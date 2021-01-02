Early Friday morning, San Francisco police responded to Pelosi’s home about a report of vandalism at her residence. On the garage door, “$2K” was written and crossed out in spray paint, along with “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything.” Sitting in a pool of fake blood trailing down the driveway was a pig’s head.

Investigations are ongoing into the vandalism at the homes of the two most powerful members of Congress, police in both cities confirmed to The Washington Post.

McConnell called the damage to his home a “radical tantrum” that would not deter him.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the Democratic process whether they agree with me or not,” he said in a statement shared with The Post. “This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”

Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the incident.

On New Year’s Eve, McConnell refused to allow debate on a bill passed by the House to increase the direct cash payments from $600 to $2,000 to qualifying American households. Among those who have supported $2,000 payments is President Trump.

“The president of the United States has expressed his support for the $2,000,” Pelosi said in a news conference Wednesday. “The Democrats and Republicans in the House have passed that legislation. Who is holding up that distribution to the American people? Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans.”

In speeches in the Senate this week, McConnell compared the $2,000 checks to socialism and said that payments would need to be addressed along with Trump’s other two demands of lawmakers: establish a commission to investigate the 2020 election and repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a regulation that provides legal immunity for Internet services for content posted on their platforms.

“The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help,” McConnell said.