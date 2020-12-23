House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday put pressure on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to agree to a vote on a stand-alone bill that would provide $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans, after President Trump abruptly threatened not to sign the legislation that has already been passed by Congress.

“If the President truly wants to join us in $2,000 payments, he should call upon Leader McCarthy to agree to our Unanimous Consent request,” Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats. “We are scheduled to go in for a pro forma session tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. We are awaiting word from [Majority Leader Steny H.] Hoyer as to whether Leader McCarthy will agree to or reject our Unanimous Consent request.”

On Tuesday night, Trump asked Congress to amend the nearly $900 billion stimulus bill passed just one day before, describing the legislation as “a disgrace” and suggesting he would not immediately sign off on aid for millions of Americans.

In a video posted to Twitter, Trump called on Congress to increase the “ridiculously low” $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 and outlined a list of provisions in the overall package of legislation that he described as “wasteful spending and much more.”

He did not mention that the $600 stimulus check idea came from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Pelosi quickly responded to the Twitter post by saying congressional Democrats would move as soon as Thursday, when the House is scheduled to meet for a brief pro forma session, to advance the $2,000 stimulus checks.

“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks,” she posted on Twitter on Tuesday night after Trump’s message. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”

In her letter to House Democrats on Wednesday, Pelosi mentioned her proposal and noted that holding a unanimous consent vote “requires the agreement of the Republican Leader. This agreement is necessary in the House and in the Senate.”

“The entire country knows that it is urgent for the President to sign this bill, both to provide the coronavirus relief and to keep government open,” Pelosi said. “Let us pray!”