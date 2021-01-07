Trump’s statement stopped short of conceding or congratulating Biden, who plans to address the nation Thursday. Congress completed its work after rejecting Republican challenges to electoral college results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Rep. Kuster says she feared hundreds of members of Congress could have been killed
Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) said she feared hundreds of members of Congress could have been killed as she recounted the moments that a pro-Trump mob breached the House chamber during an emotional television interview Thursday morning.
“Within minutes they had breached the door and were in the chamber,” Kuster said on CNN, as she described the disruption of House proceedings on Wednesday. “It was clear there was insufficient force to hold them off.”
“I was frightened that it would be a mass-casualty incident, that if they had automatic weapons they could have killed hundreds of members of Congress,” Kuster said. “I was fearful for my life and trying to protect my colleagues.”
She made the comments amid mounting scrutiny of how the U.S. Capitol Police and other agencies failed to anticipate the size and intentions of the crowd that Trump urged to march up Pennsylvania Avenue to where lawmakers were gathered.
“This was domestic terrorism. This was literally the threat from within,” Kuster said. “These were terrorists. These were thugs. These were dangerous people.”
U.S. allies react in horror to Capitol assault, hold Trump responsible
The storming of the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Trump to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory prompted expressions of alarm from America’s allies and a few comments of satisfaction from its rivals.
Traditional friends of the United States reacted in horror to the scenes of police, with guns drawn, ushering lawmakers out of the legislature’s chambers as Trump supporters roamed the hallways. Some leaders of friendly nations were particularly outspoken, holding Trump directly responsible.
“This is an assault on democracy. President Trump and several members of Congress bear substantial responsibility for developments,” tweeted Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, calling for the election result to be respected.
Trump pledges an ‘orderly transition’ after inciting a mob to storm the Capitol
Trump pledged an “orderly transition” in a statement issued shortly after Pence announced Biden as the winner of the election in a joint session of Congress. The statement stopped short of conceding or congratulating Biden.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” the president said. “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”
The statement was distributed via a tweet by Dan Scavino, Trump’s social media director. Trump’s Twitter account was blocked Wednesday.
The statement came just hours after Trump pledged to “never concede” and praised supporters who breached security at the Capitol, storming the building and temporarily disrupting Congress’s count of the electoral college vote.
Biden to address the nation from Wilmington, introduce Justice Department picks
Biden is scheduled to address the nation Thursday from Wilmington, Del., where he has been conducting his transition to the White House, and introduce several picks for top Justice Department posts.
His remarks will be his first since Wednesday afternoon, when he condemned the storming of the U.S. Capitol, calling it an insurrection that “borders on sedition.”
Trump has announced no public events for Thursday.
In an advisory, the White House said: “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”
Administration officials have discussed whether the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment
Trump was ensconced in the White House residence Wednesday night, raging about perceived betrayals, as an array of top aides weighed resigning and some senior administration officials began conversations about invoking the 25th Amendment — an extraordinary measure that would remove the president before Trump’s term expires on Jan. 20.
A deep, simmering unease coursed through the administration over the president’s refusal to accept his election loss and his role in inciting a mob to storm the Capitol, disrupting the peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden. One administration official described Trump’s behavior Wednesday as that of “a total monster,” while another said the situation was “insane” and “beyond the pale.”
Fearful that if Trump remains in office — even for a few days, he could take actions that could cause further violence and death — senior administration officials were discussing Wednesday night whether the Cabinet might invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to force him out, said a person involved in the conversations.
Pence and McConnell finally defy Trump
For the Republican Party — and for the nation — the fleeting crumbs of courage were four years too late.
On Wednesday, as the certification of Biden’s electoral victory looked increasingly inevitable, Vice President Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did something that has eluded them for much of Trump’s tenure — they clearly and decisively bucked the president.
Yet as the two Republican leaders, who in different ways have enabled and abetted some of Trump’s angriest instincts for much of his presidency, took their stands, the chaos and mayhem unfolding around them underscored the consequences of trying to proclaim democratic norms after Trump has spent his presidency incinerating them.
‘There just weren’t enough personnel to do everything’
The storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters on Wednesday was a disastrous failure of security: In a city on high alert, in a building with its own 2,000-officer police department, people forced their way into the sanctums of American democracy with nothing more than flagpoles, riot shields and shoves.
Nobody stopped them — and some officers were captured on video appearing to stand back as rioters streamed inside.
On Wednesday, while police were still struggling to eject the last intruders from the Capitol, current and former law enforcement officials said it appeared that the U.S. Capitol Police and other agencies had failed to anticipate the size and intentions of the crowd that Trump urged to march up Pennsylvania Avenue to where lawmakers were gathered.
“There just weren’t enough personnel to do everything,” one law enforcement official briefed on the episode said.