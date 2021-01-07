Those realities will sorely hamper their promises to further expand health coverage and make it more affordable — even as roughly 30 million Americans remain uninsured and millions more have trouble affording their monthly premiums and annual deductibles.

The Senate will be split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, just like in 2001.

Yesterday’s Georgia runoffs handed Democrats two more seats, giving them a single-vote advantage in the upper chamber because Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris will serve as the tiebreaker. News of the victories was overshadowed when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in a shocking takeover that persisted through the afternoon.

Supporters of President Trump crossed barricades and began marching toward the back of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (The Washington Post)

“Democrats won unified control of the federal government Wednesday, after two U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia were called in their favor just as a mob of rioters allied with President Trump invaded the Capitol building, destroying property, injuring police officers and disrupting the election certification process for President-elect Joe Biden,” The Washington Post’s Michael Scherer writes.

“With almost all of the vote counted, Democrat Raphael Warnock was leading Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican appointed to the seat, by 1.6 percentage points, or about 70,000 votes. In the second contest, Democrat Jon Ossoff led by just under one percentage point, or about 33,000 votes, over Sen. David Perdue, a Republican whose term expired on Sunday.

Democrats will have even less wiggle room than Republicans had during their Obamacare repeal attempt.

And that 2017 effort failed miserably.

At the time, the GOP held 52 Senate seats. As they tried to garner enough party support for an ACA replacement, the whole thing hinged on keeping a handful of moderates on board. In the end, the Senate failed to pass even a “skinny repeal” bill when three senators — Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and, famously, John McCain — opposed it.

This time around, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will hold enormous sway over whatever can be passed, as the most moderate Democratic senator. He has said he favors improving on Obamacare. But the door is probably closed to passing anything more ambitious, such as a government-backed “public option” plan. And it's definitely closed to anything resembling Medicare-for-all.

Rodney Whitlock, former health policy staffer for Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa):

Democrats will have two shots.

These opportunities come in the form of two budget reconciliation bills, which require only a simple majority to pass. Congress is allowed to pass one budget reconciliation per year, so Democrats will have this year’s bill and next year’s bill as vehicles.

But all measures in budget reconciliation bills must directly affect federal spending — and if any don’t, they can get tossed out by the Senate parliamentarian.

The 2017 repeal-and-replace effort already demonstrated how hard it is for lawmakers to significantly revise or create new government programs using budget reconciliation. Democrats would be subject to the same tricky maze of rules, complicating things if they try to go big.

House Democrats have made clear where they’d like to go on health care, in their ideal world.

Last June, the House passed a significant expansion to the ACA. They knew it wouldn’t go anywhere under President Trump, but the measure laid down a marker for the direction Democratic leaders would like to move on the issue in the future.

The legislation would have expanded eligibility for insurance subsidies to people at higher incomes, eliminating the current threshold of 400 percent of the federal poverty level and saying that no one would be required to pay more than 8.5 percent of their income on the most popular tier of marketplace health plans.

It would also have placed financial pressure on states without expanded Medicaid, by reducing federal funding for their traditional Medicaid enrollees if they continue to refuse expansion and by paying for the entire initial cost of expansion.

Over the next two years, the Democratic-led House is likely to pass more legislation along these lines, sending bills over to the Senate where they’ll probably stall because of GOP opposition. Yet Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), ranking Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, issued an optimistic statement yesterday.

“With a Biden-Harris Administration and a Senate Democratic majority, the challenges we face won’t get any less tough—but we’ve finally got the opportunity to face them head on and start taking action,” Murray said. “I can’t wait to start getting things done.”

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: Covid-19 killed 3,865 people in the U.S. yesterday.

It was the nation's highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, and double the number of deaths reported three days ago. The figures come from Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracking dashboard, which also says more than 361,000 people in the U.S. have died since the pandemic began.

A forecast used by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects the death toll will reach at least 405,000 deaths by the end of January.

OOF: China is blocking the way of a WHO mission to search for the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan.

An international group of scientists with the WHO expected to travel to China shortly after the New Year to investigate the epicenter of the initial outbreak. The team had been working for almost a year to gain access to central Wuhan, but China has yet to finalize permissions for the trip, The Post’s Emily Rauhala and Lily Kuo report. On Tuesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a rare rebuke of China, expressing “disappointment” that the travel had not been approved.

The question of the origin of the virus has become increasingly politically fraught amid a geopolitical standoff between China and the United States. Trump has blamed China for the pandemic that has now killed 1.8 million people.

“Beijing for months had rejected calls for a probe into the origins of the virus, later ­agreeing to a WHO-led investigation only if it was not country-specific. Chinese officials have pushed theories that the virus came from outside the country while controlling related research and blocking domestic scientists from publishing independent studies into the causes of the outbreak,” Emily and Lily write.

The scientists plan to revisit the earliest coronavirus cases, attempting to reconstruct after more than a year early cases of the virus, as well as what went in and out of the Huanan Seafood Market in November and December 2019.

Peter Ben Embarek, a food safety expert and head of the mission, said that the most likely scenario is that a virus moved from a bat to an intermediate host to humans. He expressed skepticism about theories that the virus jumped directly from bats to humans or escaped from a lab but said “everything was on the table.”

OUCH: A highly contagious variant of the coronavirus is expected to spread in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a mutant variant of the coronavirus, first seen in Britain, may become significantly more common in the United States. Cases have so far mostly been isolated and there is no evidence that the variant is driving the latest surge in cases. But experts expect that the variant is present in much of the country and will likely spread, The Post’s Joel Achenbach and Ben Guarino report.

