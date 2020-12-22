President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday afternoon, one day after he publicly received the coronavirus vaccine in an effort to convince Americans of its safety. The event also comes on the heels of Congress’s passage of a bill with $900 billion in new emergency economic relief.

President Trump has no public events scheduled Tuesday. He continues to refuse to concede the election to Biden. On Monday, the president held a meeting at the White House with his personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, a group of House Republicans and Vice President Pence as he continued to mount a desperate attempt to hold on to power after his election loss.

Here’s what to know:
  • The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service are tracking nominees for about 800 politically appointed positions that require Senate confirmation.
  • Biden will push for more coronavirus relief upon taking office, setting up a clash with Republicans.
  • Trump appears to be actively making Biden’s job harder, going to extraordinary lengths to undermine the transition despite the nation’s many crises.
  • Biden is set to nominate Miguel Cardona, commissioner of public schools in Connecticut, as his education secretary, settling on a low-profile candidate who has pushed to reopen schools.
  • Election results are under attack: Here are the facts.
1:51 p.m.
Link copied
link

Trump loyalists harboring martial law fantasies don’t know their history

By Gillian Brockell

Some of President Trump’s most rabid loyalists are calling for him to declare martial law so he won’t have to cede power to President-elect Joe Biden next month — although his White House aides have rejected that idea as a way to overturn the election.

Last week, Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser, the newly pardoned Michael Flynn, suggested on right-wing channel Newsmax that the military could be used to rerun the election in four swing states that Trump lost. “People out there talk about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done,” Flynn said. “Martial law has been instituted 64 times.”

At least 68 times, actually, although never under the circumstances Flynn has argued for on Newsmax and in the Oval Office.

The Brennan Center for Justice recently catalogued each time martial law — the temporary military takeover of civil functions such as law enforcement and courts — has been invoked in U.S. history.