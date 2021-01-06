Trump to stage rally ahead of joint session of Congress; Biden to deliver remarks on economy
Ahead of Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, Trump plans to deliver remarks at a “Save America Rally” in Washington, the White House said.
Trump is expected to urge Congress to throw out electoral college results in several states he lost to Biden but has contested based on unfounded claims of widespread fraud.
The late-morning event is scheduled to take place at the Ellipse near the White House.
Biden, meanwhile, is trying to project a sense of normalcy as he transitions to the presidency. He plans to receive an economic briefing and then deliver remarks on the economy from Wilmington, Del.
Biden camp girds for Wednesday’s culminating electoral dispute
While Biden plans an outward show of calm heading into the final major challenge to his election victory, his aides are deploying a behind-the-scenes strategy with Senate allies to derail and marginalize the objections to be raised by rebellious Republican lawmakers.
The Biden camp, led by rival-turned-ally Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), prepared to force the dissenters to debate into the night, hoping to dispose of the challenge as quickly as possible and prevent a days-long ordeal. Klobuchar and her aides also distributed background to Democrats and lined up swing-state lawmakers to speak.
The goal, she said, is to show there is overwhelming support in both parties for accepting the results and rejecting a “coup.”
Trump issues fresh call for Pence to reverse election results
Trump issued a fresh call early Wednesday for Pence to reverse the election results as he presides over a joint session of Congress later in the day — again asking the vice president to exercise powers he does not have.
“If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency,” Trump claimed in a tweet. “Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!”
Pence, constrained by federal law and history, does not have the power to declare Trump the winner.
Trump allies, including his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, have suggested that Pence could simply reject electoral results from states Biden won, citing Trump’s claims of fraud.
Under such a scenario, if enough states are rejected and Biden fails to receive a majority of electoral college votes, the House would then pick the next president. Each state delegation would get a single vote, a scenario that favors Trump. While Democrats hold a majority in the House, Republicans control more state delegations.
Legally, Pence cannot overturn the election for Trump
Trump said this week that he hopes Pence “comes through for us” when the vice president presides over Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to certify the election Trump falsely claims was rigged and stolen.
He has declared that, as president of the Senate, Pence “has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors” who recognized Joe Biden’s decisive 306-to-232 electoral college victory. But even as Trump and his boosters in Congress see Wednesday’s exercise as an opportunity to overturn the election’s outcome, the vice president is constrained by the Constitution, federal law and history, and cannot declare Trump the winner.
“If the rules that have been in place and understood since 1887 are fairly applied and tradition followed, there is no possibility of any vote being discounted and certainly not enough to change the election,” said Stephen Siegel, a legal historian who has spent years studying the electoral vote count.
With brazen assault on election, Trump prompts critics to warn of a coup
During four years in office, Trump has trampled political norms, attacked democratic institutions, sought to discredit government agencies, peddled baseless conspiracy theories and been impeached by the House.
Since his defeat in the November election, Trump’s critics have warned that his scorched-earth effort to invalidate the outcome amounts to a new level of danger: the first attempted coup d’etat in U.S. history aimed at illegally maintaining power.
The chorus of alarm grew this week after the disclosure that Trump bullied and threatened Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in an hour-long private phone call Saturday, during which the president demanded that Raffensperger “find” thousands of votes for Trump that do not exist.
After years of fealty, Pence prepares for a final performance likely to anger Trump
Pence and his team have huddled for hours with the Senate parliamentarian. They have studied historical examples of other vice presidents who have presided over election results.
And they have begun anticipating the ire of Trump — likely to come in the form of angry tweets — in the aftermath of Wednesday’s certification of the electoral college vote count before a joint session of Congress.
The role of Pence, who will preside over the certification, is largely ceremonial, one of the few official duties of the vice president in his capacity as president of the Senate. But Trump’s continued and baseless insistence that he won the 2020 presidential election has thrust Pence into a vise between the Constitution he swore to uphold and the president he has promised his fealty.
As Trump backers descend on capital, military hopes to avoid political fray
Pentagon leaders are bracing for any renewed presidential attempts to employ the military for political ends, as Trump takes increasingly aggressive steps to overturn his electoral defeat and unarmed National Guardsmen prepare for pro-Trump protests in Washington on the day Congress is set to certify the election results.
Top Pentagon officials, in answering a request by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to deploy National Guardsmen in the nation’s capital in advance of Wednesday’s protests, emphasized that the Guard would not carry firearms, use armored vehicles or helicopters, or receive backup from units in other states — a far more muted presence than in June after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
The careful posture reflects the Pentagon’s wariness in the final days of a presidency during which Trump has tested the norms of a politically impartial military. It also comes after all 10 living former U.S. defense secretaries published a joint open letter warning that the military should not play a role in determining the election outcome or interrupt a peaceful transition.
Trump supporters heckle Romney, chanting ‘traitor’ on a flight to D.C.
Under dimmed cabin lights on a flight from Salt Lake City on Tuesday, a woman bellowed a rallying cry to a group of Trump supporters headed to D.C. to rally behind the president, urging them to tell fellow passenger Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) “what we think.”
“Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!” they chanted for 20 seconds.
“Resign, Mitt!” another shouted.
The video, which went viral on Tuesday, is the latest sign of a growing divide in the Republican Party over Trump’s false claims of a rigged election, which Romney has pointedly criticized. The incident foreshadows the rancor expected in the nation’s capital this week as thousands of Trump backers arrive to protest Congress certifying the electoral college victory of President-elect Joe Biden.