Warnock, who was projected to win one of Georgia’s special Senate elections, said Wednesday that he expects to start serving in the chamber in a matter of days despite Loeffler’s refusal thus far to concede and the prospect of legal challenges to the result.

“I can’t tell you how honored I am that the people of my home state, where I was born and raised and educated … have decided to send me to the United States Senate to represent their concerns at this defining moment in American history,” Warnock said on NBC’s “Today” show, one of several television appearances he made Wednesday morning.

Asked whether he was concerned about the possibility of drawn-out legal challenges, Warnock said: “I expect to serve in just a few days in the United States Senate.”

Senators in special elections are typically sworn in shortly after a state certifies the results.

Asked if he thought Trump’s claims of fraud in Georgia elections had backfired and helped his candidacy, Warnock demurred.