In a surprise video address on Tuesday night, Trump said something that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could finally get behind: The proposed stimulus checks of $600 in Congress’s coronavirus economic relief bill are “ridiculously low” and should be increased to $2,000.

“Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent,” Pelosi posted on Twitter. “Let’s do it!”

While some congressional Democrats expressed their frustrations over the president’s timing one day after a nearly $900 billion bill was passed by Congress, others seized on Trump’s demand and put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his fellow Republicans to make the deal happen.

“Seems like [McConnell] is now the only roadblock to getting the American people $2,000 checks” tweeted Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.).

The president’s demands come after about nine months of arduous negotiations between Republicans and Democrats that Trump largely stayed away from. Trump suggested on Tuesday that he would not immediately sign off on the aid package for millions of Americans, which he described as “a disgrace.”