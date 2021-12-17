So as it happened, there was an abortion case sitting there waiting for the Supreme Court’s consideration. It was a case from Mississippi, about its ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The ban had been struck down by lower courts. Ordinarily, it’s the kind of case that wouldn’t really get much attention at the Supreme Court, because it’s pretty clearly unconstitutional under the rulings from Roe in 1973 and Casey in 1992. The court actually started considering it in 2020. And week after week went by, and instead of the court announcing what it was going to do, there was just silence. And that’s usually a sign that there’s something’s going on behind the scenes. And it’s never really clear what. Then the court said, “you know what? We’re going to hear this case.” Now, just the court’s decision to hear this case was a big deal. Never before had a state appealed to put in place a ban this early in pregnancy. So, just the fact that the courts hearing his case is a big deal. And when Mississippi first brought the case to the court, it didn’t really emphasize it didn’t emphasize at all the need or the call to overturn Roe v Wade. But once the court accepted the case with this new lineup of justices that include Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch — the three appointed by Trump — Mississippi’s focus changed and it went all in on the need to overturn Roe and Casey.