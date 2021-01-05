All of that is certain. What isn’t certain is what happens over those two weeks. Where will Trump be on Jan. 20? What sort of mischief will he and his allies advocate or engage in during that period? And, to the point: How long will America have to wait before the House and Senate inevitably complete the process of counting the already cast electoral votes?

Since Trump lost the election last November, he’s engaged in a slapdash but wide-ranging effort to undercut the idea that he’ll be leaving office. Nearly as soon as polls closed, he reiterated his months-long claims about fraud tainting the vote, though during the ensuing two months, no credible evidence of any substantial fraud has emerged. He’s pressured state officials and praised those who played along with his political pantomime. His legal team has been pared down to only the most fervent allies, a shiv sanded down to the stub.

AD

AD

But he’s managed to build an impressively large cadre of allies on Capitol Hill who’ve expressed their willingness to entertain his falsehoods for at least a few last hours. During what is normally a procedural tallying of the electoral votes, more than 80 Republicans in the House and Senate have indicated that they plan to raise objections to state vote totals. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) will reportedly object to Arizona’s total. Others will throw up roadblocks to the count in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Each objection, should it be supported by one member of each chamber, triggers an hours-long delay as the chambers withdraw to consider the objections. What could take an hour or two will be dragged out so that Republicans seeking the approval of constituents of MAGAland can orate and stomp. The result will not change, to the frustration of both the president and the thousands of Trump supporters expected at demonstrations outside the Capitol.

The effect is to splinter the normally two-party Congress into a de facto tripartite chamber: Democrats (and, in the Senate, Democrat-aligned independents), traditional Republicans and Trumpists.

AD

AD

The Post has been tracking the positions of members of the Senate for some time. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, 24 Senate Republicans were members of the anti-challenge contingent. (Only 99 senators will vote since former Georgia senator David Perdue will be awaiting the results of his reelection bid.) Thirteen Republicans have pledged to offer some level of opposition to the proceedings. In some cases, they’re trying to introduce strident-sounding criticisms which can convince Trump’s base of their kinship while maintaining plausible deniability for the history books. We’ll see how that works out.

In the more-populous House, there’s a lot more anonymity about representatives’ plans. USA Today has been recording members’ positions and has more than 70 members of the House on record as supporting a challenge to the election results. In several cases, state caucuses endorsed the move as a slate. The number of House Republicans on record as opposing an obstruction to the count is far smaller, including a group of seven led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) and a lengthy separate statement from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

It does not include a Republican who underwent something of a conversion. When Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) humored Trump by filing a lawsuit aimed at blocking the results in four states, more than 100 House Republicans joined the legal fight. One of them was Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.). In an interview with a local news station, Huizenga announced that he wouldn’t object to the votes from Michigan itself, despite it being one of the targets of the Texas lawsuit.

AD

AD

Why not?

“I will not be objecting to Michigan’s electoral college results because of the hundreds of hours my team and I have put in investigating some of the allegations of systemic, systemwide fraud,” he said, “I have not been able to find hard evidence of that at all.”

That said, Huizenga isn’t firmly committed to opposing challenges in other states. The dozens more representatives who joined the Texas lawsuit but aren’t yet publicly supportive of challenging the count suggests that the number of Republicans seeking to oppose the count will grow significantly.

What isn’t clear is what the fallout of this unprecedented obstinance will be. That’s true of the short term, from the hours during which the vote is taking place to the days that follow during which Trump will certainly seek to build on that oppositional energy. It’s also true of the long term: To what extent is a precedent for trying to block legitimate votes being established?