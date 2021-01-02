“To wit, Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states,” the senators wrote in a joint statement. “Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed.”

The other senators are James Lankford (Okla.), Steve Daines (Mont.), John Kennedy (La.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), and Mike Braun (Ind.), and Senators-Elect Cynthia M. Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.) and Tommy Tuberville (Ala.). Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) has already said he will contest the electoral college vote certification.

By law, if a member from both the House and the Senate object to the electoral college slates, both chambers must debate and then vote on the contest. The Republicans’ plans to muddy up the proceedings could force the January 6 to go all night and into the next morning.

Ultimately though, the GOP challenge will fail because Democrats hold more seats in the House and a number of Senate Republicans have already recognized Biden’s win and are unlikely to support their colleagues’ effort.

In the statement, the senators cited a poll that showed about 40 percent of Americans believe the election was rigged, and contend that the additional vetting is needed to restore trust in U.S. elections.

“But, whether or not our elected officials or journalists believe it, that deep distrust of our democratic processes will not magically disappear,” they said. “It should concern us all. And it poses an ongoing threat to the legitimacy of any subsequent administrations.”

There is no evidence that there was widespread fraud in the election, a finding echoed by Christopher Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and former Attorney General William P. Barr, both of whom were fired by Trump.