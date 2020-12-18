Trump airs array of grievances on Twitter but remains silent on cybersecurity breach blamed on Russia
On Twitter, Trump aired grievances late Thursday and early Friday on an array of subjects, including the results of the 2020 election and the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, but he continued to remain silent on a major cybersecurity breach that experts have blamed on Russia.
“.@senatemajldr and Republican Senators have to get tougher, or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore,” Trump said, referring Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recognition this week of Biden as the president-elect.
“We won the Presidential Election, by a lot. FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away!” Trump added.
In another tweet, he urged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to call a special session of the legislature to reverse the election results there.
Trump also voiced disappointment in the Supreme Court, which rejected a case he supported that sought to negate the results in four battleground states won by Biden. And Trump shared several tweets praising incoming senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who is considering joining an effort to challenge the electoral college vote count in Congress next month.
Trump also took shots at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.).
Trump highlighted an article on a conservative website that noted that some allies of Cheney’s father, former vice president Richard B. Cheney, have become frequent Trump critics. And Trump claimed that McCain was “one of the most overrated people in D.C.”
The latter tweet prompted a sharp rebuke from Meghan McCain, the senator’s daughter and television personality, who wrote: “It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him.” She also chided Trump for losing Arizona to Biden.
In another tweet, Trump derided the “Russia Hoax,” a reference to the investigation into allegations of illegal coordination between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 election campaign.
While reliving that episode, Trump continued to say nothing about the massive and growing cybersecurity breach that many experts blame on Russia and that has impacted numerous federal agencies, as well as U.S. companies.
Trump tweets incorrectly that the Moderna vaccine has been approved
Trump erroneously tweeted Friday morning that Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine had been “overwhelmingly approved” and that distribution would begin immediately, appearing to confuse an advisory panel’s endorsement with full authorization from health officials.
The Food and Drug Administration has not yet authorized the vaccine.
On Thursday night, the FDA pledged to move quickly to approve the Moderna injection, shortly after the agency’s vaccine advisory panel voted almost unanimously that the benefits of the highly effective vaccine outweighed its risks for adults.
The FDA intends to authorize the vaccine Friday, people familiar with the process told The Washington Post.
Pence also said during a vaccination event Friday morning that he expected the agency to approve it later in the day. He received an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during the event, aired on live television.
Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said Friday he expected to see the first doses of the Moderna vaccine administered by next week.
“I would hope Monday or Tuesday, but you know, we just have to wait to see for the final decision. But very soon — literally within a few days,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Today” show.
Asked for comment on Trump’s tweet, an FDA spokesperson provided a statement from Thursday promising to “rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.” A Moderna spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Analysis: How did the GOP gain in the House while Trump lost? It’s actually pretty simple.
One of the increasingly prevalent arguments spun by Trump and his allies on supposed voter fraud in the 2020 election is this: Republicans had, by and large, a pretty good election below the presidential level. They gained significant ground in the House and probably held the Senate — as long as they don’t lose both Georgia runoffs. So how on earth did Trump lose?
The answer is actually pretty simple: Our elections increasingly look more like parliamentary ones, and given that, the results make a ton of sense.
Data from the election-reform group FairVote sheds some light on how the battle for the House played out. The big takeaway: Our politics are increasingly less about people and incumbents and more about party. We’ve been talking about increased polarization for many years, but the 2020 election really drove it home. The results for Congress affirm the fact that Republicans writ large lost the election, even though it might have been closer than many expected.
Pence vaccinated on live television
Pence, who heads the White House’s coronavirus task force, was vaccinated against the disease on live television Friday, along with his wife, Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
As reporters watched, the three received shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in their arms, administered by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center staff, in a room in the White House complex.
“Great job,” a masked Pence said after a small bandage was placed on his arm following the shot.
In remarks afterward, Pence said, “I didn’t feel a thing. Well done.”
“Karen and I were more than happy to step forward,” he said, adding that he wanted to build “confidence in the vaccine.”
Pence touted the Trump administration’s efforts to speed production of coronavirus vaccines, which he touted as a “medical miracle.”
Distribution of vaccines, he said, is “the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Others on hand for the event included Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, and Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Several screens were set up in the room where the vaccinations took place. They showed messages including: “SAFE and EFFECTIVE” and “PROMISES MADE — OPERATION WARP SPEED — PROMISES KEPT.”
Trump, meanwhile, has no public appearances scheduled Friday. He touted vaccine distribution in several tweets.
The only event on Trump’s schedule advertised by the White House is a closed-door meeting with Christopher C. Miller, the acting defense secretary.
Biden attends church on anniversary of death of his first wife, infant daughter
Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, headed to Mass early Friday at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, a Roman Catholic church near his home in Wilmington, Del.
Friday is the 48th anniversary of the death of Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and their infant daughter, Naomi, in a car crash.
Biden advertises no public events Friday, plans to introduce environmental officials on Saturday
Biden has advertised no public events on Friday but plans to introduce members of his “climate and energy team” at an event on Saturday in Wilmington, Del.
