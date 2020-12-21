Since the election, Trump has shifted the goal posts as necessary. The throughline isn’t that he still hasn’t seen his benchmarks met, it’s that he keeps moving the benchmarks to be able to deny that he lost.

To illustrate that point, let's review what Trump has said about accepting the results of the election.

It began in late September when Trump was asked explicitly whether he would ensure a smooth transfer of power. Most presidents aren’t asked such questions, of course, since there’s no reason to think that they won’t. But in addition to lying about the security of mail ballots all year, Trump had in 2016 similarly suggested he might object to a potential loss on dubious terms. So a reporter from Playboy, Brian Karem, asked him explicitly whether he would ensure “that there’s a peaceful transfer of power.”

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump replied. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,” he continued, apparently referring to mail-in ballots.

“Get rid of the ballots,” Trump added a bit later, “and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”

For years, President Trump has cited fraud or a rigged process to explain away his losses. (The Washington Post)

He seemingly meant that he would lose only if mail-in ballots were used, since, as he said over and over, such ballots were rife for abuse. They aren’t and weren’t at the time. But this was his claim: I’ll win if something iffy happens involving those ballots. Ballots that he’d already said would be iffy. See how that works?

The next day, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked whether Trump would lose with grace, should it come to that. Normally, a press secretary would try to smooth out the friction caused by situations like her boss declining to endorse recognizing the results of an election, but McEnany is an employee of Trump first and the public second. So she didn’t.

“The president will accept the results of a free and fair election,” McEnany said of Trump's comments. “He will accept the will of the American people.”

Who defines “free and fair"? Trump, of course. A few hours later, here was the president offering his assessment of what would transpire.

“We want to make sure the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be,” Trump said to a group of reporters. “I don’t know that it can be with this whole situation, unsolicited ballots.”

At the time, Trump trailed badly in the polls and reporting suggested that his campaign team was well aware that a loss was the most likely outcome.

At the first presidential debate, both candidates were asked what they would do to reassure their supporters that the election had been won legitimately.

Trump started by invoking the investigation into Russian interference in 2016, claiming that this probe indicated a failure of his opponents at the time to accept the election results. (It didn’t.) Then he just riffed.

“This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen. The other thing, it’s nice. On November 3rd, you’re watching, and you see who won the election. And I think we’re going to do well because people are really happy with the job we’ve done,” he said. “But you know what? We won’t know. We might not know for months because these ballots are going to be all over.”

This sort of thing, over and over.

Then Nov. 3 came and went. The election, by all objective accounts, was free and fair. Nonetheless, early on the morning of Nov. 4 Trump tried to claim victory in a number of states that were still counting ballots — often because the Republican legislatures in those states declined to allow elections officials to start counting mail ballots before Election Day arrived.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump insisted of the results, which he claimed had him winning. “This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation.”

The goal posts moved: His team would be taking their concerns to the Supreme Court for adjudication. He’d hinted at this before the election, stating repeatedly that the court needed nine sitting justices to adjudicate any questions about the voting. (At her confirmation hearings, then-nominee Amy Coney Barrett was asked whether she would recuse herself from any election-related cases; she declined to say she would.) Now, though, even as he claimed victory, Trump insisted that the court was the next necessary recourse.

For the next few weeks, Trump didn’t discuss the election much publicly, remaining mostly hunkered down in the White House as President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was confirmed and the process of certifying election results went forward. Trump was very vocal on Twitter, of course, elevating a broad array of allegations about fraud, none of which were substantiated.

At a brief news conference on Thanksgiving, though, he did address the question of when the results would be finalized.

“If the electoral college does elect President-elect Joe Biden,” he was asked, “are you not going to leave this building?”

“Certainly, I will. Certainly, I will,” Trump said. “And you know that.”

Then, the “but.”

“But I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and the 20th of January,” he added, like the uncovering of this alleged fraud and yada yada yada.

Before the electoral college met in each state on Dec. 14, Trump tried his best to gin up the “lot of things” he’d promised. At one point, he promoted a lawsuit filed by Texas’s attorney general that Trump described as the “big one” that would force the Supreme Court to reconsider the election results. Instead, the court simply declined to hear the Texas case.

Then the country’s 538 electors voted, confirming Biden’s victory. This did not appear to significantly alter Trump’s view of the results.

Instead, recent reporting has indicated that Trump is focused on new targets. Perhaps a special counsel to investigate his fraud claims — something his current attorney general, William P. Barr, indicated on Monday that he wouldn’t authorize. Maybe seizing electronic voting machines, with the aim of proving fraud that various recounts have shown doesn’t exist. The New York Times reported Saturday that he’d even brought up a popular right-wing idea that somehow he might declare martial law to have the election rerun. On Twitter, Trump denied that he’d done so.

Then there’s the actual count of the electoral votes, scheduled to take place on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has elevated the claims of various members of Congress that they will object to the counting of votes from some states, a ploy that is doomed to failure but that still offers Trump some argument against the finality of reality.

At this point, the goal posts have moved out into the impermeable mist. They presumably exist, but we can barely glimpse them. Or maybe they’re just fables now, things once thought to be real but that were always just meant to serve as a moral lesson.

On Sunday, the Trump campaign did revisit one of its past benchmarks, announcing that it would ask the Supreme Court to again consider Pennsylvania’s changes to its mail-in voting rules. It’s not really clear why the campaign would bother, given that even if the court heard the case and agreed (which is unlikely) and even if it then invalidated Pennsylvania’s electors (more unlikely still), Biden would still win the election.