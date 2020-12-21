It’s hard to wrap one’s head around that figure. What does it mean when 217,000 people each day contract the virus? Well, for one thing, it means that about 1 in 1,500 Americans are being confirmed to have contracted the virus over a 24-hour period — and that about 1 in 217 Americans have done so over the past week.

Or, put another way, it means that there’s a new infection every 0.4 seconds. So about as often as this image blinks.

Each of those pulses is a new infection at the rate of infections being seen on Sunday.

We can track the emergence of the virus over the course of the year using a similar visualization. Here is how often new cases have been confirmed on each day since March 1.

(This interactive uses the Covid Tracking Project’s excellent API.)

Nationally, the figure is much higher than it has been in any given state, for obvious reasons. But this visualization also lets you see the worst periods in a state as well. Switch it to Texas and you’ll see that the virus is spreading about as widely now as it did when the state was at its last peak in the summer. In some states, you’d be waiting a long time to see a new infection — a function of there not being many people residing in those states.

As we noted over the weekend, there’s a consistent relationship between the number of new cases and the number of deaths several weeks later. For every 1,000 new cases, the United States has generally seen 18 deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, three weeks later. In other words, about 1 out of every 56 times those blocks blink, you can expect someone to die of covid-19 within a month.