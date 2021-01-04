Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said Monday he believes it was inappropriate to have spoken with Trump on Saturday but the president’s team pressed for the call.

During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Raffensperger said he has resisted talking directly to Trump given his campaign is involved in litigation over the presidential election results in Georgia.

“No, I didn’t believe it was appropriate to speak to the president, but he pushed out. I guess he had his staff push us,” Raffensperger said. “They wanted to call … I just preferred not to talk to someone when we’re in litigation.”

During the one-hour call, Trump pressed Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat and floated a number of what Raffensperger characterized as debunked conspiracy theories.

“He did most of the talking. We did most of the listening,” Raffensperger told “Good Morning America.” “The data that he has is just plain wrong … He has bad data.”

Raffensperger said it was obvious early in the call that Trump continues to believe debunked theories about election fraud.

“For the last two months, we’ve been fighting the rumor whack-a-mole,” Raffensperger said. “And it was pretty obvious very early on, that we debunked every one of those theories that have been out there, but President Trump continues to believe them … We believe that truth matters.”

Raffensperger said he understands the Fulton County district attorney is interested in reviewing the call and “maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go.”

Raffensperger reiterated he’s a Republican who supports Republican candidates.

“I support Republicans. I always have, probably always will,” he said.