Warnock says he expects to be sworn in to the Senate in days
Warnock, who was projected to win one of Georgia’s special Senate elections, said Wednesday that he expects to start serving in the chamber in a matter of days despite Loeffler’s refusal thus far to concede and the prospect of legal challenges to the result.
“I can’t tell you how honored I am that the people of my home state, where I was born and raised and educated … have decided to send me to the United States Senate to represent their concerns at this defining moment in American history,” Warnock said on NBC’s “Today” show, one of several television appearances he made Wednesday morning.
Asked whether he was concerned about the possibility of drawn-out legal challenges, Warnock said: “I expect to serve in just a few days in the United States Senate.”
Senators in special elections are typically sworn in shortly after a state certifies the results.
Asked if he thought Trump’s claims of fraud in Georgia elections had backfired and helped his candidacy, Warnock demurred.
“I think that Donald Trump did what he’s been doing,” Warnock said. “You know, he’s on his way out the door. I think the people of Georgia heard a very clear contrast. I talked about how I intend to represent them, and my opponent was focused on how she would represent her own interests.”
In a separate appearance on CNN, Warnock chided Loeffler for planning to be in Washington on Wednesday to contest the electoral college results in the presidential race.
“What is unfolding in this moment is a distraction," Warnock said. "These senators know better.”
Warnock honors mother and ‘the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton’
When he declared victory as Georgia’s first Black senator, Warnock reflected on his mother’s hands. Before she was a mother of 12 and a Pentecostal pastor, Verlene Warnock spent her summers in Waycross, Ga., picking cotton and tobacco in the 1950s.
“The 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator,” Warnock said in a live-streamed address. “The improbable journey that led me to this place in this historic moment in America could only happen here.”
Warnock’s speech highlighted how his family’s story played a key role in his rise to becoming the first Black Democrat to win a Senate seat in the South since Reconstruction. It came as fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff held a lead in his runoff and could likewise break new ground as Georgia’s first Jewish senator and, at 33, the youngest senator elected since Joe Biden in 1973.
Analysis: Possible twin Democratic wins put Washington control in Biden’s grasp
Democrats came within striking distance of total control of Washington with possible twin victories in the Georgia Senate runoffs that will determine which party holds the Senate majority.
If they prevail, Biden would have an easier time pushing through his agenda and getting his nominations confirmed. But it won’t be easy: The Senate would be equally divided, with Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris able to break ties.
Warnock and Ossoff both took the lead over their Republican opponents Tuesday night in suspenseful contests. Edison Research called the race for Warnock early Wednesday morning over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.). Ossoff holds a narrower lead of 16,700 votes over David Perdue with nearly all of the ballots counted.
What happens if the Senate is equally split after the runoffs?
If Democrats win both runoff elections in Georgia, the Senate would be evenly split, 50-50, between the two major parties.
How would the Senate work if that happened?
U.S. history provides some answers — though not many. That’s because even splits in the Senate have been rare. And because the Senate has changed drastically since the last time it happened, in 2001.
