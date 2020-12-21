My colleagues have a detailed look at who gets what in the legislation, which is still being finalized.

And there’s plenty to say about how elected officials came out of this saga. Here are the political winners and losers:

Winners

Compromise: That’s not something that comes naturally to Congress these days. And lawmakers had resisted compromising for most of this year on coronavirus relief. Democrats had their red lines — money for state and local governments, spending at least $2 trillion in this package. Republican leaders had theirs — primarily liability protections for businesses whose employees or customers get sick during the pandemic.

In the end, the only way to compromise was to agree to debate those things another day and focus on what they could agree on — direct payments to many Americans, extended unemployment benefits, financial help for small businesses. But even that might not have been possible without the election over and Congress facing a holiday season in which, if they didn’t act, millions could be evicted from their homes and lose federal unemployment benefits.

It was arguably an abdication by Congress to wait this long to help Americans. And, especially toward the end, the White House and outgoing treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin were largely non-players in negotiations (minus the “three-martini lunch” tax break they secured).

But they still were all a part of getting something done.

The lame-duck session: Congress often has leftover work to do in the months between a November election and January when the new Congress is sworn in. Lately, this has been the time that Congress has needed to finalize a spending bill to fund the government for the next year (since lawmakers kick the can down the road so many times before the election).

But this lame duck may go down in modern history as the most productive. Congress is working on that spending bill, which they hope to pass alongside coronavirus relief this week. Lawmakers passed a defense bill (and they may have to come back in town to vote on an override of a veto from President Trump). And they are about to pass one of the largest national emergency relief bills in history — behind only the other coronavirus relief legislation they approved this spring.

Joe Biden: The president-elect had said he wanted Congress to pass something now, rather than waiting until he’s in office. He urged Democrats to take less than they had been holding out months for. “Biden figuratively nudges [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi aside in some ways,” said Sarah Binder, a governance expert with the Brookings Institution. “And he made very clear he was ready for half a loaf.”

Biden’s nudge seemed to be the catalyst for getting just that. Shortly afterward, Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) embraced a bipartisan proposal in the Senate as a starting point for negotiations, which to many seemed like the real turning point to get a bill.

Biden is not done, though. He has said this $900 billion is a good down payment. The harder part will come when he’s president, when he needs to convince Republicans they need to spend even more.

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.): Nearly every senator wanted to be in the position Toomey was in at the end of negotiations, successfully injecting his demands into them. By this past weekend, negotiators were saying that Toomey’s demand to restrict the Federal Reserve’s ability to lend money in an emergency was the main sticking point. It meant they were taking his proposal seriously, even if it made Toomey a target of Democrats who accused him of holding this legislation up.

In the end, Toomey backed off some of his request, but he did get some limits on what the Fed can do in this pandemic to help. After they were agreed to, he acknowledged he went big and ended up getting pretty much exactly what he wanted.

Losers

Democrats — for now: Pelosi spent this spring and summer saying Democrats wouldn’t take less than $3 trillion. The House under her leadership even passed a bill for that amount. Then she came down to $2 trillion. Now, she’ll be guiding Democrats to vote for a bill that has less than $1 trillion in help, and it doesn’t have the one thing they had spent the intervening months demanding — money for state and local governments, which are laying off workers and struggling to provide essential services in this pandemic.

But Democrats believe they’ll have another shot to get what they want in a month or two, after Biden takes office. Certainly having their party controlling the White House will give them some leverage. William Hoagland, a former Senate GOP aide now with the Bipartisan Policy Center, said he thinks Biden will manage to pull across another coronavirus relief bill in his first 100 days.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — for now: It’s a similar story for him. He started saying back in spring that his “red line” was protecting businesses from getting sued if an employee or customer gets sick. He’s framed the risk of lawsuits as a second pandemic, although businesses across the nation have been open in some form for months and the data has yet to bear that out. McConnell will be shepherding a bill through the Republican-controlled Senate without any of those protections.

But expect him to double down hard on getting those protections next year, especially if Republicans win at least one Senate runoff in Georgia in January and he remains majority leader.

“If there is another coronavirus relief bill after the first of the year, I’m going to insist that liability protection for these universities and health care providers is a part of it,” he said on Fox News on Monday.

State and local governments: Even though it was Democrats in Congress mostly calling for aid (with Republicans saying they thought it was a bailout for blue states), the request from back home was bipartisan. Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland was chair of the National Governors Association for much of this year. Since this spring, he has asked Congress for $500 billion to help states provide essential services in the pandemic. They didn’t get it.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D-N.Y.), the current chair, put it bluntly in a letter to Trump about not getting state aid in this legislation: “This is just dumb — with the COVID numbers exploding, Republican states will also need help. COVID rates will keep rising for weeks, and the Republican states are already suffering.”