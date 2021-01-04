There was Trump's last minute demand for $2,000 stimulus checks followed by forcing the Senate to override his veto of a $740 billion defense bill. The president's latest exercise to retain power requires members of his own party to go on the record supporting his efforts to overturn a legitimate election — or defy him.

Not all Republicans on Capitol Hill are pleased with Trump's maneuvering. The Jan. 6 challenge by Trump's allies to certification of the electoral college tally is destined to fail. But the political ploy supported by a growing group of Republican senators has become the latest litmus for the GOP base — and 2024 presidential hopefuls.

We didn't start the fire: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has discouraged his members from interfering with the process, telling others he is “frustrated by [Missouri Sen. Josh] Hawley’s decision to challenge slates of Biden electors and force votes likely to divide Republicans, saying it will serve only to invite a political backlash from Trump supporters against GOP senators who vote to confirm Biden’s victory,” our colleague Phil Rucker and Josh Dawsey report.

A Senate GOP aide who works for one of lawmakers involved with the effort derided the “rhetorical” exercise:

“ As the pandemic rages, including taking the life of Republican Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.), and Nashville has been blown up by a domestic terrorist, somehow the top priority of Republicans is to overturn their results of the presidential, which is completely embarrassing,” the Senate GOP aide told Power Up.

Trump's efforts to overturn Joe Biden's win alarmed the 10 living former secretaries of defense, including former Vice President Cheney and two of Trump's secretaries. They issued an op-ed last night warning that “efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.”

Lordy, there's a tape: Nevertheless, the president himself has privately and publicly encouraged Republicans to support debunked conspiracy theories to thwart Biden's victory. Our colleague Amy Gardner obtained audio of Trump pressuring Georgia's GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden's win there.

“ The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking ‘a big risk.’”

Listen to the call yourself: (The full hour-long call is here or you can read the entire transcript.)

In a phone call on Jan. 2, President Trump insisted he won the state and threatened vague legal consequences. Here are excerpts from the call. (Obtained by The Washington Post)

Aside from the fountain of mistruths and “wrong” data, as Raffensperger told Trump on the call, the one-hour recording raises also legal questions, according to election experts:

“ Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University, said that the legal questions are murky and would be subject to prosecutorial discretion. But he also emphasized that the call was ‘inappropriate and contemptible’ and should prompt moral outrage,” according to Amy.

Michael R. Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general tweeted:

Most GOPers remained silent on Sunday following the tape's release. Some Democrats, meanwhile, called for a criminal investigation.

Trump's "disgraceful effort to intimidate an elected official into deliberately changing and misrepresenting the legally confirmed vote totals in his state strikes at the heart of our democracy and merits nothing less than a criminal investigation,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said in a statement.

Looking ahead: Vice President Pence, who will oversee the joint session of Congress on Wednesday certifying the electoral vote, staked out a more defined position over the weekend in support of the electoral college challenge..

Pence “shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election,” his chief of staff Marc Short said in a statement, and “welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on Jan. 6th.”

On Sunday, Pence held a two-hour meeting in the Senate, . The Senate parliamentarian was present at the meeting to “figure out the exact process,” Short told Barrett. CNN's Ted Barrett reports . The Senate parliamentarian was present at the meeting to “figure out the exact process,” Short told Barrett.

Unlike McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has “quietly blessed an effort by conservative lawmakers to overturn Biden's victory … even as other top Congressional Republicans are raising alarms that the push could cause lasting damage to a pillar of democracy,” CNN's Manu Raju reports.

Hawley, along with GOP Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.), Ron Johnson (Wis.), James Lankford (Okla.), Steve Daines (Mont.), John Kennedy (La.), Marsha Blackburn (Renn.), Mike Braun (Ind), along with a handful of [freshmen senators] are not only plotting to object to Congress's certification of the election results but calling “to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states,” our colleagues Colby Itkowitz and Mike DeBonis report.

Rankled lawmakers like Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) condemned the effort in scathing terms:

“Let’s be clear what is happening here: We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there’s a quick way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real, long-term damage,” Sasse wrote in a statement. “But they’re wrong — and this issue is bigger than anyone’s personal ambitions. Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government.”

“ The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. The Congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it,” Romney added.

Romney signed a statement released Sunday by a group of bipartisan senators who deemed the election to be over: “All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results," it said. “All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results," it said.

Republicans challenging the results failed “to acknowledge that these allegations have been adjudicated in courtrooms across America and were found to be unsupported by evidence,” tweeted Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.).

Jan. 6 isn't without its perils for incumbents facing reelection in 2022 — including members of GOP leadership: Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), per Phil and Josh.

“Both men are expected to vote to certify Biden’s victory, with Thune telling reporters just before Christmas that any attempt to challenge the election’s outcome is ‘just not going anywhere. I mean, in the Senate it would go down like a shot dog.’”

