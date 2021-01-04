But to some extent he also seems to believe that they offer insights that formal intelligence-gathering doesn’t. He seems to actually believe that One America News, for example, is not simply pandering to its audience by littering its coverage with various accusations about the 2020 election but, instead, that despite its track record, the television channel has somehow uncovered scores of plots that have escaped the attention of state and federal officials.

This teeter-totter between what he believes and what he wants to believe seems to wobble in different directions moment by moment. This was made particularly obvious in his call Saturday with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a recording of which was obtained by The Washington Post. In it, Trump offered a barrage of allegations about what he claims happened in the state during last year’s presidential contest, amounting, he asserted, to hundreds of thousands of suspect votes. This reinforces his baseline position: that he, not President-elect Joe Biden, won the state.

Both on the call and in an interview on “Good Morning America” on Monday, Raffensperger rebutted Trump’s claims. The Trump team’s strategy is obvious: flood the conversation with an endless supply of allegations and insist that, until each is rebutted directly to its satisfaction, questions remain. An attorney working with Trump made that explicit in a mind-bending statement to The Post: Raffensperger’s office “has made many statements over the past two months that are simply not correct and everyone involved with the efforts on behalf of the President’s election challenge has said the same thing: show us your records on which you rely to make these statements that our numbers are wrong.”

This is, of course, backward. It is up to Trump to prove that his numbers are correct, not for the state of Georgia to prove that they aren't. Particularly since the numbers offered by Trump on the call were often vague to the point of ludicrousness.

How ludicrous? The first number he cited in defense of his having clearly won the state was his insistence that you could “see it by rally size, frankly. We’d be getting 25-30,000 people a rally, and the competition would get less than 100 people. And it never made sense.” To any American who has had the good fortune to survive the first 10 months of the coronavirus pandemic, this should make perfect sense.

Trump then claimed that there were questions about signature-matching of ballots in Fulton County.

“We think that if you check the signatures — a real check of the signatures going back in Fulton County — you’ll find at least a couple of hundred thousand of forged signatures of people who have been forged,” Trump said. “And we are quite sure that’s going to happen.”

That seems unlikely, given that only 525,000 people cast votes in the county. It seems more unlikely given that the total included only about 144,000 mail ballots. It seems more unlikely still given that the state conducted a review of signatures in neighboring Cobb County and found with 99 percent confidence that the signature matching process was accurate. (Why Cobb County? As a lawyer for the state explained in the call, that was “the only county where there’s been any evidence submitted that the signature verification was not properly done.”)

No “records” from Raffensperger beyond what's publicly available were needed to disprove Trump's allegation. It's all out there, if you choose to seek it.

Trump then detailed a number of other more specific claims: 4,502 voters who weren’t registered, 18,325 “vacant address” voters, 904 people who voted listing a post-office box as their address, 4,925 out-of-state voters. Most of these claims aren’t new, having been introduced — and adjudicated — as part of a legal effort the Trump campaign undertook last month. The rebuttal to the lawsuit’s claims runs more than 100 pages. At an informal hearing in the state where the allegations were introduced, a state legislator pointed out significant flaws in the analysis undergirding the assertions.

A robust indicator of how seriously Trump’s claims in the Raffensperger call should be taken is his recitation of a long-debunked claim that surveillance video proved that election officials took hidden, illegal ballots out of suitcases to count them. Over and over it’s been shown that there was nothing suspect about what is seen in the tape. Yet here was the president of the United States again on Saturday telling Georgia’s top elections official — whose office has been an integral part of rebutting that claim and others — that something illegal occurred.

Despite it having already been done elsewhere, Raffensperger and his team rebutted the claims being made (at times directly to the lawyer who would later tell The Post that they didn’t). The numbers on people voting from out of state are “not accurate,” a lawyer for the state pointed out. The claims about the surveillance video had been reviewed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. While an “expert” cited by the Trump campaign claimed that thousands of dead people had cast ballots, the state had the correct figure: two.

The most telling statements from Trump were his most direct.

“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,” Trump said at one point. “And flipping the state is a great testament to our country because, you know, this is — it’s a testament that they can admit to a mistake or whatever you want to call it.”

“What are we going to do here, folks?” he said later. “I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break. You know, we have that in spades already.”

This is the tension in Trump’s rhetoric laid bare. All he wants, he says, is to find those 11,780 votes that would give him a win in the state. It’s not clear what specifically would follow from that, given that suddenly winning Georgia still doesn’t mean he wins the presidency. But the motivator is the win, and the function of the allegations was simply to suggest that the win might exist. It was the margin of error, if you will, the inarticulable gray area around the 11,779-vote difference between Trump and Biden. Except, of course, that there’s no real evidence that such a gray area exists.

Consider what that means. What Trump wants isn’t certainty. It’s uncertainty. He wants there to be unanswered questions so that he can offer an answer to his base and so that One America News and Sean Hannity will be able to do the same. He and his team don’t want to hear rejections of their claims but, instead, to continually shift the goal posts by which they’ll accept that the claims are false. Winning Georgia won’t win him the presidency, but it will make everything else seem similarly up in the air.

This is the information universe in which he exists: the one he wants to see. That it isn’t internally consistent doesn’t matter. That it considers warm confirmation over cold reality is irrelevant. That it is at times obvious in its inaccuracies is similarly unimportant. It’s comfortable.

The friction Trump is experiencing at the moment is that the insistence on adhering to reality, which has been a feature of his frustration with the media for five years, has necessarily seeped into elements of the Republican Party. Republicans responsible for assuring that state election processes are upheld aren’t going to comply with Trump’s goal of generating wins in places where wins don’t exist. However useful Trump’s voters might be, reality is a robust counterweight.