The variant is not thought to increase risk of severe illness or death and researchers believe existing vaccines will still work to prevent it. But the virus’s genetic alterations appear to allow it to bind more easily with receptor cells in humans, increasing the viral load of people infected with it, which in turn may lead to greater transmission.

One of the first coronavirus hot spots was Albany, Ga., a majority-Black city that has struggled for decades against social and economic inequities. (The Washington Post)

Even a modest increase in transmissibility could result in many more cases when many hospitals around the country are already stretched to their breaking point. It could also prolong the time that it takes to reach herd immunity, the point where enough people have had the vaccine or been vaccinated that any outbreak dies quickly.

“All of this argues for increased surveillance of the virus as it spreads through the population and collides with natural and vaccine-induced immunity,” Joel and Ben write. But “[t]he United States has been slow to develop the kind of genomic sequencing that has enabled Britain to closely monitor mutations in the virus and the spread of different variants.”

The New York Times reports that the United States is doing genetic sequencing on fewer than 3,000 samples from the 1.4 million people who test positive for the virus each week. British researchers in contrast, sequence the genome of roughly 10 percent of positive cases.

Allergic reactions to coronavirus vaccinations are rare and outweighed by the benefit of protection.

“Of the 1.9 million people who received a shot during the first two weeks of vaccination, 21 experienced severe allergic reactions, according to a CDC study released Wednesday. Most of those people had a history of allergic reactions, and 20 of them have fully recovered,” The Post’s William Wan and Joel Achenbach report. “Given the small risk of severe allergic reaction and its treatable nature, the risk of catching the coronavirus and becoming severely ill or dying far outweighs that of a potential allergic reaction, CDC officials said.”

The coronavirus is killing roughly 2,670 people every day in the United States. Not a single person has died of a reaction to the vaccine.

All vaccines carry a risk of a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, which can usually be quickly reversed with medications. While the coronavirus vaccine appears to have a higher risk of allergic reactions than the flu vaccine, the risk is still relatively small (11.1 cases per 1 million vaccinations). Of the 21 people who experienced severe allergic reactions, 17 had a documented history of allergies.

Almost everyone developed symptoms quickly after receiving the shot, which is why the CDC recommends patients wait 15 minutes at the vaccination site after the injection, or 30 minutes for those with a history of severe allergic reactions. Still, some public-health experts worry initial reports about allergic reactions will dissuade people from getting the shot.

“We as humans tend not to be very smart at assessing risk. We see doing something as more risky than not doing anything,” said Paul A. Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and member of an external committee of vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration. “But the risk of adverse reaction is so small. People have a higher chance of getting hurt driving to the clinic for a shot than from the shot itself.”

Some lucky people are getting early access to vaccine doses that would otherwise go to waste.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines must be used within six hours of being removed from subzero storage and reaching room temperature. Workers frequently have a few doses left over at the end of the day if people scheduled to receive the vaccine don’t show up, or if they open a package of five or 10 vials but don’t use them all. Because workers don’t want to waste any of the precious vaccine, some people have been able to get a serendipitous shot ahead of when they might otherwise be in line for the dose, The Post’s Lenny Bernstein and Lola Fadulu report.

This happened when a refrigeration failure occurred in Ukiah, Calif., jeopardizing 600 doses and leaving workers with just two hours to distribute the vaccines. Health-care workers moved quickly to vaccinate jail guards, an elder-care facility, firefighters and others in the county.

Yale New Haven Health keeps a list of people who are already signed up for vaccinations but might be flexible to get an earlier slot. But sometimes the process can be as simple as flagging down a passerby, which is what happened on New Year’s Day in D.C. when a supermarket pharmacist approached David MacMillan, a 31-year-old law student, while he was shopping for food, and asked if he would be interested in a dose of unused vaccine that would otherwise go to waste. “It was random. I wasn’t expecting it. I wasn’t going to be eligible for the vaccine for months,” said MacMillan.

The transition

Operation Warp Speed leader will take a reduced role in Biden’s administration.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser to the federal government’s vaccine effort, will work as a consultant for four to six weeks after Biden takes office, before departing. He had previously said he planned to step down early this year but decided to extend his time to smooth the transition process, Politico’s Rachel Roubein reports. A transition official told Politico that Gen. Gustave Perna, Operation Warp Speed’s chief operating officer, will continue to control the logistics of vaccine distribution under the Biden administration.

“Operation Warp Speed has pumped billions of dollars into vaccines and therapeutics and is considered one of the Trump administration’s few successes during the Covid-19 pandemic. Two vaccines have received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and at least two more could seek the agency's green light in the coming months,” Rachel writes. “Still, it wasn’t obvious that Biden would keep on Operation Warp Speed leaders, given his criticism of the Trump administration for the slow pace of vaccinations.”

Incoming coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients will oversee the team running vaccine distribution from the White House, which will include Bechara Choucair, the chief health officer for Kaiser Permanente, as the vaccine coordinator in charge of speeding up distribution.

Biden picked Merrick Garland as attorney general.

The federal appeals court judge, whose Supreme Court nomination was blocked by Republicans in 2016, has a reputation for being a moderate and a unifying force on the appeals court, The Post’s Matt Zapotosky, Devlin Barrett and Ann E. Marimow report. As a judge, he frequently sided with the Food and Drug Administration and other public health agencies on health-related cases. In a 2013 case, he helped uphold the Drug Enforcement Administration’s refusal to reclassify medical marijuana. Some court observers say that this ruling reflected his deference to agency decision making more than any particular agenda related to marijuana prohibition.

If successful, Garland’s nomination will likely trigger a heated contest for his former seat on the D.C. Circuit, a powerful court which often decides cases related to health care regulations.