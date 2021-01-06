Trump issued a fresh call early Wednesday for Pence to reverse the election results as he presides over a joint session of Congress later in the day — again asking the vice president to exercise powers he does not have.

“If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency,” Trump claimed in a tweet. “Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!”

Pence, constrained by federal law and history, does not have the power to declare Trump the winner.

Trump allies, including his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, have suggested that Pence could simply reject electoral results from states Biden won, citing Trump’s claims of fraud.