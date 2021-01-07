Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) said she feared hundreds of members of Congress could have been killed as she recounted the moments that a pro-Trump mob breached the House chamber during an emotional television interview Thursday morning.

“Within minutes they had breached the door and were in the chamber,” Kuster said on CNN, as she described the disruption of House proceedings on Wednesday. “It was clear there was insufficient force to hold them off.”

“I was frightened that it would be a mass-casualty incident, that if they had automatic weapons they could have killed hundreds of members of Congress,” Kuster said. “I was fearful for my life and trying to protect my colleagues.”

She made the comments amid mounting scrutiny of how the U.S. Capitol Police and other agencies failed to anticipate the size and intentions of the crowd that Trump urged to march up Pennsylvania Avenue to where lawmakers were gathered.