What could turn out to be a historic Democratic sweep in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs would rest in large part on half a million voters who stayed home, according to preliminary results.

With control of the Senate at stake, following unprecedented campaign spending and with both President Trump and President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. rallying for support, fewer people voted across the state. Runoffs often draw fewer voters, and this time the drop from the November general election amounted to about one voter in eight.

But turnout in Republican strongholds dropped by more.

Republican turnout fell more than Democratic turnout in most regions

North Georgia Piedmont South Georgia Black Belt Atlanta Suburbs Atlanta 13k 16.7k votes fewer 16.3k 21.4k 21.3k 26.1k 46.5k 47.6k 48.1k 51.9k 52.3k North Georgia had almost 75k fewer Republican votes than in Nov. Democratic votes only decreased by around 17k. 74.7k North Georgia Piedmont South Georgia Black Belt Atlanta Suburbs Atlanta 13k 16.3k 16.7k votes fewer 21.3k 21.4k 26.1k 46.5k 47.6k 48.1k 51.9k 52.3k North Georgia had almost 75k fewer Republican votes than in Nov. Democratic votes only decreased by around 17k. 74.7k North Georgia Piedmont South Georgia Black Belt Atlanta Suburbs Atlanta 20k votes fewer than in Nov. 40k 60k North Georgia had almost 75k fewer Republican votes than in Nov. Democratic votes only decreased by around 17k. North Georgia Piedmont South Georgia Black Belt Atlanta Suburbs Atlanta 20k votes fewer than in Nov. 40k 60k North Georgia had almost 75k fewer Republican votes than in Nov. Democratic votes only decreased by around 17k.

Across conservative North Georgia, Republican David Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday, won by 48 percentage points, the same as in November. But it was a weaker showing in votes because turnout dropped, by more than any other region the state.

Just to the south in the most heavily Democratic heart of the Atlanta metro area, turnout dropped the least, and so Atlanta gained influence in this runoff. Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff’s 55-point win in these three counties amounted to a half-million vote lead that could result in a razor-thin victory.

How each region shifted since the Nov. 2020 election

Ossoff (D) won by 500K votes Perdue (R) won by 250K 250K TIE 500K Atlanta Nov. 2020 margin Jan. 2021 Atlanta Suburbs Black Belt North Georgia Piedmont South Georgia Ossoff (D) won by 500K votes Perdue (R) won by 250K 250K TIE 500K Atlanta Nov. 2020 margin Jan. 2021 Atlanta Suburbs Black Belt North Georgia Piedmont South Georgia Ossoff (D) won by 500K votes Perdue (R) won by 250K 250K TIE 500K Atlanta Nov. 2020 margin Jan. 2021 Atlanta Suburbs Black Belt North Georgia Piedmont South Georgia Ossoff (D) won by 500K votes Perdue (R) won by 250K 250K TIE 500K Atlanta Nov. 2020 margin Jan. 2021 Atlanta Suburbs Black Belt North Georgia Piedmont South Georgia

Results updated at 9:43 a.m. ET

Results so far for the Senate seat now held by Republican Kelly Loeffler reflect a similar turnout pattern in the win for Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Looking for key factors that affected Georgia’s November Senate election and Tuesday’s runoff is complicated by their differences and their narrow margins. Besides the uneven drop in turnout, the Senate seat won by Warnock was a two-way race with Loeffler, while their inconclusive November matchup had many other candidates on the ballot.

In both Senate races, Republicans performed well across most of the state. In the large majority of Georgia counties that were won by President Trump in November, Republican Senate candidates won Tuesday by an average 38 percentage points. But those counties include many with relatively few voters. And across the Trump counties, the turnout drop was a percentage point steeper than in counties won in November by Biden.

In Peach County, a small metro county in central Georgia that voted both for Obama and for Trump for president, both Republican Senate candidates won by about 7 points, but the number of voters counted so far dropped by double digits compared to November’s Senate race.

Absentee and provisional ballots were still being counted on Wednesday, so turnout figures will increase. But so far, Trump counties are showing the highest turnout drops. So far 16 Biden counties saw a turnout drop of less than 10 percent, while all Trump counties dropped more than that.

The patterns for the two Democratic wins were similar, and their winning margins so far differ by less than a point. Warnock, however, narrowly edged Ossoff, winning by a bit more or losing by a bit less across every region. While Warnock was declared the winner early Wednesday morning, Ossoff’s race remained too close to call Wednesday afternoon.

The widest difference between margins for Warnock and Ossoff was in the Atlanta core. Warnock, the senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, will be the state’s first Black senator.