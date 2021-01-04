Biden, Trump, Pence heading to Georgia
Biden, Trump and Pence all have plans to touch down in Georgia on Monday, a day ahead of the pair of Senate runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate.
Biden is scheduled to campaign in Atlanta for the two Democrats, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, whose Republican opponents are Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday.
Trump plans a “victory rally” in Dalton, Ga., for Perdue and Loeffler. Earlier Monday, Pence is scheduled to appear in Milner, Ga., at an event designed to drive up turnout among religious conservatives.
Harris was in the state on Sunday. She accused Trump of a “baldfaced, bold abuse of power” for calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) as part of his efforts to reverse the election results.
If the Democrats win both runoffs, they will hold 50 seats in the Senate. With Harris as vice president available to cast tie-breaking votes, Democrats would control the chamber.
On Nov. 3, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Georgia since 1992.
Sen. Tom Cotton, a Trump ally, won’t join GOP electoral college challenge, saying it ‘won’t give him a second term’
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has long been a close ally of Trump, running five-figure ads attacking Joe Biden in battleground states and penning an op-ed backing Trump’s idea of deploying the military to quell protests. When Trump lost to Biden in November, Cotton said the president had “every right to pursue legal remedies and recounts.”
But on Sunday night, Cotton said he won’t join a dozen other Republican senators in challenging Trump’s loss. The coalition, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), plans to object Wednesday when Congress meets to certify Biden’s electoral college victory.
Washington’s mayor warns residents to stay away when Trump supporters mass downtown Wednesday
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Sunday she is making plans to protect public safety when Trump’s supporters descend on the District on Wednesday to protest the result of the presidential election — notably by asking city residents not to come downtown on Tuesday or Wednesday to avoid confrontations with the demonstrators.
Bowser also asked people not to counterprotest to minimize potential conflict with the groups on the right. She urged residents “not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful,” she said in a statement.
Loeffler and Perdue try to steer around Republican infighting as Georgia runoff races draw to a close
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia’s two Republican Senate candidates careened over the weekend toward a rocky end to their high-stakes dual runoff races, trying hard to avoid becoming collateral damage in a series of raging disputes that have embroiled the GOP.
Neither Sen. Kelly Loeffler nor David Perdue — whose Senate term expired Sunday — cast votes one way or the other on Friday when the Republican-led Senate handed Trump his first veto override. Perdue and Loeffler are facing challenges in Tuesday’s election from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.
Both Loeffler and Perdue aligned themselves with Trump’s call for $2,000 stimulus checks to be sent to Americans, even as the idea was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who likened it to “socialism.”
Analysis: Trump knows no limits as he tries to overturn the election
Only 16 days are left in Trump’s term, but there is no doubt he will use all of his remaining time in office to inflict as much damage as he can on democracy — with members of a now-divided Republican Party acting as enablers.
That there are no limits to the lengths to which he will go in this ruinous effort was made clear from a phone call he made Saturday to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the call, Trump repeatedly urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to allow the secretary to recalculate the election results to show that the president, rather than Biden, won the state.
The call, an audio of which was obtained by The Washington Post’s Amy Gardner, was as outrageous as it was chilling. Legal experts can debate how close to the line Trump was with the telephone call. Others can speculate about the president’s current state of mind. The content of the call speaks for itself, and the audio excerpts should be heard by anyone who cares about the integrity of elections in America.
The time to question election results has passed, all living former defense secretaries say
The time to question election results has passed, and there is no role for the military in changing them, all 10 of the living former defense secretaries said in an extraordinary rebuke to Trump and other Republicans who are backing unfounded claims of widespread fraud at the ballot box.
The former Pentagon chiefs issued their warning Sunday evening in an opinion piece that they co-wrote and that was published in The Washington Post. Its authors include Trump’s two former defense secretaries, Jim Mattis and Mark T. Esper, as well as each surviving, Senate-confirmed Pentagon chief dating back to Donald H. Rumsfeld in the 1970s.