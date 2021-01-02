Congress will gather next week in a joint session, where Vice President Pence as the presiding officer will read aloud the results of this month’s electoral college vote confirming Biden won the November election.
President Trump has repeatedly and falsely suggested that the ceremonial milestone offered a last-ditch way to reverse the election results.
By law, if any member of the House, joined by a senator, objects to the electoral college slates, both chambers must debate and then vote on the contest. But the challenge will inevitably fail because Democrats hold a majority in the House — plus a number of Senate Republicans have also recognized Biden’s win and are unlikely to sustain the challenge.
In a statement, the senators said the allegations of voter fraud are widespread, and also cited polling that shows about 40 percent of Americans believe the election was rigged.
There has been no evidence that there was widespread fraud in the election, a finding echoed by Christopher Krebs, who headed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and former Attorney General Bill Barr.
The Trump campaign has brought dozens of cases alleging voter fraud in six states, and judges have rejected nearly every claim.