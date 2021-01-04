But late Sunday, some on the party’s right flank began trying to take corrective action.

Leading the charge were two of each chamber’s most conservative members, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Both expressed concern about the legitimacy of the election, but both also argued on federalist grounds that Congress has no constitutional authority to try to overturn the results of a given state’s certified votes.

Roy’s tack was particularly novel. Sunday was swearing-in day for members of Congress, and Roy rightfully noted that many of the members being sworn in ran on the same state ballots that his fellow Republicans now say are in question. If Democrat Joe Biden’s win is in doubt, he argued (extremely logically), how can you seat members from those same states? So he forced a vote on seating them. Just two Republicans voted against seating members in those states, with everyone else apparently accepting their colleagues’ wins as legitimate despite their stances on Biden’s win.

Roy’s gambit and opposition to the electoral college end-run is particularly notable given his former job: chief of staff to none other than Cruz.

The more significant event on this front, though, arrived Sunday night. In a statement, Cotton outlined his opposition to the effort to challenge the certification of the votes in states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The statement was as significant for its argument as it was for the source of it: a very conservative senator who, much like Cruz and Hawley, is in line for a presidential run in the near future. The fact that someone such as Cotton would decline to go along with the charade undermines the charade itself and would seem to give other conservatives cover to back off it.

But just as notable as the symbolism was Cotton’s actual argument. While his statement legitimized illegitimate concerns about the election, his argument was otherwise sound — both when it came to the unconstitutionality of the effort and, as notably, the political wisdom of it.

“ … The Founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states — not Congress,” Cotton said. “They entrusted the election of our president to the people, acting through the Electoral College — not Congress. And they entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts — not Congress. Under the Constitution and federal law, Congress’s power is limited to counting electoral votes submitted by the states.”

All of this is correct. The law does allow members of Congress to object to a state’s chosen electors for any reason, but the selection of those electors is up to the states. What’s more, the courts have ruled repeatedly on the legitimacy of the claims of widespread voter fraud and irregularities, ruling against the Trump team almost without fail and rendering Wednesday’s challenge of the results something amounting to an extrajudicial attempt to overturn an election.

Cotton’s statement then turns to the politics. Not only would this be unconstitutional, he argues, but it was also simply a bad idea. Cotton notes that the effort is doomed to fail — which it is given the GOP’s slim Senate majority and the fact that Democrats control the House — and argued that it would set a horrible precedent that could come back to bite the GOP.

I’ll post this section at-length:

First, Congress would take away the power to choose the president from the people, which would essentially end presidential elections and place that power in the hands of whichever party controls Congress. Second, Congress would imperil the electoral college, which gives small states like Arkansas a voice in presidential elections. Democrats could achieve their long-standing goal of eliminating the electoral college in effect by refusing to count electoral votes in the future for a Republican president-elect. Third, Congress would take another big step toward federalizing election law, another long-standing Democratic priority that Republicans have consistently opposed.

The beginning of this is essentially a slippery-slope argument. While such arguments can be and often are overstated when it comes to their imminence — and this one might suffer a similar defect — there is plenty of truth in it.

As I wrote a couple weeks back, an attempt by members of both chambers to actually overturn an election result by challenging electors would be unprecedented. There have been two instances in which electors were formally challenged by members of both chambers, but neither of them was practically and expressly about changing the results of the election. Republicans love to cite Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) joining House Democrats in challenging Ohio’s electors after the 2004 election, but Boxer made clear she was simply taking a symbolic stand and didn’t intend to reverse the results of the race.

And her effort shows what can happen with this kind of thing. Much like Cotton today, Democrats in 2004 fretted at the time about what kind of precedent it might help set. And the chorus of “look at what Boxer did” has at least provided Republicans with the veneer of a precedent for their current effort.

Whatever precedent now exists, Republicans would be vastly expanding it. Not only would this be more than one senator joining the effort, but it would be expressly about changing the election results. What’s more, there is virtually zero substance behind it. At least with Boxer, election officials in Ohio acknowledged problems including long lines, voting machine glitches and voters being inadvertently dropped from the rolls. Republicans would be pressing forward with this despite the courts having repeatedly ruled on this dozens of times and found nothing to call into question the election results.

Moving forward, any party who loses a presidential race narrowly but controls both chambers of Congress could simply follow the same playbook: raise all kinds of baseless accusations about the legitimacy of the election and then, even if the courts rule that they are indeed baseless, overturn the result. If all you need to change the results is innuendo and suspicion — rather than proof — what’s to stop this from happening in a more concrete and decisive way when a party actually has the power to make it so?

It almost surely wouldn’t be the outright and immediate abolition of popular presidential elections or the electoral college that Cotton suggests, given there would ostensibly still be lawmakers like him objecting to the gambit on legal and philosophical grounds. But it would certainly move the ball forward in a huge way, given the utter lack of evidence to substantiate the effort.