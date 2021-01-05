Alarmed, you do some research on your city’s website. Thankfully, the guy from Company A is completely wrong. There’s no particular concern about crime in Neighborhood B. You call the guy you were speaking with and let him know; he thanks you. You email him the city data just for his edification.

The next day, you walk into Company A to sign a lease. You overhear the same employee talking to another prospective client. Stay away from Neighborhood B, he says. It's riddled with burglaries and car thefts.

AD

AD

You’ve likely been involved in enough business dealings to recognize the hustle being operated by the Company A guy. Maybe you confront him and he says something like, well, I don’t trust the city numbers. Or maybe he says, look, regardless, there are a lot of questions about the safety of the area. None of that changes the reality: He’s more interested in closing the sale than in presenting an honest case.

I chose a real estate example here because it seems likely to have some universality. I also chose it because what we're really talking about is one particular real estate titan's response to the results of last year's presidential election in Georgia.

When The Washington Post on Sunday published the transcript of President Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, readers were treated to a historically unique high-pressure sales pitch. Trump demanded that Raffensperger revisit the state’s election results, berating the state official with a litany of claims about purported fraud and irregularities that the president said occurred in the state.

AD

AD

Those claims were not only broadly wrong, they were known to be wrong by anyone paying relatively close attention to things. Trump was presenting to the state of Georgia assertions which the state, and Raffensperger’s team in particular, had already publicly dismissed, hoping, it seems, that simply by dumping all of this in the secretary’s lap, he might consider Trump’s demand that Georgia scrape together just enough votes to hand Trump a win.

But, look. There’s a lot going on in the world, and it is at least theoretically possible that a casual observer might not have completed due diligence on some of the theories floating out there. Trump should not be granted this particular benefit of the doubt, of course, but, just for the sake of argument, let’s give it to him.

Georgia did, it seems, with elections official Gabriel Sterling making an appearance Monday afternoon to walk through the claims Trump made and to address each one with actual state data. He was accompanied by a large placard delineating some of Trump’s claims and rebutting each one.

Did 2,056 felons vote? No, 74 potential felons are being investigated to see if their votes were valid. Did 2,423 unregistered people vote? No. Did 10,315 people vote who’d died before the election? No, at most two votes were cast for dead people, but those are also still under investigation. And so on.

AD

AD

Sterling also said that Trump's claims about ballots being removed from suitcases and illegally counted — a claim stemming from a misinterpreted snippet of video — was particularly grating.

“I will admit, when I listened to the audio of the phone call, and the president brought that up again, and I heard it on a radio ad again today, I wanted to scream,” Sterling said. “Well I did scream at the computer, and I screamed in my car, at the radio talking about this, because this has been thoroughly debunked.”

On Monday night, Trump traveled to the state with the ostensible goal of encouraging Republican turnout for the two Senate runoff elections being held on Tuesday. But the rally was mostly about Trump and his claims about fraud.

AD

Somewhere out in the state, Sterling was probably screaming.

“Right here in Georgia, there were tens of thousands of illegal votes cast and counted, you know that,” Trump said, “and here are just a few examples.”

AD

“10,315 ballots were cast by individuals whose name and date of birth matches a Georgia resident who died in 2020 prior to the election,” Trump said, then dismissing — without explanation — Raffensperger's rebuttal that the figure was only two.

“2,506 were cast by individuals whose name and date of birth matches an incarcerated felon in a Georgia prison,” Trump continued, “and maybe they aren’t all there, but — they did a lot of work! I paid a lot of money to a lot of people.”

AD

Again, the state has repeatedly debunked this.

“I can tell you that 4,502 illegal ballots were cast by individuals who do not appear on the state’s voter rolls,” Trump went on. “Well, that’s sort of strange.”

It's also false.

We must note that, no matter how much money Trump spent on his figures — which is actually probably nothing, since most of his claims seem to stem from online rumors and analysis — the state's are necessarily better. Outside analysis might note that there's a John Q. Smith who is both incarcerated and who voted in the November election, but the state would know if John Smith 1 has a different Social Security number from John Smith 2.

AD

AD

One is certainly welcome to treat the state’s data with skepticism. But we’re being asked to compare the credibility of two sources: a phalanx of state officials whose jobs depend on accuracy or a president desperate to maintain his office whose track record on misinformation is not stellar. Just as, in the introductory example, you were being asked to trust either crime data from the city or data from a guy trying to sell you something.

It is not new to say that Trump operates on dishonesty. It is not new to say that his claims about fraud have been repeatedly proved meritless. It is not even new to point out that he continues to make false claims that have been repeatedly debunked.

What is new is that Trump is asking Americans to believe that their system of choosing leaders is flawed and corrupted because losing the election damages his vanity. He’s doing something that a Senate report last year warned has “significant national security and electoral consequences” by degrading confidence in a process already targeted by foreign adversaries.

AD

AD

He's lying over and over with impunity because he wants to and he can. The crowd at his rally, largely Trump supporters, ate it up. But Trump isn't trying to rent them an apartment. He's trying to get them to question the foundations of the American democratic system because he's frustrated that the system made clear that his political legacy isn't represented by his rally crowds.