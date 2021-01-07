Biden on Thursday confirmed media reports about his plans for nominees to several upper-tier Justice Department posts, including federal judge Merrick B. Garland as attorney general.

In a statement, Biden announced his choice of Garland, who serves on the federal appeals court in the District, to lead the Justice Department. Garland is best known for being nominated to the Supreme Court in 2016 by President Barack Obama — a nomination that went nowhere because Senate Republicans refused to give him a hearing.

Biden also said he would nominate Lisa Monaco, a former national security official during the Obama administration, to serve as deputy attorney general in the Justice Department’s No. 2 position. Monaco, once considered by Obama as a candidate to lead the FBI, has held senior positions within the Justice Department and the bureau.

Biden said he has also picked Vanita Gupta, the former head of the department’s civil rights division under Obama, to take the No. 3 job in the Justice Department. Gupta is president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and an outspoken critic of the Trump administration’s record on civil rights.

Biden also confirmed plans to nominate Kristen Clarke to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division. Clarke once worked in that division’s criminal section, handling police misconduct, brutality and hate crimes cases. She is president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.