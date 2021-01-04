Perdue, on the ballot Tuesday, defends Trump’s call to Raffensperger
David Perdue, one of the two Republican Senate candidates on the ballot Tuesday in Georgia, defended Trump’s weekend call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in which the president asked the state official to “find” votes for him.
“I didn’t hear anything in that tape that the president hasn’t already said for weeks now since the November election calling for some sort of investigation, some sort of resolution to the improprieties and the irregularities that we now see happened in November here in Georgia,” said Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday, during an appearance on Fox News.
Pressed about contentions by others, including some Republicans, that Trump’s call was inappropriate, Perdue did not back off.
“However he said it, what he’s saying is a lot of people in Georgia and 75 million Americans, I think, align with him right now that something untoward happened here in Georgia and we have not gotten to the bottom of it,” Perdue claimed.
Election officials in Georgia have said they saw no evidence of widespread fraud in the state, and Biden’s win has withstood multiple recounts and audits.
Perdue also argued that it was “disgusting” that a recording of the call had leaked to the media.
He faces Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) was among those who questioned the wisdom of Trump’s call.
During an earlier interview on “Fox & Friends,” Blackburn said Trump’s weekend call was “not a helpful call.”
“The states are the ones that are going to resolve this issue,” she said. “We do not have federalized elections in this country.”
A blizzard, a disputed electoral vote count and the 1887 law tying Pence’s hands
Even if he wanted to, Vice President Pence can’t on his own declare President Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election when he announces the electoral vote count at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday — thanks, in part, to a snowstorm in Wisconsin in late 1856.
At the presidential count ceremony in 1857 a dispute erupted over Wisconsin’s five electoral votes, which had been delivered a day after the deadline because of a blizzard. The dispute didn’t affect the election of Democrat James Buchanan as president. But Congress decided to take actions that might keep future elections from being hijacked.
The precedent of 1857 led to procedures that are in place for Wednesday’s congressional certification of the election. Regardless of growing Republican efforts to disrupt the ceremony, the electoral votes will be counted out loud to certify the election of Joe Biden as president and Kamala D. Harris as vice president.
Still refusing to concede the election, Trump is falsely suggesting the ceremony is a last-minute chance for congressional Republicans to reverse the election. A federal judge threw out a lawsuit seeking to allow Pence to reject electoral votes on his own; even Pence opposed that suit. On Saturday, the president called Georgia’s secretary of state, pressing Republican Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state.
McCarthy downplays significance of Trump’s call to Georgia’s secretary of state
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sought Monday to downplay the significance of Trump’s weekend call to Georgia’s secretary of state, saying Trump is concerned about “election integrity.”
Appearing on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” McCarthy was asked for his interpretation of the Saturday call in which Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state to Biden.
“The president has always been concerned about the integrity of the election, and the president believes there are things that happened in Georgia, and he wants to see the accountability for it,” McCarthy said. “But look, does anybody in America think that the last election was done well?”
McCarthy then pivoted to talk about the challenges posed by a large number of mail-in ballots during the pandemic.
“What has happened here in this last election, because of covid, people just sending ballots out to anyone who’s on the rolls,” McCarthy said. “Well, these rolls have not been cleaned up. … When are we going to straighten out our elections, and when can we have a debate about the integrity of the election? And if we really want to unite this nation, that’s what the House should be doing and the Senate.”
McCarthy has yet to say whether he will support the challenge to the electoral college results expected Wednesday by dozens of his GOP colleagues in Congress but opposed by some other prominent members of the party, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).
Analysis: Trump divides Republican Party on his way out of Washington
Leave it to Trump to divide the Republican Party on his way out the door and right before two Georgia runoffs that will determine control of the Senate.
There was Trump’s last minute demand for $2,000 stimulus checks, followed by forcing the Senate to override his veto of a $740 billion defense bill. The president’s latest exercise to retain power requires members of his own party to go on the record supporting his efforts to overturn a legitimate election — or defy him.
Not all Republicans on Capitol Hill are pleased with Trump’s maneuvering. The Jan. 6 challenge by Trump’s allies to certification of the electoral college tally is destined to fail. But the political ploy supported by a growing group of Republican senators has become the latest litmus for the GOP base — and 2024 presidential hopefuls.
Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor says Trump’s call was inappropriate and unhelpful
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) on Monday criticized Trump’s weekend call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) as “inappropriate” and said it was not helpful to the efforts of Republicans to win the pair of Senate runoffs on the ballot in the state Tuesday.
“Well, I was disappointed, disappointed at the tone, at the intent, at the questioning,” Geoff Duncan said during an appearance on CNN. “That phone call did absolutely nothing to help drive turnout for Republicans here in Georgia.”
Duncan said that Trump’s complaints to Raffensperger about the presidential election results were based on debunked theories and that everyone should move on and focus on the two Senate races that will determine which party controls the chamber in Washington.
“I can’t think of a scenario where it helps,” Duncan said of Trump’s call. “It’s not a solution for us winning on Tuesday.”
Duncan has been among the Georgia officials heavily criticized by Trump for not embracing his unfounded claims of fraud in the state, which Biden narrowly won on Nov. 3.
