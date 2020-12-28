On Sunday, Trump signed into law a $900 emergency relief package that included $600 checks. His advisers had advocated for these payments but Trump later called the check size “measly” and demanded they be increased. After he signed the law, he pledged to continue pushing for the larger payments, something many Democrats also support.

Approving stimulus checks of $2,000 would add several hundred billion dollars to the price of an aid bill that congressional Republicans had sought to keep under $1 trillion. Still, the weak economy and rapidly spreading pandemic has led many lawmakers to support broader relief packages and stimulus checks remain one of the most popular programs.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democrats eagerly embraced Trump’s call for larger checks, while ignoring his complaints about other parts of the massive bill, including spending on foreign aid and environmental programs.

Forty four Republicans joined the vast majority of Democrats in passing the bill on a 275-134 vote. The measure’s fate is much less certain in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.

“It’s not exactly what we would put on the floor if Republicans were in control,” said Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), who supported the larger checks. “But I think it recognizes the fact that, [Pelosi is] the speaker and as a Democratic speaker, they’re going to have an input as to what that package is going to look like in regards to the terms and conditions of the direct checks. I’m willing to take half a loaf, and I think the president recognizes that.”

Monday’s vote took place after House Republican leaders blocked an attempt last week to pass the larger checks by unanimous consent in the House. The measure now goes to the Senate, where it is unclear whether Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will move to consider it in the closing days of the current Congress. It is clear some Senate Republicans are supportive of larger checks, though. The idea has been championed by Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said he supported larger payments as well.

“I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic,” Rubio wrote on Twitter Monday. “This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount.”

In a statement Sunday, Trump said the Senate would “start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals [liability protections for tech companies], and starts an investigation into voter fraud.”

McConnell has not signaled precisely what he will do with the measure once it is sent over from the House. A McConnell spokesman declined to comment Monday.