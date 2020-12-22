President Trump has no public events scheduled Tuesday. He continues to refuse to concede the election to Biden. On Monday, the president held a meeting at the White House with his personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, a group of House Republicans and Vice President Pence as he continued to mount a desperate attempt to hold on to power after his election loss.
Trump loyalists harboring martial law fantasies don’t know their history
Some of President Trump’s most rabid loyalists are calling for him to declare martial law so he won’t have to cede power to President-elect Joe Biden next month — although his White House aides have rejected that idea as a way to overturn the election.
Last week, Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser, the newly pardoned Michael Flynn, suggested on right-wing channel Newsmax that the military could be used to rerun the election in four swing states that Trump lost. “People out there talk about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done,” Flynn said. “Martial law has been instituted 64 times.”
At least 68 times, actually, although never under the circumstances Flynn has argued for on Newsmax and in the Oval Office.
The Brennan Center for Justice recently catalogued each time martial law — the temporary military takeover of civil functions such as law enforcement and courts — has been invoked in U.S. history.