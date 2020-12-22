And when you see a sketchy graph offering an audaciously pro-Trump argument in dubious terms, you can quickly recognize it as the work of pollster John McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has been working with President Trump since the 2016 campaign, when he was initially tasked with polling voters in New York. (Trump promised victory in his home state four years ago, as he did this year. He ended up losing it by a wide margin, as he did this year.) During Trump’s time in the White House, McLaughlin continued to provide his input on issues in front of the president, as when he helped reshape Trump’s policy on vaping thanks to an iffy poll. Iffy polls are a trademark of McLaughlin’s. When his internal polling for Republican House Majority Leader Eric I. Cantor’s reelection bid in 2014 was off by more than 30 points, The Washington Post asked pollsters in Washington how wrong a pollster would have to be to have to find a new line of work. More inaccurate than that, apparently.

Of course, it probably helps to find a client who is more interested in what the numbers say than how accurate they are. A client like Trump.

On Monday, Trump met at the White House with a cabal of seated and incoming House Republicans to discuss his plan to somehow derail the formal counting of electoral votes scheduled to take place at the Capitol on Jan. 6. One of the attendees, QAnon-sympathetic Rep.-elect Majorie Taylor Greene, shared a document apparently provided to her by the president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “should support [Trump] and join our objection on Jan 6th!” she crowed. “Look at how much President Trump’s endorsement tweet helped him!”

The accompanying photo showed a graph bearing the aesthetic characteristics of coming from McLaughlin, presenting a rough timeline of polling over the year in McConnell’s reelection bid. A poll in late May from RMG Research had McConnell tied with his Democratic challenger — and then Trump tweeted his support for McConnell on June 19. The next poll on McLaughlin’s chart, from July 12, shows McConnell up by four points. By July 16, he’s up 22 points. A Trumpian miracle!

Except that it’s both cherry-picked and misleading. Trump’s tweet a month earlier somehow got McConnell to climb 18 points in the polls over a four-day period in mid-July? That’s the claim? And if we’re just using any old poll, why not include a Civiqs survey from June 15 that shows McConnell already up by 20 points?

Because it's inconvenient and doesn't tell the story that McLaughlin and Trump wanted to tell. The story indicated below isn't quite as compelling.

Nonetheless, Trump shared McLaughlin's handiwork more broadly a few hours later.

Now, an addition: An automated call Trump apparently made on McConnell’s behalf in late October that, the graph suggests, pushed McConnell up right at the end of the contest.

“Sadly, Mitch forgot” Trump's help, the image declares. “He was the first one off the ship!”

McConnell didn't “forget” that Trump help. McConnell, who's been in politics for a while, understands that he won without Trump's help. He's not some political novice who finds vast conspiracy theories about child trafficking credible; he's a guy who was happy to have Trump help him raise money in June but who would have won either way.

That Trump and McLaughlin would present these numbers as though they actually make the case being presented is a bit amazing. Both should know that this is a garbage argument, and perhaps both do. But this bleak alliance between the numbers Trump wants the world to see and the ones McLaughlin is not constrained to bad-mouthing a senator who has the gall to acknowledge the reality that Trump lost his reelection bid.

Earlier this month, Trump traveled to Georgia to campaign on behalf of two Republicans facing a runoff election early next month. He addressed his election loss during his comments.

“We thought that if we could get 68 million [votes], 67 million, that would be the end. All of our great, brilliant, geniuses said, uh, you’d win if you get 67 or 68, it’s over. We got 74 million plus, and they’re trying to convince us that we lost,” he said. “We didn’t lose. They found a lot of ballots, let’s be nice about it, they got rid of some, too. The 74 — let me tell you, the 74 could’ve been even higher.”

“As the great pollster John McLaughlin, who’s really a, a great pollster, one of the most highly respected,” Trump continued, “he said there’s no way this could’ve happened other than the obvious cheating or a rigged election. There’s no way it could’ve happened.”

This has come up before, this idea that because Trump got so many votes, somehow the election must have been stolen. But it’s not complicated: Americans had very strong opinions on Trump, both for and (more commonly) against. They were motivated to vote more in 2020 than in 2012 or 2016, and turned out to do it.

The irony is that this underestimation of turnout was one of the rationales McLaughlin offered for getting Cantor’s race so wildly wrong. If you think turnout will be low and model your polling on that, but turnout is actually high, you’re going to be wrong. This is, in fact, likely one of the reasons that other polls underestimated Trump’s support this November: They assumed fewer Trump voters would come out, perhaps because those voters were less likely to respond to polls.

The difference between 2014 and 2020 is that McLaughlin acknowledged that the problem wasn’t that Cantor was cheated out of his win. It was that his estimates of what would happen were off the mark. This year — at least as Trump presents it — he’s claiming that something untoward must have happened. How wrong does a pollster have to be to lose all credibility? Apparently it doesn’t matter if the pollster can just claim that they were only wrong due to nebulous claims of fraud.

Trump’s presidency has been defined by the sort of cherry-picking that McLaughlin is now enabling. It’s not new that Trump elevates sketchy, positive things to offset accurate, negative ones. The difference now is that reporting suggests that Trump is increasingly living in a surreal world where his delusions of the election being stolen are stoked and reinforced. Lots of people in Trump’s orbit have a reason to claim that he didn’t lose fair and square, including McLaughlin. But giving in to that impulse is increasingly reinforcing Trump’s distorted view of what happened. Storm clouds are forming in reality.

This is a moment when it's important for people of good faith to be honest with the president and his supporters, no matter how hard it may be to provide that honest view. Instead, we get ridiculous graphs and obviously false assertions and sketchy attorneys and hyperpartisan allies and a riotous, roaring base eating it all up.