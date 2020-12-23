President Trump has no public events. He is expected to depart the White House in the afternoon to spend the Christmas holiday at his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.
On Tuesday night, Trump granted clemency to 20 people, including three former Republican members of Congress, and abruptly asked Congress to amend the nearly $900 billion stimulus bill, describing the legislation as “a disgrace.”
Trump supporters plan D.C. rally on day Congress certifies election results
In a tweet last week, Trump foreshadowed a “wild” protest in D.C. on Jan. 6 — the day Congress formally counts the electoral college votes — and his supporters are determined not to disappoint him.
This week, Women for America First requested a protest permit for that day. The group of conservative women was at the center of organizing the November “Stop the Steal” rally that drew thousands of Trump supporters to the nation’s capital and this month’s March for Trump that ended in a night of chaos and violence as a group with ties to white nationalism roamed the streets looking for a fight.
Conversations about the January gathering have taken off on chat forums used by far-right groups, including Gab, Parler and Telegram. The Proud Boys, members of armed right-wing groups, conspiracy theorists and white supremacists all have pledged to attend.
Voting participation in Georgia runoff elections nears 2 million mark
With less than two weeks before the runoff elections in Georgia, nearly 1.9 million voters have already cast their ballots. This continues to track closely with early turnout before the general election, which on Oct. 21 — 13 days before Nov. 3 — was 2 million votes.
At this rate, it is likely that runoff participation will hit the 2 million mark by Thursday. This would be only slightly fewer than the 2.1 million total votes cast in the 2008 Senate runoff between Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R) and Democrat Jim Martin, which is currently the record for the number of votes cast in a Georgia runoff.
The elections Jan. 5 pit Sen. David Perdue (R) against Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) against Raphael Warnock. The contests will decide control of the Senate next year, with Biden in the White House and Democrats holding a narrow majority in the House.
While Black voters and voters who participated in the Democratic primary in June are casting their ballots at slightly higher rates relative to other groups compared to October, it remains to be seen whether Democrats will be able to hold on to this perceived advantage. It will come down to the size and composition of the Election Day electorate, which in November was 10 years younger but also four percentage points Whiter than the early vote.
Pelosi urges McCarthy to agree to Trump’s demand for stand-alone bill for $2,000 stimulus checks
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday put pressure on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to agree to a vote on a stand-alone bill that would provide $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans, after President Trump abruptly threatened not to sign the legislation that has already been passed by Congress.
“If the President truly wants to join us in $2,000 payments, he should call upon Leader McCarthy to agree to our Unanimous Consent request,” Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats. “We are scheduled to go in for a pro forma session tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. We are awaiting word from [Majority Leader Steny H.] Hoyer as to whether Leader McCarthy will agree to or reject our Unanimous Consent request.”
On Tuesday night, Trump asked Congress to amend the nearly $900 billion stimulus bill passed just one day before, describing the legislation as “a disgrace” and suggesting he would not immediately sign off on aid for millions of Americans.
In a video posted to Twitter, Trump called on Congress to increase the “ridiculously low” $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 and outlined a list of provisions in the overall package of legislation that he described as “wasteful spending and much more.”
He did not mention that the $600 stimulus check idea came from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Pelosi quickly responded to the Twitter post by saying congressional Democrats would move as soon as Thursday, when the House is scheduled to meet for a brief pro forma session, to advance the $2,000 stimulus checks.
“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks,” she posted on Twitter on Tuesday night after Trump’s message. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”
In her letter to House Democrats on Wednesday, Pelosi mentioned her proposal and noted that holding a unanimous consent vote “requires the agreement of the Republican Leader. This agreement is necessary in the House and in the Senate.”
“The entire country knows that it is urgent for the President to sign this bill, both to provide the coronavirus relief and to keep government open,” Pelosi said. “Let us pray!”
McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
White House sends email to staff on departure processes, then tells them to ignore it
Trump’s executive office sent an email to White House staff Tuesday night detailing the departure process ahead of Biden’s inauguration next month.
On Wednesday morning, a new email landed in staffers’ inboxes — this one telling them to ignore the previous message.
“Please disregard the below message,” reads the email, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post. “Updated information will be shared in the coming days.”
The original email said staff members would begin leaving the White House on Jan. 5 and would receive their last paychecks in February. It also went over such details as returning stationery and office supplies and cleaning White House equipment, such as microwaves.
The mundane, bureaucratic email was circulated to every White House employee, according to two officials who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the message.
The conflicting messages are the latest evidence of the dichotomy of many parts of his government seeking to facilitate a transition, while the president is stridently against one and falsely claims that he might have a second term.
Trump refuses to concede the election to Biden and continues to make baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. He has also been frustrated with his inner circle — including Vice President Pence, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — saying that the officials around him are working to stymie his final hopes of overturning the election results, according to a White House official.
Attorney General William P. Barr said earlier this month that he has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” undercutting the claims that Trump and his allies have made — without evidence — of significant voting irregularities.
Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.
Biden announces additional White House counsel team hires
Biden on Wednesday announced several additional hires in the office of the White House counsel, in his latest move to staff up his incoming administration.
