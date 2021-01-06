“No one seriously thinks the results will change,” the official said. “He went golfing this weekend. It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20. He’s tweeting about filing some lawsuits, those lawsuits will fail, then he’ll tweet some more about how the election was stolen, and then he’ll leave.”

Those assurances were ridiculed at the time, and that ridicule was entirely vindicated Wednesday. As Congress began to accept the results of the electoral college, Trump supporters stormed the capitol, forcing both chambers to shut down as they were considering the first challenge to the results, from Arizona. Rioters clashed with police and forced their way into buildings and even the floor of Congress. There was broken glass. There was an armed standoff at the door of the House Chamber.

To be clear, this was something Trump and his allies flirted with repeatedly in the day and weeks before it happened — and indeed, not more than a couple hours prior.

At a rally near the capitol earlier Wednesday, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani endorsed the idea of a “trial by combat” — an allusion to something being settled by physical violence rather than evidence. He cited supposed actual evidence of his baseless voter fraud claims, but then turned to a method of justice that had no place for such things.

“If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of,” Giuliani said, despite courts having almost universally found his claims to be wrong. “But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let’s have trial by combat.”

Trump appeared soon after Giuliani, encouraging his supporters to head to the capitol building. Trump told the supporters he wanted them “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” but he has often offered mixed messages on this kind of thing. He has occasionally and suggestively said that supporters might respond with force if they feel the election result is fraudulent, and he has repeatedly alluded that his supporters might wind up being as allegedly violent as his opponents.

And even as the unrest built Wednesday afternoon, he spent his first tweet criticizing Vice President Pence for not supporting his effort to overturn the election results. He later tweeted in support of Capitol Police, saying they were on the side of the country and added, “Stay peaceful!”

In case the halfheartedness off the president’s sentiments weren’t obvious, his former aides quickly called him out on it. Mulvaney said, “The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home.”

Former White House communications adviser Alyssa Farah said, “Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump — you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!”

Trump later, after two hours of pressure, released a video urging people to go home, while making pains to sympathize with their cause and saying, “I love you, you’re very special.”

Trump will often offer such half-measures in response to such scenes — enough to allow his supporters to argue that he spoke up but hardly approaching anything amounting to a full-throated rebuke. GOP members of Congress including war veterans like Reps. Mike Gallagher (Wis.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) joined Mulvaney and Farah in labeling the initial response insufficient.

Trump’s comments were also far short of what Pence said, which was that “this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Whatever Trump has personally said, his claims have led allies to more than flirt with the prospect of violence. Just this weekend, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), whose lawsuit on behalf of Trump was rejected by the Supreme Court, told Newsmax that violence was essentially what those court cases asked for.

“But if bottom line is, the court is saying, ‘We’re not going to touch this. You have no remedy’ — basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you gotta go the streets and be as violent as antifa and BLM …" Gohmert said, referring to Black Lives Matter.

The Arizona Republican Party last month retweeted a conspiracy theorist behind the protests who said he was wiling to die for the cause, adding, “He is. Are you?”

Trump himself has repeatedly alluded to prospective violence by his supporters over his four years, including the idea that law enforcement and supporters including bikers might take matters into their own hands. Earlier this year, he invoked the infamous phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” and retweeted a video saying that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat” within about 24 hours in response to racial justice demonstrations. And in late December, he alluded to the idea that Democrats would “fight to the death” if the roles were reversed and the election was allegedly stolen from them.

