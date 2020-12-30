It became even harder for these stories to penetrate in 2020, because not only did we have a president and a presidential election often sucking all the oxygen from the political room, we had a worldwide pandemic that did much the same.

That makes this year’s list even more worthwhile, in my humble opinion. Below is my latest effort to highlight these stories, for the awful year that was 2020. I’d welcome people’s feedback on them, or on what they think I might have missed.

1. The rise of the politically viable GOP Trump critic

The Republican Party’s relationship with Trump will be the subject of many historical books. After GOP leaders initially denounced him in the 2016 primaries, they warmed to him after some initial victories and embraced him as the nominee, only to again denounce him after the “Access Hollywood” tape, and then bear-hug him after he won the election and as his presidency wore on.

But there were a few Republican holdouts as his presidency progressed. What changed as it went along is that they learned how to convey those messages without torpedoing their political careers.

The fates of his biggest early critics became predictable. The likes of Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) spoke out, only to see Republicans desert them. McCain died in 2018, and yet he still can’t evade Trump’s public rebukes, while Flake and Corker retired rather than face primaries in the Trump GOP.

Over the past couple of years, though, a few Republicans have successfully navigated the same partisan dynamics while picking their spots in speaking out forcefully against Trump.

Trump’s chief GOP critic is often Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who became the first member of a president’s party to vote for his removal from office. But he’s a bit of a special case given the unique contours of Utah politics and the strong brand Romney has in the state.

Among those with seemingly more to lose is Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), whose status as the No. 3-ranking House Republican makes her frequent criticisms of Trump’s foreign policy and other issues particularly intriguing. Fellow Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) uses his Twitter account to call out Trump’s misinformation, often in no uncertain terms. Another is Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.), who has stepped up his criticisms of Trump’s treatment of women, flirtation with racists and “rotten to the core” pardons of allies and others. (Most others who have ventured in this direction, it bears noting, are lawmakers who are leaving Congress or blue-state Republican governors.)

While their criticisms will never be viewed as sufficient by Trump’s most ardent critics, when they do pick their spots, the language they employ is often far more direct than their fellow Republicans.

And, as notably, all of them remain viable players in today’s GOP. Each of them was reelected this year without suffering much in the way of the Trump base rebuking them — proof, perhaps, that you can speak out and live (politically speaking) to tell the tale.

Whether their posture in a party that seems likely to be quite Trumpy for years to come will help or hurt them is to be determined. But they are laying the groundwork for a post-Trump transition, if the party opts for that. And among the best tests of the GOP’s post-Trump evolution will be whether Cheney continues her rapid rise in the ranks and if and when Sasse runs for president in 2024.

2. The Senate’s Russia report

One of Trump’s most successful political skills is gradually, over weeks, months and years, pulling his political allies with him. Often through repetition, he’ll push something rather extreme into the mainstream of the Republican Party. And few things exemplify this like his labeling of the Russia investigation as a “hoax.”

This was the kind of language initially avoided by the vast majority of his fellow partisans. They might not have believed Trump colluded with Russia or obstructed justice, but generally speaking they didn’t view the investigation itself as illegitimate, as Trump alleged.

That changed in a big way in 2020, with the “hoax” allegation permeating Republican rhetoric and, particularly, its complaints about supposed media bias. But even as that was happening, something arrived significantly undermining it: A report from the GOP-controlled Senate that reinforced the very serious questions raised by the Russia probe.

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s report didn’t find proven wrongdoing, but it did make clear that this investigation looked into substantial matters — and left open the possibility that something more nefarious might still lurk.

It called an associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort a “Russian intelligence officer” and said the increasing contact between the two of them during the 2016 election constituted a “a grave counterintelligence threat.” It also called Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos a “prime intelligence target … for malign Russian influence,” while clearing him of knowing wrongdoing.

What’s more, it took pains to emphasize that we might never know the true extent of the Manafort situation, because he repeatedly lied about it so much and his interactions with the Russian intelligence officer remain hidden.

