On Thursday, Biden chose Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) to serve as Interior Department secretary. If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary in the nation’s history.
Also this week, Biden chose North Carolina environmental regulator Michael S. Regan to become the first Black man to head the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as Obama administration veteran Brenda Mallory to serve as the first Black chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.
Biden also selected former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm for secretary of energy, Gina McCarthy as national climate advisor and Ali Zaidi as deputy national climate advisor.
All six shared the stage with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on Saturday at the Queen Theater in Wilmington. As in past events, where Biden introduced his Cabinet picks, the would-be nominees and appointees spoke as much about their personal histories as their qualifications and plans for the job.
Haaland spoke about how growing up in her mother’s Pueblo household made her “fierce” and acknowledged that she stood on the shoulders of her ancestors. She noted the history of Native American kids being taken away from their families and sent to boarding schools, an effort to destroy their traditions and identities, she said.
“This moment is profound when we consider the fact that a former Secretary of the Interior once proclaimed his goal was to ‘civilize or exterminate us.’ I’m a living testament to the failure of that horrific ideology,” she said.
Juliet Eilperin contributed to this report.