President Trump has no public events. He is expected to depart the White House in the afternoon to spend the Christmas holiday at his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.
On Tuesday night, Trump granted clemency to 20 people, including three former Republican members of Congress, and abruptly asked Congress to amend the nearly $900 billion stimulus bill, describing the legislation as “a disgrace.”
Trump grants clemency to 20 people, including three former GOP members of Congress and two men convicted in the Russia probe
Trump granted clemency on Tuesday to 20 people, including three former Republican members of Congress and two people who were convicted of crimes as part of the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
He also pardoned four military contractors convicted of killing 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007, and extended clemency to several people convicted of drug offenses, including some who had already benefited from initial commutations.
The pre-Christmas pardons and commutations came as the president has been exploring how to reward friends and allies in his waning days in the White House, with more acts of clemency expected to come.
Trump has told advisers that he wants to be liberal with pardons and plans to sign more before leaving office on Jan. 20, according to people familiar with his views. The White House has been flooded with requests from dozens of members of Congress, one senior administration official said, as well as lawyers, lobbyists, allies and other supporters of the president.
Democrats pressure McConnell to give in to Trump’s demand for $2,000 stimulus checks: ‘Let’s do it!’
In a surprise video address on Tuesday night, Trump said something that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could finally get behind: The proposed stimulus checks of $600 in Congress’s coronavirus economic relief bill are “ridiculously low” and should be increased to $2,000.
“Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent,” Pelosi posted on Twitter. “Let’s do it!”
While some congressional Democrats expressed their frustrations over the president’s timing one day after a nearly $900 billion bill was passed by Congress, others seized on Trump’s demand and put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his fellow Republicans to make the deal happen.
“Seems like [McConnell] is now the only roadblock to getting the American people $2,000 checks” tweeted Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.).
The president’s demands come after about nine months of arduous negotiations between Republicans and Democrats that Trump largely stayed away from. Trump suggested on Tuesday that he would not immediately sign off on the aid package for millions of Americans, which he described as “a disgrace.”
If the president refuses to sign the bill, the consequences would be significant and severe, from hundreds of billions of dollars in economic aid being frozen to a government shutdown next week. The high-stakes Senate runoff for the two seats in Georgia, which will decide control of the chamber next month, could also be upended.
Republicans plunge into open battle over attempts to overturn Trump’s loss to Biden
The GOP is plunging into open warfare over President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory — with President Trump taunting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and threatening primary challenges against other Republicans, House lawmakers egging on senators to contest the counting of electoral college votes next month, and senior GOP senators rebuffing that effort as a pointless political exercise.
And while the internal Republican Party conflict festers, White House officials are scrambling in private to rein in Trump’s increasing embrace of conspiracy theorists as the defeated president and his most ardent allies continue to plot efforts to subvert the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
But it all appears to have hardened Trump, who — having been out of sight for more than a week — is continuing to push baseless claims of election fraud, while those closest to him are unwilling to challenge him publicly and are instead only bolstering his efforts.
Despite Trump’s intense hunt for voter fraud, officials in key states have so far identified just a small number of possible cases
In Pittsburgh, the local police department this year received 10 complaints of possible fraudulent voting in the November election. Eight of those cases have already been closed without charges or findings of wrongdoing.
Wisconsin officials have charged one woman with voter fraud — a resident of suburban Milwaukee accused of attempting to cast a ballot in the name of her partner, who died in July.
In Michigan, two people have been charged with fraud, both accused of forging the names of their own daughters to obtain or cast a ballot.
After an intense hunt by President Trump’s allies to surface voting irregularities in this year’s election, law enforcement agencies in six key swing states targeted by the president have found just a modest number of complaints that have merited investigation, according to cases tracked by state officials.