Raffensperger says he had resisted taking call from Trump
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said Monday he believes it was inappropriate to have spoken with Trump on Saturday but the president’s team pressed for the call.
During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Raffensperger said he has resisted talking directly to Trump given his campaign is involved in litigation over the presidential election results in Georgia.
“No, I didn’t believe it was appropriate to speak to the president, but he pushed out. I guess he had his staff push us,” Raffensperger said. “They wanted to call … I just preferred not to talk to someone when we’re in litigation.”
During the one-hour call, Trump pressed Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat and floated a number of what Raffensperger characterized as debunked conspiracy theories.
“He did most of the talking. We did most of the listening,” Raffensperger told “Good Morning America.” “The data that he has is just plain wrong … He has bad data.”
Raffensperger said it was obvious early in the call that Trump continues to believe debunked theories about election fraud.
“For the last two months, we’ve been fighting the rumor whack-a-mole,” Raffensperger said. “And it was pretty obvious very early on, that we debunked every one of those theories that have been out there, but President Trump continues to believe them … We believe that truth matters.”
Raffensperger said he understands the Fulton County district attorney is interested in reviewing the call and “maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go.”
Raffensperger reiterated he’s a Republican who supports Republican candidates.
“I support Republicans. I always have, probably always will,” he said.
He said it was premature to say whether he would support Trump if he appears on the ballot in 2024.
Biden, Trump, Pence heading to Georgia
Biden, Trump and Pence all have plans to touch down in Georgia on Monday, a day ahead of the pair of Senate runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate.
Biden is scheduled to campaign in Atlanta for the two Democrats, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, whose Republican opponents are Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday.
Trump plans a “victory rally” in Dalton, Ga., for Perdue and Loeffler. Earlier Monday, Pence is scheduled to appear in Milner, Ga., at an event designed to drive up turnout among religious conservatives.
Harris was in the state on Sunday. She accused Trump of a “baldfaced, bold abuse of power” for calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) as part of his efforts to reverse the election results.
If the Democrats win both runoffs, they will hold 50 seats in the Senate. With Harris as vice president available to cast tie-breaking votes, Democrats would control the chamber.
On Nov. 3, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Georgia since 1992.
Sen. Tom Cotton, a Trump ally, won’t join GOP electoral college challenge, saying it ‘won’t give him a second term’
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has long been a close ally of Trump, running five-figure ads attacking Joe Biden in battleground states and penning an op-ed backing Trump’s idea of deploying the military to quell protests. When Trump lost to Biden in November, Cotton said the president had “every right to pursue legal remedies and recounts.”
But on Sunday night, Cotton said he won’t join a dozen other Republican senators in challenging Trump’s loss. The coalition, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), plans to object Wednesday when Congress meets to certify Biden’s electoral college victory.
Washington’s mayor warns residents to stay away when Trump supporters mass downtown Wednesday
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Sunday she is making plans to protect public safety when Trump’s supporters descend on the District on Wednesday to protest the result of the presidential election — notably by asking city residents not to come downtown on Tuesday or Wednesday to avoid confrontations with the demonstrators.
Bowser also asked people not to counterprotest to minimize potential conflict with the groups on the right. She urged residents “not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful,” she said in a statement.
Loeffler and Perdue try to steer around Republican infighting as Georgia runoff races draw to a close
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia’s two Republican Senate candidates careened over the weekend toward a rocky end to their high-stakes dual runoff races, trying hard to avoid becoming collateral damage in a series of raging disputes that have embroiled the GOP.
Neither Sen. Kelly Loeffler nor David Perdue — whose Senate term expired Sunday — cast votes one way or the other on Friday when the Republican-led Senate handed Trump his first veto override. Perdue and Loeffler are facing challenges in Tuesday’s election from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.
Both Loeffler and Perdue aligned themselves with Trump’s call for $2,000 stimulus checks to be sent to Americans, even as the idea was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who likened it to “socialism.”
Analysis: Trump knows no limits as he tries to overturn the election
Only 16 days are left in Trump’s term, but there is no doubt he will use all of his remaining time in office to inflict as much damage as he can on democracy — with members of a now-divided Republican Party acting as enablers.
That there are no limits to the lengths to which he will go in this ruinous effort was made clear from a phone call he made Saturday to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the call, Trump repeatedly urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to allow the secretary to recalculate the election results to show that the president, rather than Biden, won the state.
The call, an audio of which was obtained by The Washington Post’s Amy Gardner, was as outrageous as it was chilling. Legal experts can debate how close to the line Trump was with the telephone call. Others can speculate about the president’s current state of mind. The content of the call speaks for itself, and the audio excerpts should be heard by anyone who cares about the integrity of elections in America.
The time to question election results has passed, all living former defense secretaries say
The time to question election results has passed, and there is no role for the military in changing them, all 10 of the living former defense secretaries said in an extraordinary rebuke to Trump and other Republicans who are backing unfounded claims of widespread fraud at the ballot box.
The former Pentagon chiefs issued their warning Sunday evening in an opinion piece that they co-wrote and that was published in The Washington Post. Its authors include Trump’s two former defense secretaries, Jim Mattis and Mark T. Esper, as well as each surviving, Senate-confirmed Pentagon chief dating back to Donald H. Rumsfeld in the 1970s.