On Tuesday morning, Biden announced a round of additional White House senior staff hires, including Bruce Reed as deputy chief of staff.
President Trump has no public events scheduled Tuesday. He continues to refuse to concede the election to Biden. On Monday, the president held a meeting at the White House with his personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, a group of House Republicans and Vice President Pence as he continued to mount a desperate attempt to hold on to power after his election loss.
Republicans and Democrats set up showdown with Trump if he vetoes bipartisan defense policy bill
Republicans and Democrats in Congress are setting up a showdown with Trump if he vetoes the $741 billion defense policy bill — and could have the votes to override his veto.
In the early morning hours on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he hoped Trump would not veto the sweeping, bipartisan legislation that Congress has passed into law for 59 straight years. The legislation authorizes the Pentagon to buy weapons, ships and aircraft while providing a pay raise for the troops.
Trump has said he would veto the bill over the absence of an unrelated provision on social media platforms and a directive in the measure to rename military facilities named for Confederate leaders.
McConnell said the bill “redoubles our commitment to modernization, advances cutting-edge capabilities and equips our military with the tools and resources they need to compete with our great power adversaries on land, on sea, in the air and in cyberspace. These are the steps we need to take to continue to compete with Russia and China.”
If Trump vetoes the bill, the House is poised to vote on Dec. 28 on whether to override the veto. McConnell said he and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) had agreed on the Senate returning Dec. 29 to vote if the House’s override vote is successful. Passing a bill over a president’s objections requires a two-thirds vote in each chamber.
Earlier this month, the House and Senate passed the defense bill with veto-proof majorities.
Trump attacks McConnell in email to congressional Republicans
Trump unleashed an extraordinary — yet passive-aggressive — attack against Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), circulating a compilation of polls to congressional Republicans in which he appeared to take credit for the majority leader’s political standing in Kentucky.
The indirect jab against McConnell, who declared in a floor speech last week that Biden was officially the president-elect, was sent in an email from White House aide Molly Michael, with the subject line: “From POTUS.”
“At the President’s request, please see the attachment,” Michael wrote.
The attachment was a single-page PDF of the polling trend in McConnell’s reelection bid against Democrat Amy McGrath, whom he handily dispatched in November. The attachment included polling trendlines for McConnell and McGrath, with McConnell’s numbers rising after a June 19 tweet from Trump endorsing the majority leader and again after Oct. 31, when the president recorded a robocall for him.
At the top of the PDF, in red letters, were the words: “SADLY, MITCH FORGOT. HE WAS THE FIRST ONE OFF THE SHIP!”
The email, obtained by The Washington Post on Monday evening, was sent via blind carbon copy to a number of Republican lawmakers around 5:30 p.m. Monday, although the size of the distribution list was unclear. The sheer audacity of the attack against the Senate leader of his own party floored some of the email’s recipients.
McConnell did not respond to a question about the email as he left the Capitol late Monday.
Biden poised to pick Connecticut schools chief as education secretary
Biden is set to nominate the commissioner of public schools in Connecticut as his education secretary, settling on a low-profile candidate who has pushed to reopen schools and is not aligned with either side in the education policy battles of recent years, two people familiar with the matter said Monday.
Miguel Cardona was named Connecticut’s top schools official last year. If confirmed, he will have achieved a meteoric rise, moving from an assistant superintendent in Meriden, Conn., a district with 9,000 students, to secretary of education in less than two years.
He was born in Meriden to Puerto Rican parents who lived in public housing. He began his career as a fourth-grade teacher and rocketed up the ranks, becoming the state’s youngest principal at age 28. He was named the state’s principal of the year in 2012.
Biden taps Bruce Reed as deputy chief of staff, announces additional White House hires
Biden on Tuesday announced his latest round of White House senior staff hires, tapping Bruce Reed for deputy chief of staff and Vinay Reddy as director of speechwriting.
Reed previously served as Biden’s chief of staff and was director of the Domestic Policy Council in the Clinton White House. He has co-chaired the Aspen Institute’s Future of Work Initiative for the past five years. After reports last month that Reed was under consideration to lead the Office of Management and Budget, some liberal activists responded with alarm given Reed’s reputation as a deficit hawk.
Reddy is currently a speechwriter on the Biden-Harris transition team. He was previously Biden’s speechwriter in the second term of the Obama administration and later worked as vice president of strategic communications for the National Basketball Association.
Other appointments announced Tuesday include Anne Filipic as director of management and administration; Ryan Montoya as director of scheduling and advance; Gautam Raghavan as deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel; and Elizabeth Wilkins as senior adviser to the chief of staff.
“These experienced individuals are joining my administration to carry out policies that will put our nation on a path to building back better than ever before,” Biden said in a statement. “They are respected leaders whose values and priorities align with my own and who will dutifully execute their roles to serve the American people. Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences, helping deliver the change America needs in these difficult times.”
Several Trump immigration restrictions will remain in place, Biden advisers say, urging patience
Top advisers to President-elect Joe Biden said Monday they will not immediately roll back asylum restrictions at the Mexico border and other restrictive Trump administration policies, walking back some of Biden’s campaign promises for “Day One” changes.
Susan E. Rice, incoming domestic policy adviser, and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s pick for national security adviser, provided written statements in an interview with the Spanish wire service EFE saying they will “need time” to undo Trump’s immigration policies.
Rice said Biden will use executive authority to implement his immigration agenda, but her statements urging patience appeared to reflect the incoming administration’s worries that easing up too quickly on Trump’s enforcement system could trigger a new migration surge at the border.
Trump loyalists harboring martial law fantasies don’t know their history
Some of President Trump’s most rabid loyalists are calling for him to declare martial law so he won’t have to cede power to President-elect Joe Biden next month — although his White House aides have rejected that idea as a way to overturn the election.
Last week, Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser, the newly pardoned Michael Flynn, suggested on right-wing channel Newsmax that the military could be used to rerun the election in four swing states that Trump lost. “People out there talk about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done,” Flynn said. “Martial law has been instituted 64 times.”
At least 68 times, actually, although never under the circumstances Flynn has argued for on Newsmax and in the Oval Office.
The Brennan Center for Justice recently catalogued each time martial law — the temporary military takeover of civil functions such as law enforcement and courts — has been invoked in U.S. history.