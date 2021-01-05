At his rally in Dalton, Ga., on Monday night, Trump publicly put pressure on Vice President Pence to intervene in this week’s electoral college vote tally, telling the crowd that he hopes Pence “comes through for us.”

He did not elaborate on what precisely he would like Pence to do. In his role as president of the Senate, Pence will preside over Congress’s affirmation this week of Biden’s win.

“I have to tell you, I hope that our great vice president, our great vice president, comes through for us,” Trump told the crowd at his rally for Loeffler and Perdue. “He’s a great guy. Because if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”

The president then quickly added: “No, Mike is a great guy. He’s a wonderful man and a smart man, and a man that I like a lot. But he’s going to have a lot to say about it. And he — you know, one thing with him, you’re going to get straight shots. He’s going to call it straight.”

Pence has told Trump he has no power to thwart Biden’s electoral college win, and aides say the vice president plans to stick to his perfunctory role in this week’s proceedings.

But over the weekend, Pence’s office encouraged the challenges to states’ results, saying Pence “welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence.”

At Monday’s rally, Trump also took aim at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who like other state officials has refused to comply with the president’s demands to overturn Biden’s win. Trump told the crowd in Dalton that he plans to return to Georgia to campaign against Kemp if he runs for reelection in 2022.

“I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor, I guarantee you that,” Trump said to cheers.