Trump, Biden plan no public appearances Tuesday after campaign events Monday in Georgia
After dueling rallies in Georgia on Monday, neither Trump nor Biden has advertised public events on Tuesday as voters in the Peach State go to the polls to vote in two races that will determine which party controls the Senate in Washington.
The White House offered this description of how Trump plans to spend his day: “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”
Biden, meanwhile, plans to meet with transition officials, according to his team. So does Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.
Vice President Pence is scheduled to lead a closed meeting of the White House coronavirus task force in the afternoon.
Fact Checker: Trump’s most dubious claims during his campaign rally for the Georgia Senate races
Trump’s campaign rally Monday night in Dalton, Ga., on behalf of Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday, was filled with his usual collection of scores of falsehoods.
We will focus mostly on his election-related claims, along with a selection of statements that turn up at virtually all his recent rallies, as documented in our database of Trump’s false or misleading claims. (We are still trying to catch up, but as of Nov. 5, the count stands at 29,508 claims.)
Trump tells Georgia crowd he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ during electoral vote tally
At his rally in Dalton, Ga., on Monday night, Trump publicly put pressure on Vice President Pence to intervene in this week’s electoral college vote tally, telling the crowd that he hopes Pence “comes through for us.”
He did not elaborate on what precisely he would like Pence to do. In his role as president of the Senate, Pence will preside over Congress’s affirmation this week of Biden’s win.
“I have to tell you, I hope that our great vice president, our great vice president, comes through for us,” Trump told the crowd at his rally for Loeffler and Perdue. “He’s a great guy. Because if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”
The president then quickly added: “No, Mike is a great guy. He’s a wonderful man and a smart man, and a man that I like a lot. But he’s going to have a lot to say about it. And he — you know, one thing with him, you’re going to get straight shots. He’s going to call it straight.”
Pence has told Trump he has no power to thwart Biden’s electoral college win, and aides say the vice president plans to stick to his perfunctory role in this week’s proceedings.
But over the weekend, Pence’s office encouraged the challenges to states’ results, saying Pence “welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence.”
At Monday’s rally, Trump also took aim at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who like other state officials has refused to comply with the president’s demands to overturn Biden’s win. Trump told the crowd in Dalton that he plans to return to Georgia to campaign against Kemp if he runs for reelection in 2022.
“I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor, I guarantee you that,” Trump said to cheers.
Amber Phillips contributed to this report.
National Guard activated for D.C. protests, with more restraints than in June, officials say
The District has mobilized the National Guard and will have every city police officer on duty Tuesday and Wednesday to handle protests of the November presidential election. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said the protests may include people looking to instigate violence.
Bowser (D) has asked D.C. residents to stay away from downtown Washington on both days while members of far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, mass to falsely claim Trump was reelected.
Trump — who lost both the popular and electoral college vote to President-elect Joe Biden — has continued to dispute the results, without evidence, and is encouraging his supporters to attend the rallies.
Cleta Mitchell, a key figure in president’s phone call, was an early backer of Trump’s election fraud claims
On Nov. 7, the day that major media organizations projected Biden had won the presidency, Republican attorney Cleta Mitchell appeared on Fox News with her own projection: The election was far from over.
“We’re already double checking and finding dead people having voted, we’re going to be finding people have voted across state lines, voted in two states, illegal voting, noncitizens and that sort of thing. So we are building that case,” Mitchell said, referring to the work of the Trump campaign’s legal team and foreshadowing many of its claims of fraud.
In the following days, Mitchell took particular aim at Biden’s win in Georgia, tweeting that the state’s recount was a “total sham” and “A FAKE!!!” She wrote that the effort was “cover for the SOS,” referring to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Responding to criticism of her appearance, she tweeted, “Happy to be considered a nut job because I believe in the rule of law.”
The Trump-Raffensperger call was big news — unless you were following conservative media
The president of the United States pressured, begged and cajoled Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes to overturn the certified results that showed he had lost.
The story was widely reported Sunday and Monday — but it looked very different depending on where you get your news.
In the media ecosystem that reliably supports the president, the significance of Trump’s attempts to persuade Georgia’s secretary of state to toss aside the will of the voting public was downplayed or rationalized — and sometimes largely ignored. Conservative outlets such as the Daily Caller and Breitbart paid it scant attention.