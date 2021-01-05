Election Day in Georgia comes a day ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the electoral college vote and cement President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. At a rally in Georgia on Monday, President Trump pressured Vice President Pence, who will preside over the session, to intervene in the tally.
Analysis: Wall Street executives urge GOP to accept election results even as some donate to Georgia Republicans
Business leaders, including a number of top Wall Street executives, are urging Republican lawmakers to stand down from challenging the certification of Biden’s victory on Wednesday.
At the same time, in Tuesday’s runoff Georgia Senate races, financiers and other corporate heavyweights have been surging support to the two Republican incumbents fighting to hold on to their seats, and with them, GOP control of the chamber.
The double-edged advocacy reflects the quandary facing many industry leaders as Trump continues his unprecedented attempt to overturn the election with the backing of many Republican lawmakers.
Biden announces top White House political aides among seven new appointments
Biden on Tuesday named longtime campaign operative Emmy Ruiz to lead the White House Office of Political Strategy and Outreach, a perch that has been used by past presidents to beef up political strategy in the White House.
Ruiz dazzled Democratic circles in 2016 when she led Hillary Clinton’s campaign efforts in the Nevada caucuses, building a multiracial coalition to beat back a stronger-than-expected challenge from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and delivering Clinton a resounding victory that put her on the path to the nomination. She is on the boards of a slew of top Democratic groups, including Annie’s List, which encourages liberal women to run for office, and UltraViolet, a women’s rights group.
She will be joined by Erin Wilson, who will be the deputy director of political strategy and outreach and who is another Clinton campaign alum and a staff member who once worked for Biden ally Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.).
The two were among a group of seven White House aides named Tuesday.
“Our nation is facing urgent challenges, and we are building a team that will be ready to tackle them on day one,” Biden said in a statement announcing the new aides. “In addition to working with organizations and communities, these accomplished public servants sit at the forefront of collaboration across the administration.”
The group builds on Biden’s pledge to hire diverse staff members at the highest levels of government, naming a batch of largely non-White aides.
Ron Klain, the incoming White House chief of staff, said: “I am proud that we are building a barrier-breaking White House team that will be dedicated to working across the administration and White House to improve the lives of Americans.”
Biden is also building out his public engagement office, naming Adrian Saenz deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement. Biden previously named Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.) to be the director of that office.
Evan Ryan will become Biden’s Cabinet secretary. She helped launch the political news start-up Axios and is a Democratic veteran, serving in John F. Kerry’s State Department and the Obama White House. She is married to Antony Blinken, Biden’s pick to be secretary of state — although she will report through the National Security Council and have no direct interaction with the State Department, which is consistent with how the position has previously worked, a Biden transition official said.
Cristóbal J. Alex, who was the founding president of the Latino Victory Fund, will be the deputy Cabinet secretary. He did a stint on Clinton’s campaign and worked for the Open Society Foundations and the Ford Foundation.
Others named include David Recordon, who will be the director of technology, and Austin Lin, who will be deputy director of technology.
“To meet the unprecedented challenges facing the American people, we must build an administration that reflects the very best of our country,” Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris said in a statement. “These accomplished public servants have the knowledge and expertise to hit the ground running on day one.”
Clyburn brushes off impeachment talk but expresses hope Georgia officials pursue criminal charges against Trump
House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Tuesday brushed off calls by some fellow Democrats to impeach Trump for his weekend call to Georgia’s secretary of state but said he hopes criminal charges will be pursued by state and local officials.
Appearing on CNN, Clyburn reacted to the call on Saturday in which Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state.
“I do believe with only 14 or 15 days left in this presidency, it would be a waste of our time here in the House to pursue impeachment,” Clyburn said.
But, he added, based on what he heard on a leaked recording of the call, “there could very well be criminal charges brought” by state and local officials in Georgia.
“I would hope that would be pursued,” Clyburn added, saying charges could be pursued after Trump leaves office on Jan. 20.
Trump was impeached by the House in late 2019 for soliciting interference in the 2020 election from Ukraine but later acquitted by the Senate.
Clyburn said Tuesday that the House has better things to do with its time than pursue a second impeachment.
“I would hope that the House of Representatives would spend its time getting ready for this new administration,” Clyburn said.
Analysis: Democrats hope wins in Georgia would allow them to bolster health coverage
The pathway will be rocky for Democrats to achieve their goals of further expanding health coverage, even with Biden soon to be in the White House.
But they’re still trying to maximize their chances.
Tuesday’s Georgia runoff elections could hand Democrats an effective majority in the Senate, providing them somewhat more clout to set a health-care agenda. And a little-noticed change to legislative rules could help them push forward on ambitious but costly legislation, at least in the House.
Analysis: ‘Republicans should be prepared for a bad night’ in Georgia
National and Georgia Republicans are growing increasingly frustrated with Trump’s baseless tirades against Georgia’s presidential election results, fearing that the president’s attacks may cost them control of the Senate.
They are concerned that Trump’s relentless and baseless broadsides on the voting system — and Wednesday’s electoral college challenge further dividing GOPers — will deter Republicans from trusting the system enough to vote in Tuesday’s two Georgia Senate runoffs.
