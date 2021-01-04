Which means these Republicans are launching an extraordinary challenge while safe in the knowledge that their actions won’t actually change the outcome of the election. In other words, these Republicans are trying to have it both ways: appease the outgoing president, but do it in a way that won’t actually overturn the results as he wants.

Here’s a primer on why a historic number of GOP challenges to half a dozen or so state results this week won’t change Biden’s win:

Congress doesn’t have the votes to overturn one state’s results, let alone the several states Trump would need to win. Even with the extraordinary number of Republican lawmakers saying they will challenge results, a majority of senators (Republicans and Democrats) and a majority of House lawmakers (led by Democrats) are expected to vote those down. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, has said those challenges are “going down like a shot dog.” Overturning states’ free and fair elections is not something a majority of members of Congress want to be known for.

There’s also no legal basis for senators to question the electoral college results, since all the states that are in Trump’s crosshairs met every legal requirement for having their electoral votes recognized by Congress. Election law says Congress has to treat states’ results completed by the safe harbor deadline of Dec. 8 as “conclusive.” All states have met that. This 1880s election law that allows lawmakers to challenge a state’s electoral results was predicated on a state providing two competing groups of electors. Not a single state is offering that.

This challenge is more reminiscent of a recent Supreme Court case where Texas tried to get the justices to throw out the election results, conveniently, in the swing states that Trump lost. Instead, the court threw out the case.

But that was precisely the reason that the majority of House Republicans signed onto a brief urging the court to undo those election results. Certainly some truly believed there was enough fraud (which the Trump campaign has been unable to prove) to get the highest court involved. But the lawsuit garnered so much Republican support because it was a relatively low-risk thing to do in this high-stakes effort to deny the winner of a presidential election. The lawsuit was never going to go anywhere, and a number of Republicans knew that.

Just the same way that many Republicans know that this final challenge to Biden’s win won’t succeed.

That’s not to say having it both ways is a win-win for these lawmakers. There are potential political downsides to heir gamble that Trumpism is here to stay even after Trump is gone. In the short-term, it may insulate these lawmakers from a Trumpian primary challenger in the next two years. But what happens if Trumpism fades, before or after the 2022 elections? These lawmakers are staking out a historically radical position to challenge legitimate election results without any actual evidence of widespread fraud. They’re putting their necks out there, and it’s not an easy position to take back if the political tide suddenly turns.

Also unhelpful is the all-out battle this has created in the Republican Party. Other Republicans have declared these challenges by their colleagues dangerous, anti-conservative and even undemocratic. “I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in a statement of his colleagues. “Has ambition so eclipsed principle?” An intraparty split may not directly affect some of these Republicans, but it doesn’t help the party long term, especially in a closely divided Senate or even one that Democrats manage to control by winning Georgia’s two Senate runoffs this week.

None of this is to dismiss the weight of what these lawmakers are doing. Challenging the electoral results isn’t just symbolic, as some have tried to frame it. Now that the ball is in their court, a large number of elected lawmakers are taking concrete action to stop Biden from being president, without offering any evidence.