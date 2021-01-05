Republicans say they will not seat Sen.-elect Jim Brewster as a legal challenge to his victory is pending, though his win has been certified and the state Supreme Court recently sided with him in a dispute over how to count votes in a close race. Democrats decried the move as an overreach and an echo of Republican attempts to overturn the presidential election.

In an interview later, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman accused Republicans of “raw partisanship,” drawing a “straight line” between their actions and broader GOP resistance to certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

He said it reflects “this idea that one’s party is allowed to pick the winner, despite evidence to the contrary, is toxic and corrosive, and that is what you saw play out on the floor of the Senate today.”

Brewster edged out his Republican opponent Nicole Ziccarelli by 69 votes, and Ziccarelli is urging a federal court to discount about 300 mail ballots from Allegheny County without handwritten dates on their envelopes. State law requires the dates, and Republicans note that many counties did not include such ballots in their tallies. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has allowed the disputed Allegheny County votes to be counted.

Republicans say they are justified in delaying Brewster’s seating while “ensuring … properly elected representation,” as Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman put it in a statement. Democrats say lawmakers have exceeded their authority in interfering with a certified race.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) called the refusal to seat Brewster “a disgrace to democracy.”

Under the Pennsylvania constitution, members of the Senate may object to a swearing-in on the grounds someone is unqualified — for example, because they are not of the required age.

“They’re trying to usurp the authority of the courts as to whether or not ballots should be counted,” Senate Minority leader Jay Costa (D) said in an interview.

Senate proceedings grew heated Tuesday. Democrats sought to prevent any seatings unless Republicans accepted Brewster, and Fetterman declined to recognize Republicans’ motion to block Brewster. Then, Republicans voted to remove Fetterman himself from his presiding role, replacing him with Corman.

At first, the lieutenant governor tried to maintain control.

“The chair will not cede the rostrum!” he said repeatedly, referring to the raised platform at the front of the room, as Corman went ahead with a roll call in front of him.

Eventually, however, the lieutenant governor stopped interjecting.

“There was no sense in me remaining,” Fetterman said later, adding that he did not want to create “absolute chaos” after it became clear Brewster would not be sworn in.

A spokeswoman for Corman, Jennifer Kocher, said in a statement that Fetterman and Senate Democrats “hijacked” the “order and decorum of the Senate,” allowing votes that were not properly motioned and seconded to move ahead, among other things.

“We remain committed to conducting the business of the Senate in accordance with the rules and without displays of partisanship and disrespect that we saw today,” she said.

Brewster says it is not clear how long Pennsylvania’s 45th District may remain without a senator.