Just because an investigation doesn’t prove a crime doesn’t mean the investigation itself was invalid. A Justice Department inspector general found the investigation was properly predicated, and the Senate report only added meat to that bone. By that point, of course, Russia-probe fatigue had set in, and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s noncommittal report — along with now-former attorney general William P. Barr’s misleading summaries of it — made the whole thing seem like old news.

But imagine a world in which that Senate report was the first thing that landed. At the least, it reinforced how serious all of this was — and from a GOP-controlled chamber of Congress, no less. In many ways, this was the most significant and thorough Russia investigation of them all. And it’s one that shouldn’t be so quickly cast aside.

3. The GOP’s huge control over redistricting — again

Redistricting has become something of a mainstay on this list, in large part because it’s such a difficult story to tell. There’s so much information spread over such a long period of time that it’s difficult even for people like me, who do this for a living, to grasp it.

But as we head into 2021, things have become more concrete. Thanks to the results of the 2020 election — the last major election before our nation’s congressional and state legislative maps are redrawn — we have a very good idea about who controls the process and what it might mean.

The upshot: Republicans’ overperformance down-ballot in November’s election solidified their advantage in drawing new districts — though it won’t be as big as it was last time around.

Democrats’ failures to win some key state legislative chambers means Republicans currently control the drawing of about 43 percent of all congressional seats, compared with 11 percent for Democrats. That’s still a huge imbalance, though after the 2010 election it was 55 percent for the GOP and 10 percent for Democrats.

In addition, the GOP’s control is overwhelmingly in states where they already drew the maps last time around. That means they can shore up those maps, but they might not be able to add a bunch of newly GOP-favored seats. Election analyst Sean Trende estimated that, with a “nonaggressive” gerrymandering effort, Republicans could add six seats.

That’s not a lot but, again, we’re talking about a map that was already drawn favorably for the GOP — and could soon be even more so. Indeed, after the 2010 round of redistricting, some questioned whether Democrats had any shot at winning back the House for the next decade. They eventually did, in 2018, but this year’s election results showed how tenuous that hold could be. And a six-seat shift would be enough to hand control to the GOP in such a narrowly divided House.

What’s more, the GOP-controlled redistricting of swing states’ legislatures surely contributed to Democrats’ inability to reclaim them for the past 10 years, creating a vicious cycle for the Democrats in which they can’t regain control of the process in many states even when they win more votes.

Stay tuned to The Fix for plenty of updates on the partisan implications of redistricting in the months ahead.

4. The arrested development of the Democratic Party’s revolution

The Democratic Party has in recent years shifted inarguably leftward, and the 2020 campaign seemed like it might well be that flank’s coming-out party. The embracing of Medicare-for-all, the Green New Deal and other liberal priorities that once seemed pretty unthinkable in the modern Democratic Party’s recent past appeared imminent when it comes to its near future. Most of the top Democratic presidential candidates embraced these ideas. “The Squad” seemed to be pulling the party toward it.

Then people actually voted.

Focusing on just getting Trump out of office, first and foremost, Democrats rallied behind a decidedly pragmatic-minded, old-school Democrat as their nominee, Joe Biden. In the name of getting him elected and keeping the party united behind that cause, they often held their tongues and set aside internecine differences.

That left flank might have believed that fight could happen later, after they won, but accompanying Biden’s win was a surprisingly mixed electoral bag that rendered such ideas dead on arrival for some time to come.

Democrats will have, at best, a 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala D. Harris breaking the tie if they can win both Georgia runoffs, and they’ll have one of the smallest House majorities in recent decades thanks to GOP gains there. It’s hardly a recipe for the liberal wing to get what it wants in any short order, given the amount of bipartisanship and moderate Democratic support (i.e., members from Trump districts) that will be needed to pass virtually anything.

That liberal flank has also been pretty quiet when it comes to registering concerns about Biden’s establishment-oriented Cabinet picks or about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) future in that role, which seems to be a commentary on where things have landed and would have seemed pretty unthinkable given the trajectory of things just a year ago.