House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the only woman to serve as speaker, is seeking reelection to the post, with the coronavirus pandemic presenting a formidable challenge to getting enough Democrats to show up Sunday and cast their ballots for the California Democrat.

Democrats are poised to have the narrowest majority of either party in 20 years, beginning the session with a 222-to-211 advantage.

The House meets at noon, and after the vote for speaker, members of the 117th Congress will be sworn in. Across the Capitol, Vice President Pence will administer the oath to the senators reelected on Nov. 3 and the newest members — four Republicans and two Democrats. Two runoff elections in Georgia on Tuesday will decide the final contests of 2020.

Here’s what to know …
  • As President Trump perpetuates baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, a growing coalition of Republican senators announced plans to rebel against Senate leaders by seeking to block formal certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Wednesday in a joint session of Congress. The effort — all but certain to fail — is dividing Republicans. “The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee, warned late Saturday.
  • Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris will travel to Savannah, Ga., to campaign for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Ossoff is trying to unseat Sen. David Perdue (R) while Warnock faces Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in Tuesday’s runoff elections that will decide the Senate majority.
