Republicans and Democrats in Congress are setting up a showdown with Trump if he vetoes the $741 billion defense policy bill — and could have the votes to override his veto.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he hoped Trump would not veto the sweeping, bipartisan legislation that Congress has passed into law for 59 straight years. The legislation authorizes the Pentagon to buy weapons, ships and aircraft while providing a pay raise for the troops.

Trump has said he would veto the bill over the absence of an unrelated provision on social media platforms and a directive in the measure to rename military facilities named for Confederate leaders.

McConnell said the bill “redoubles our commitment to modernization, advances cutting-edge capabilities and equips our military with the tools and resources they need to compete with our great power adversaries on land, on sea, in the air and in cyberspace. These are the steps we need to take to continue to compete with Russia and China.”

If Trump vetoes the bill, the House is poised to vote on Dec. 28 on whether to override the veto. McConnell said he and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) had agreed on the Senate returning Dec. 29 to vote if the House’s override vote is successful. Passing a bill over a president’s objections requires a two-thirds vote in each chamber.