In a statement, the Biden transition team touted the group as a “tested team of bold thinkers who know how to pull every lever of government to take on the urgent, existential threat of climate change.”
Those expected to appear alongside Biden on Saturday include Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), his nominee for interior secretary; former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, his nominee for energy secretary; North Carolina environmental official Michael Regan, his nominee for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency; environmental law expert Brenda Mallory, his nominee for chair of the Council on Environmental Quality; former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy, his appointee for national climate adviser; and Ali Zaidi, New York’s deputy secretary for energy and environment, as McCarthy’s deputy.
Michael Flynn muses about Trump using the military to rerun elections in battleground states
Michael Flynn, a retired lieutenant general and Trump’s first national security adviser, suggested Thursday that Trump could use the military to rerun the election in swing states that he lost.
Flynn raised the idea during an appearance on Newsmax TV, musing about several ways the military could be used to address the “integrity of our election.”
Trump “could immediately on his order seize every single one of these machines around the country,” Flynn said. “He could also order, within the swing states, if he wanted to — he could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically rerun an election in each of those states.”
“These people out there talking about martial law like it’s something we’ve never done,” Flynn added. “Martial law has been instituted 64 times. I’m not calling for that. We have a constitutional process. … That has to be followed. But I will tell you I’m a little concerned about Chief Justice John Roberts at the Supreme Court. We can’t fool around with the fabric of the Constitution of the United States.”
The Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit supported by Trump that would have negated the results in four battleground states won by Biden.
Last month, Trump issued a pardon to Flynn, who pleaded guilty to a federal charge in December 2017, admitting that he had misled investigators about details of his conversations with the Russian ambassador during Trump’s presidential transition.
Biden calls Lindsey Graham, once a friend, ‘a personal disappointment’ for not recognizing election win
When Stephen Colbert asked Biden on Thursday whether he could patch up his once-close friendship with Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the president-elect’s expression turned somber.
Graham, a close ally of Trump, has declined to acknowledge Biden’s election victory and was accused of pressuring Georgia to discard mail-in ballots in a state that went for the Democrat.
Biden, who has made his willingness to work with Republicans a key campaign promise, declined to say whether their relationship was salvageable.
“Lindsey’s been a personal disappointment because I was a personal friend of his,” Biden told the CBS host.
Relying on his gut, Biden shrugs off criticism to form a ‘Cabinet of firsts’
Thick packets have been delivered regularly to Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home, providing meticulous details on each potential Cabinet member’s strengths, weaknesses and possible areas of conflict. Biden has been conducting virtual interviews with final candidates, focusing on their values and life stories nearly as much as their approach to the departments they would lead.
He has made Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris perhaps his closest partner in the Cabinet-selection effort; she has interviewed each candidate separately and traded notes with Biden afterward in what people close to the transition say has been an important step in deepening their working relationship.
Biden’s transition — which began months before the election results were known — is providing the first portrait, if one largely conducted behind the scenes, of his style as a manager and decision-maker in chief.
White House aides talked Trump out of last-minute demand for stimulus checks as big as $2,000
White House aides intervened Thursday to prevent Trump from issuing a statement calling for substantially larger stimulus payments for millions of Americans, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of the private exchange.
On a phone call Thursday afternoon, Trump told allies that he believes stimulus payments in the next relief package should be “at least” $1,200 per person and possibly as big as $2,000 per person, the officials said. Congressional leadership is preparing a stimulus package that would provide checks of $600 per person.
Trump was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package, the officials said. Congressional Republicans have insisted that the relief bill remain less than $1 trillion, and it is currently designed to cost around $900 billion. Larger stimulus checks could push the package’s total over $1 trillion.
Biden and lawmakers raise alarms over cybersecurity breach amid Trump’s silence
Democrats and some Republicans raised alarms Thursday about a massive and growing cybersecurity breach that many experts blame on Russia, with Biden implicitly criticizing the Trump administration for allowing the hacking attack to occur.
“We need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyber attacks in the first place,” Biden said in a statement. “Our adversaries should know that, as president, I will not stand idly by in the face of cyber assaults on our nation.”
Trump, by contrast, has said nothing about the hack affecting numerous federal agencies as well as U.S. companies. U.S. national security agencies are still assessing the scope and severity of the breach, which was discovered by a commercial firm.
Top Republicans offer conflicting messages about Trump’s loss while campaigning in Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. — When Vice President Pence took the stage here Thursday for a lunchtime rally with Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, he said Trump was still fighting to win reelection, even though the electoral college formalized Joe Biden’s victory Monday.
But in television ads airing across the state, allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are making a different argument: that Trump has lost the election, and Democrats could control Washington if they win these two seats on Jan. 5.
These very different messages highlight the conflict within the Republican Party about the best way to win an election that will determine control of the Senate. While Trump and his supporters continue to push baseless claims of voter fraud, McConnell’s allies have warned that Democrats would run rampant if they gain control of both houses of Congress and the presidency.