The campaign

RUNUP TO THE RUNOFFS: “With Trump touching down in North Georgia [today] to court white rural voters and Biden rallying support from a diverse electorate in Atlanta, the high-stakes Senate runoffs are concluding with a test of how much the politics have shifted in a state that no longer resembles its Deep South neighbors,” the New York Times's Jonathan Martin and Astead W. Herndon report.

Georgia has changed a lot in a short amount of time: “Although Georgia still skews slightly to the right of America’s political center, it has become politically competitive for the same demographic reasons the country is closely divided: Democrats have become dominant in big cities and suburban areas but they suffer steep losses in the lightly-populated regions that once elected governors, senators and, in Georgia, a native-born president, Jimmy Carter.”

Key stat: “Had Republican Sen. David Perdue run just slightly better in the former Republican pillar of Cobb County, for example, he could have reached 50 percent statewide in November and avoided a runoff. But he didn’t even garner 44 percent in the county, which encompasses the northwest suburbs of Atlanta, after winning it six years ago with more than 55 percent of the vote.”

There is one notable absence on the trail: “Although Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned frequently for the senators earlier in the fall, he has been missing from the final Republican push ahead of Tuesday’s runoffs, embroiled instead in a contentious standoff with Trump following Trump’s inaccurate claims that he won the November election in Georgia,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Patricia Murphy reports.

On the Hill

PELOSI RETURNS AS SPEAKER: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the only woman to serve as speaker, was reelected by a narrow margin in a closely divided House. The final vote was 216 for Pelosi and 209 for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,” Felicia Sonmez, Donna Cassata, Mike DeBonis and Paul Kane report.

The five Democratic dissenters: “Rep. Jared Golden (Maine) voted for Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Ill.) to serve as speaker; Rep. Conor Lamb (Pa.) voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.); and Reps. Abigail Spanberger (Va.), Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) and Mikie Sherrill (N.J.) voted present.”

Pelosi signaled this could be her last term as speaker, and she will lead the slimmest House majority in nearly two decades: “In some ways, this was the most challenging speaker’s bid for Pelosi yet as she had to meticulously lock down every vote, with nearly zero room for error due to razor-thin party margins, rebellious Democrats and the potential for last-minute absences due to the coronavirus,” Politico's Heather Caygle, Sarah Ferris and Olivia Beavers report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the only woman to serve as speaker, was reelected on Jan. 3 by a narrow margin in a closely divided House. (Reuters)

The people

VACCINES LAG AS CONFUSION PERSISTS: “After months of anticipation, millions of doses of the two authorized coronavirus vaccines — made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — are flowing into hospitals and health departments across the nation, putting the end of the pandemic in sight. But Americans trying to access shots are encountering systems that vary widely county to county and that, in many places, are overwhelmed,” Brittany Shammas and Lori Rozsa report.

One striking image: “Florida health departments offering doses on a first-come, first-served basis saw scores of older residents bring lawn chairs and blankets and camp out overnight.”

Where we go from here: “We need to improve,” Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed said on CBS's “Face the Nation.” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on CNN's “State of the Union” he’s “still optimistic” about the national outlook for defeating the virus, even as only 4 million of the 14 million doses delivered to states have been administered, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures.

The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine to speed vaccinations, a federal official said Jan. 3. (Reuters)

One potential fix is already being considered: Slaoui said some Americans could end up be given half of the recommended dose of Moderna’s vaccine, Antonia Noori Farzan reports.

The details: “Moderna’s vaccine is delivered in two doses, and under the modified regimen, recipients would still receive two separate shots, Slaoui said. But each dose would be cut in half. He said that clinical trials showed an ‘identical immune response’ when participants between the ages of 18 and 55 were given 50-microgram doses, rather than the standard of 100 micrograms.”

TRUMP QUESTIONS DEATH TOLL: “The deaths are real deaths,” Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, said on ABC's “This Week” just minutes after the president falsely claimed that the number of Americans who have died as a result of the novel coronavirus are “exaggerated,” ABC News's Adam Kelsey reports.

In the media

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) is warning residents of expected pro-Trump protests later this week: “Bowser (D) said that she is making plans to protect public safety when President Trump’s supporters descend on the District on Wednesday to protest the result of the presidential election — including asking city residents not to come downtown on Tuesday or Wednesday to avoid confrontation with the demonstrators,” Julie Zauzmer reports.

The District is quickly become the permanent site of protest clashes: “Extremism experts who study the far-right warn that D.C. is on a path to become the next battleground in increasingly violent confrontations with left-leaning counterdemonstrators,” “Extremism experts who study the far-right warn that D.C. is on a path to become the next battleground in increasingly violent confrontations with left-leaning counterdemonstrators,” Marissa J. Lang reports after years of West Coast cities bearing the brunt of violence.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is expected to receive the nation's highest civilian honor: “Later today, Trump is expected to give Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Nunes is a close ally of the president, and one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in his quest to undermine the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election,” Ashley Parker reports.