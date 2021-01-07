Also Wednesday, five people were reported to have died in the District as a less-immediate result of Trump’s decision-making. They were a small part of the nearly 3,800 people nationally who died of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that emerged in the United States last year.

America is experiencing two dangerous threats, one acute and one, by now, chronic. The acute threat is the one Trump poses to the stability of the government, as most obviously manifested on Capitol Hill this week. The chronic threat is the pandemic, which is nearly everywhere.

Months of indifference from Trump contributed to a broadly apathetic approach to the virus from his supporters and Republicans in general. It’s true, of course, that a highly contagious virus would be problematic anywhere. But the effects of the pandemic in America have been disproportionately bad: A nation that makes up 4.3 percent of the world’s population constitutes 24.4 percent of recorded cases and 19.2 percent of deaths. At the outset of the pandemic, the White House itself estimated that the death toll would only hit about 240,000 with proper containment. We’re now over 362,000.

A regular pattern since Trump was inaugurated in 2017 is that novel terrors prompt immediate outcry — and that familiarity breeds disinterest. When the pandemic claimed its first victim, the nation reeled. When covid-19 killed its 100,000th American, the New York Times dedicated its front page to the toll. When the 350,000th person died of the virus, our attention was largely elsewhere.

When the death toll first passed the toll from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the country paused. When the pandemic began claiming that many people a day — now more than 3,000 regularly — it was noted. It isn’t mentioned much anymore.

Those deaths are a predictable effect of the uncontrolled spread of the virus. For months, the number of new deaths each day has been about 1.8 percent of the number of new cases a few weeks prior. As the number of cases climbed, the number of deaths inexorably increased as well. And at this moment, the number of new cases recorded in the United States each day continues to be at or near its highest point since the virus first arrived.

It looks like this. The darker the square on this map, the more new cases a state has seen relative to its all-time peak. (If you change the metric being displayed, of course, that changes.)

You can also view those numbers on a relative basis, showing the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths relative to state populations.

Nationally, 1 out of every 15 Americans has contracted the virus at this point and one out of every 911 Americans has died of it. Each day those numbers increase, with the number of people contracting the virus still running even with the number who have been vaccinated. Since Dec. 14, when the first vaccine was administered in the United States, about 5.3 million people have been inoculated against the virus. About 5.2 million are recorded as having contracted it.