Fewer than 12 months later, Hawley is working with a dozen other Senate Republicans to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election, despite there being no legal basis for Congress to question the results.

Of the 13 Senate Republicans who plan to object to the certification of electors from battleground states Wednesday, six previously railed against the possibility of Congress “overturning” the will of voters during the impeachment of President Trump. You can watch examples of this in the video above.

“To use impeachment, like the House Democrats are doing, to express their political disagreement with the president, to try to overturn an election they’re unhappy with, that is an abuse of the Constitution,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said on Jan. 19.

“What the House is trying to do is remove the president from the ballot. They are trying to overturn the result of the 2016 election,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said on Jan. 22.

“Basically [Schiff] was saying, ‘We don’t trust you American people. You messed up in 2016 and voted for the wrong guy. We’re not going to give you that opportunity in 2020,’ ” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said on Jan. 25.

“Let’s put our trust in the American people. They are the ones who should make the judgment about the president, and they will do that in nine months,” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) said on Feb. 3. “Let’s not be so arrogant as to take that decision away from the American people.”

“It should be up to the American people to decide who their next president is, not the U.S. Senate,” Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said on Feb. 4. “The answer is an election, not an impeachment.”

The effort this week to reject the will of the voters that these senators previously espoused is the latest example of congressional Republicans backing efforts to overturn the election that were bound to fail, but that would curry favor with Trump supporters.

On Monday, Loeffler began her remarks at Trump’s rally in Georgia by announcing her intent to reject the will of voters Wednesday, before quickly pivoting to her own election.

“I have an announcement, Georgia. On Jan. 6, I will object to the electoral college vote,” Loeffler said as rallygoers cheered Monday. “ … We’re going to get this done. Alright Georgia, but I have a very important question for you: Are you ready to show America that Georgia is a red state?”