“The charge facing our administration is as big as it is essential: restoring faith in American government," Biden said in a statement. “We are assembling an accomplished and experienced legal team to ensure this administration operates ethically, transparently and always in service of the American people.”
Biden announced that Jonathan Cedarbaum will be deputy counsel to the president and legal adviser to the National Security Council. Cedarbaum is a partner at the law firm WilmerHale; he has been on leave from that position while working as the Biden campaign’s senior counsel for litigation.
Biden also named three other deputy counsels to the president: Danielle Conley, Stuart Delery and Jonathan Su.
Conley is a partner at WilmerHale and co-chair of the firm’s anti-discrimination practice; she also currently works as deputy on the Biden transition’s Department of Justice agency review team. Previously, she was associate deputy attorney general.
Delery is a partner at the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. He previously was acting associate U.S. attorney general, the No. 3 position at the Department of Justice, during the Obama administration, and according to the Biden transition team, he was the most senior openly LGBTQ official in the department’s history.
Su is the deputy office managing partner of the Washington office of Latham & Watkins. He is also a partner in the firm’s white-collar defense and investigations practice. During the Obama administration, Su was special counsel to the president.
How Senate candidate Jon Ossoff used family wealth to bolster his international media career
Jon Ossoff was given a remarkable offer in 2013 when he was 26 years old. A longtime friend ran a small journalism company in London that produced films investigating corruption around the world. The friend wanted to step back from running the company and asked Ossoff to become CEO.
Ossoff, a former congressional aide, had no experience managing a company. But he had a sizable inheritance from his grandfather. He loaned $250,000 to the company, as did the friend, and Ossoff eventually invested an unspecified additional amount, making him CEO and majority owner.
Trump grants clemency to 20 people, including three former GOP members of Congress and two men convicted in the Russia probe
Trump granted clemency on Tuesday to 20 people, including three former Republican members of Congress and two people who were convicted of crimes as part of the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
He also pardoned four military contractors convicted of killing 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007, and extended clemency to several people convicted of drug offenses, including some who had already benefited from initial commutations.
The pre-Christmas pardons and commutations came as the president has been exploring how to reward friends and allies in his waning days in the White House, with more acts of clemency expected to come.
Trump has told advisers that he wants to be liberal with pardons and plans to sign more before leaving office on Jan. 20, according to people familiar with his views. The White House has been flooded with requests from dozens of members of Congress, one senior administration official said, as well as lawyers, lobbyists, allies and other supporters of the president.
Democrats pressure McConnell to give in to Trump’s demand for $2,000 stimulus checks: ‘Let’s do it!’
In a surprise video address on Tuesday night, Trump said something that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could finally get behind: The proposed stimulus checks of $600 in Congress’s coronavirus economic relief bill are “ridiculously low” and should be increased to $2,000.
“Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent,” Pelosi posted on Twitter. “Let’s do it!”
While some congressional Democrats expressed their frustrations over the president’s timing one day after a nearly $900 billion bill was passed by Congress, others seized on Trump’s demand and put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his fellow Republicans to make the deal happen.
“Seems like [McConnell] is now the only roadblock to getting the American people $2,000 checks” tweeted Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.).
The president’s demands come after about nine months of arduous negotiations between Republicans and Democrats that Trump largely stayed away from. Trump suggested on Tuesday that he would not immediately sign off on the aid package for millions of Americans, which he described as “a disgrace.”
If the president refuses to sign the bill, the consequences would be significant and severe, from hundreds of billions of dollars in economic aid being frozen to a government shutdown next week. The high-stakes Senate runoff for the two seats in Georgia, which will decide control of the chamber next month, could also be upended.
Republicans plunge into open battle over attempts to overturn Trump’s loss to Biden
The GOP is plunging into open warfare over President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory — with President Trump taunting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and threatening primary challenges against other Republicans, House lawmakers egging on senators to contest the counting of electoral college votes next month, and senior GOP senators rebuffing that effort as a pointless political exercise.
And while the internal Republican Party conflict festers, White House officials are scrambling in private to rein in Trump’s increasing embrace of conspiracy theorists as the defeated president and his most ardent allies continue to plot efforts to subvert the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
But it all appears to have hardened Trump, who — having been out of sight for more than a week — is continuing to push baseless claims of election fraud, while those closest to him are unwilling to challenge him publicly and are instead only bolstering his efforts.
Despite Trump’s intense hunt for voter fraud, officials in key states have so far identified just a small number of possible cases
In Pittsburgh, the local police department this year received 10 complaints of possible fraudulent voting in the November election. Eight of those cases have already been closed without charges or findings of wrongdoing.
Wisconsin officials have charged one woman with voter fraud — a resident of suburban Milwaukee accused of attempting to cast a ballot in the name of her partner, who died in July.
In Michigan, two people have been charged with fraud, both accused of forging the names of their own daughters to obtain or cast a ballot.
After an intense hunt by President Trump’s allies to surface voting irregularities in this year’s election, law enforcement agencies in six key swing states targeted by the president have found just a modest number of complaints that have merited investigation, according to cases tracked by state officials.