Trump, Biden plan no public appearances Tuesday after campaign events Monday in Georgia
After dueling rallies in Georgia on Monday, neither Trump nor Biden has advertised public events on Tuesday as voters in the Peach State go to the polls to vote in two races that will determine which party controls the Senate in Washington.
The White House offered this description of how Trump plans to spend his day: “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”
Biden, meanwhile, plans to meet with transition officials, according to his team. So does Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.
Vice President Pence is scheduled to lead a closed meeting of the White House coronavirus task force in the afternoon.
Giuliani says senators not backing Trump’s efforts to reverse election results are ‘cowards’
Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani lashed out at Republican senators who are refusing to back the president’s attempt to overturn the election results in Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, calling them “cowards” during a podcast that debuted Monday.
“We should write down the names of all these senators who aren’t supporting us and have serious consideration as to whether they really belong in the Republican Party,” Giuliani told conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an episode of his podcast. “I believe we’re asking them to save the country, and they’re running off like cowards.”
During the podcast, Giuliani outlined a scenario he would like to see on Wednesday during the joint session to certify the electoral college votes.
Pence, Giuliani said, could refuse to count the votes of at least six states where Trump contested the election and the results are “so confusing.” That would be sufficient, Giuliani said, to deny Biden an electoral college victory.
In that case, the election would be decided by the House, with each state delegation casting a single vote. Because Republicans control more state delegations than Democrats, Trump would then prevail, Giuliani said.
Republicans who have said they won’t take part in Trump’s efforts argue he is asking them to overturn the will of voters.
One of them, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), called the effort to use the congressional process to reverse Biden’s electoral college victory a “dangerous ploy” last week.
Fact Checker: Trump’s most dubious claims during his campaign rally for the Georgia Senate races
Trump’s campaign rally Monday night in Dalton, Ga., on behalf of Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday, was filled with his usual collection of scores of falsehoods.
We will focus mostly on his election-related claims, along with a selection of statements that turn up at virtually all his recent rallies, as documented in our database of Trump’s false or misleading claims. (We are still trying to catch up, but as of Nov. 5, the count stands at 29,508 claims.)
Trump tells Georgia crowd he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ during electoral vote tally
At his rally in Dalton, Ga., on Monday night, Trump publicly put pressure on Vice President Pence to intervene in this week’s electoral college vote tally, telling the crowd that he hopes Pence “comes through for us.”
He did not elaborate on what precisely he would like Pence to do. In his role as president of the Senate, Pence will preside over Congress’s affirmation this week of Biden’s win.
“I have to tell you, I hope that our great vice president, our great vice president, comes through for us,” Trump told the crowd at his rally for Loeffler and Perdue. “He’s a great guy. Because if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”
The president then quickly added: “No, Mike is a great guy. He’s a wonderful man and a smart man, and a man that I like a lot. But he’s going to have a lot to say about it. And he — you know, one thing with him, you’re going to get straight shots. He’s going to call it straight.”
Pence has told Trump he has no power to thwart Biden’s electoral college win, and aides say the vice president plans to stick to his perfunctory role in this week’s proceedings.
But over the weekend, Pence’s office encouraged the challenges to states’ results, saying Pence “welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence.”
At Monday’s rally, Trump also took aim at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who like other state officials has refused to comply with the president’s demands to overturn Biden’s win. Trump told the crowd in Dalton that he plans to return to Georgia to campaign against Kemp if he runs for reelection in 2022.
“I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor, I guarantee you that,” Trump said to cheers.
Amber Phillips contributed to this report.
National Guard activated for D.C. protests, with more restraints than in June, officials say
The District has mobilized the National Guard and will have every city police officer on duty Tuesday and Wednesday to handle protests of the November presidential election. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said the protests may include people looking to instigate violence.
Bowser (D) has asked D.C. residents to stay away from downtown Washington on both days while members of far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, mass to falsely claim Trump was reelected.
Trump — who lost both the popular and electoral college vote to President-elect Joe Biden — has continued to dispute the results, without evidence, and is encouraging his supporters to attend the rallies.
Cleta Mitchell, a key figure in president’s phone call, was an early backer of Trump’s election fraud claims
On Nov. 7, the day that major media organizations projected Biden had won the presidency, Republican attorney Cleta Mitchell appeared on Fox News with her own projection: The election was far from over.
“We’re already double checking and finding dead people having voted. We’re going to be finding people have voted across state lines, voted in two states, illegal voting, noncitizens and that sort of thing. So we are building that case,” Mitchell said, referring to the work of the Trump campaign’s legal team and foreshadowing many of its claims of fraud.
In the following days, Mitchell took particular aim at Biden’s win in Georgia, tweeting that the state’s recount was a “total sham” and “A FAKE!!!” She wrote that the effort was “cover for the SOS,” referring to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Responding to criticism of her appearance, she tweeted, “Happy to be considered a nut job because I believe in the rule of law.”
The Trump-Raffensperger call was big news — unless you were following conservative media
The president of the United States pressured, begged and cajoled Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes to overturn the certified results that showed he had lost.
The story was widely reported Sunday and Monday — but it looked very different depending on where you get your news.
In the media ecosystem that reliably supports the president, the significance of Trump’s attempts to persuade Georgia’s secretary of state to toss aside the will of the voting public was downplayed or rationalized — and sometimes largely ignored. Conservative outlets such as the Daily Caller and Breitbart paid it scant attention.