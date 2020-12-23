So, things are pretty chaotic right now. “This is unprecedented,” said Molly Reynolds, a congressional expert with the Brookings Institution, “because we generally wouldn’t expect a president to largely sit out negotiations of this level in Congress and then swoop in after both chambers have overwhelming passed the bill.”

Here are some scenarios for what could happen next. It’s not clear at this point which is most likely.

1. Trump signs all the legislation at or on its way to his desk

This turning out to be another Trump bluff is the cleanest way this could all end, and that’s the outcome congressional leaders prefer (even if Democrats are making some hay of it). Congress passed both the spending/coronavirus relief bill and the separate defense bill by veto-proof majorities, indicating they strongly want all this to be made law.

Maybe the president, who was distracted by his electoral loss and sidelined by his aides during negotiations, just wanted to lash out to inject some authority over the process. Now that he’s done that and created a stir, perhaps he’ll sign it all into law. That’s happened at least once before when Congress sent him a spending bill. Trump threatened such a veto in 2018, then relented.

2. Trump sides with Democrats and starts a standoff with Republicans over more stimulus money

Trump’s main gripe Tuesday was that he wants stimulus checks to more than triple, from the $600 in the bill now for most Americans to $2,000. Democrats are down for that, even though amending the legislation this late in the game is going to be difficult if not impossible. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is putting together a plan to get her chamber to approve $2,000 stimulus checks on Thursday. But since most lawmakers are gone for the Christmas holiday, she’s setting up the vote in such a way that if one Republican stays in Washington and objects, the $2,000 proposal will fail.

Given that, Pelosi’s attempt to capitalize on Trump’s curveball seems more political than substantial. Still, if Trump really wants to double down on this, he could by supporting Democrats’ vote. It would force Republicans who don’t approve of such expensive checks to directly contradict the president, which they are loath to do. Senate Republicans would all have to agree to the $2,000 stimulus checks, which is far-fetched given many of them already think the $900 billion bill they approved is too expensive.

If Trump sides with Democrats and Republicans object, we have a standoff. The ball would be in Trump’s court to convince the rest of his party to go along with him — something he’s succeeded wildly at when it comes to, say, contesting his election loss. But he’s struggled to do this on legislation.

3. Trump vetoes the coronavirus relief bill

This would be one of Congress’s worst-case scenarios because it would do two things:

Potentially set up a government shutdown, since the coronavirus relief legislation also funds the government through next fall. (The current government funding runs through Monday.)

Force lawmakers to come back to Washington and override his veto to get the legislation passed. (If Trump vetoes the defense bill in the next few days, they’d have to do the same.) This scenario would also force Republican lawmakers to take an aggressive act of defiance against the president.

4. Trump can pocket veto the bill

This is the more passive way Trump can reject the virus relief/spending bill legislation, and it wouldn’t give Congress a chance to fight back.

The president has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to decide whether to sign or veto legislation. If he does nothing at the end of those 10 days, normally the bill becomes law. Unless Congress goes out of session. Lawmakers can easily keep Congress in an informal session to prevent this. But this current Congress also officially ends on Jan. 3. Depending on when Trump officially receives the legislation, he could hold onto it until Jan. 3, do nothing and wait until a new Congress starts, making the old Congress’s legislation dead. (Fox News’s Chad Pergram has a detailed Twitter thread on how this works, if you want to get into the weeds.)

So Trump has a chance to deny Congress the opportunity to come back and override his veto with a scenario that doesn’t even require him to veto it.

5. Some other deal gets Trump to back off