Michael Flynn, a retired lieutenant general and Trump’s first national security adviser, suggested Thursday that Trump could use the military to rerun the election in swing states that he lost.

Flynn raised the idea during an appearance on Newsmax TV, musing about several ways the military could be used to address the “integrity of our election.”

Trump “could immediately on his order seize every single one of these machines around the country,” Flynn said. “He could also order, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically rerun an election in each of those states.”

“These people out there talking about martial law like it’s something we’ve never done,” Flynn added. “Martial law has been instituted 64 times. I’m not calling for that. We have a constitutional process. … That has to be followed. But I will tell you I’m a little concerned about Chief Justice John Roberts at the Supreme Court. We can’t fool around with the fabric of the Constitution of the United States.”

The Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit supported by Trump that would have negated the results in four battleground states won by Biden.