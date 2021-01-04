But Trump has no choice but to try to create an imperfect enemy if he wants to attack election results in Georgia. It’s a state run entirely by Republicans, and Raffensperger is the Republican in charge of elections there.

Here’s more about the Republican standing in the way of Trump’s remarkable attempt to change the will of voters in one of the most important states of the 2020 presidential election.

Raffensperger drew national attention as secretary of state during Georgia’s 2018 governors race. The then-secretary of state, Republican Brian Kemp, was running for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Abrams narrowly lost, and she accused Kemp of using his role as secretary of state to disenfranchise Democratic voters.

Raffensperger was running that year to take Kemp’s place as the top election official. He was and has been supportive of Kemp’s controversial maneuvers to purge voter rolls (which require people to re-register to vote) and of strict voter ID laws. As The Fix’s Aaron Blake recaps, last year Raffensperger purged about 4 percent of Georgia voters from voter registration, a move critics labeled undemocratic. He was also critical of absentee voting before the pandemic; like many Republicans, he argued it opened the door to fraud.

His next high-profile moment in the job came in June, during Georgia’s presidential primaries. This was one of the first major primaries of the pandemic, and it didn’t go well. There were hours-long lines, particularly in Democratic-leaning communities in and around Atlanta, and poll workers struggled to handle new voting machines. Voting rights advocates said Georgia election officials didn’t prepare enough for the increase in mail balloting. Abrams directly blamed Raffensperger for “inaction, poor planning and horrific execution.” Raffensperger said much of the trouble was the fault of Democratic county officials.

Before running as secretary of state, Raffensperger was a local city councilman outside Atlanta, and he’s a multimillionaire businessman and an engineer by training.

He’s a Trump supporter. Or at least, he was, before all of this. Trump endorsed him in his secretary of state race. Raffensperger said he voted for the president and was rooting for him to win Georgia.

In the week after the election, Georgia was still counting votes, and pressure by Trump and his allies was just ramping up on the secretary of state. Here’s what Raffensperger told The Post’s Reis Thebault and Amy Gardner at the time: “If people want to understand what I’m doing, I’m just doing what the law says. We’re just going to do that. Do I hope that President Trump wins? Yeah, I certainly do. I’m a Republican. But I can’t put my thumb on the scale of the process.”

Raffensperger hasn’t denounced Trump or the Republican Party. But the more Trump escalates the pressure on Raffensperger, his criticism of the president’s efforts has become sharper.

There’s no love lost between him and Georgia’s two Republican senators. Once allies, Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were some of the first Georgia Republicans to turn on Raffensperger after it became clear Trump lost the state.

They called on Raffensperger to resign, but offered no actual evidence for why. Raffensperger’s response was biting: “If I was Senator Perdue, I’d be irritated I was in a runoff." The drama has some Republican strategists worried that the party is least-unified when it most needs to be to win Tuesday’s runoffs in two races that will determine which party controls the Senate.

He’s outing Republicans who have tried to pressure him to change results. In November, Raffensperger told The Post’s Gardner that Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) called him and asked if he could toss thousands of mailed ballots based on baseless concerns about whether election workers properly confirmed voters’ signatures. Graham denied explicitly asking Raffensperger to throw out legal ballots, but Raffensperger was insistent: “It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,” he said.

A few months later, Raffensperger is on a call with Trump that is being recorded. And the audio makes its way to The Washington Post and other outlets.

He and his family have received death threats: “You better not botch this recount. Your life depends on it.” That’s one text he shared with The Post. His office has said his wife received threats they characterized as “sexualized.” Someone broke into one his adult children’s homes.

As he the election, then three recounts confirming Biden’s narrow win in the state, Raffensperger accepted a security detail.

He’s also defended election workers in his state, saying they are driven to accurately count results and not part of some deep-state conspiracy to swing the election for Biden.

He’s become one of the most forceful voices against Trump and his Republican allies’ attempts to overturn the election. Raffensperger has pushed back against broad accusations that the election he presided over was somehow fraudulent.

But he’s also used his authority as secretary of state to directly confront conspiracy theories about voting machines having been manipulated or ballots cast by mail having been improperly approved. He’s presided over three recounts — one by hand, which is the most secure way to confirm that machines and people counted ballots properly. And he acquiesced to one of Trump’s demands to review signatures on the outside of voters’ envelops to confirm they match the signature the state had on file for that voter. Each time, they found no evidence of widespread fraud — as he told the president in that phone call.

“President Trump,” he said in that call Saturday, “we’ve had several lawsuits, and we’ve had to respond in court to the lawsuits and the contentions. We don’t agree that you have won.”

“This is what it looks like when your party is losing: scapegoating, finger-pointing,” he told The Post in a December emailed statement.

In December, he gave the green light for a top GOP election official who reports to him to hold a news conference and directly address Trump and tell him to stop leading people to believe Georgia’s election was fraudulent: “Someone’s going to get hurt,” an angry Gabriel Sterling, who manages voting systems for Raffensperger, said. “Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed.”

Raffensperger on Monday seemed to indicate the recording of the call had leaked from his office after President Trump tweeted about the call. “It was a private conversation as far as I was concerned,” Raffensperger told an Atlanta reporter in an interview. “He broke privacy when he put out a tweet, but then his tweet was false.”