On Twitter, Trump aired grievances late Thursday and early Friday on an array of subjects, including the results of the 2020 election and the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, but he continued to remain silent on a major cybersecurity breach that experts have blamed on Russia.

“.@senatemajldr and Republican Senators have to get tougher, or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore,” Trump said, referring Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recognition this week of Biden as the president-elect.

“We won the Presidential Election, by a lot. FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away!” Trump added.

In another tweet, he urged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to call a special session of the legislature to reverse the election results there.

Trump also voiced disappointment in the Supreme Court, which rejected a case he supported that sought to negate the results in four battleground states won by Biden. And Trump shared several tweets praising incoming senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who is considering joining an effort to challenge the electoral college vote count in Congress next month.

Trump also took shots at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Trump highlighted an article on a conservative website that noted that some allies of Cheney’s father, former vice president Richard B. Cheney, have become frequent Trump critics. And Trump claimed that McCain was “one of the most overrated people in D.C.”

The latter tweet prompted a sharp rebuke from Meghan McCain, the senator’s daughter and television personality, who wrote: “It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him.” She also chided Trump for losing Arizona to Biden.

In another tweet, Trump derided the “Russia Hoax,” a reference to the investigation into allegations of illegal coordination between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 election campaign.