While the vast majority of protests were in fact fully peaceful, the protesters presented a very useful for foil for the incumbent president. This was, after all, a group of largely Black Americans who were expressing opposition to systemic racism within law enforcement. That alone triggered a strong reaction given the years of polarized tension between police and Black Lives Matter — a tension Trump had exploited in his 2016 campaign and during his presidency. That Trump could further (however shakily) tie those acts of violence to the political left made the situation even more convenient.

Over time, the media’s accurate presentation of the lawbreakers as a small subset of those attending the demonstrations itself became a point of mockery for Trump and his supporters. The idea that any of the protesters could be considered peaceful was ridiculed, with Trump’s campaign actively conflating the idea of protests critical of police with violence and Black Americans.

From the beginning of June through the end of the campaign, Trump tweeted and retweeted disparagement of the idea that these protests were at all peaceful on dozens of occasions.

“They are not ‘peaceful protesters’, as Sleepy Joe and the Democrats call them,” he tweeted in September, referring to former vice president Joe Biden, his opponent in the election. “[T]hey are THUGS - And it is all taking place in Democrat run cities.”

“For the entire summer, Joe Biden was SILENT as left-wing mobs assaulted police officers,” he said a few days later. “When Biden’s far-left supporters set fire to police cars, precinct stations, and courthouses, Joe Biden called them ‘PEACEFUL PROTESTORS.’”

This wasn’t true. Biden had repeatedly distinguished between violent actors, who he condemned, and those who were peacefully engaged in protest. His campaign released an ad of its own, amplifying that message. But it didn’t matter: It was more useful to Trump to imply the country was crumbling due to Democratic leaders, so that’s what he falsely implied.

On Wednesday, a mob of mostly White Trump supporters overran police outside the U.S. Capitol and smashed through doors and windows to occupy the building. The violence and vandalism led to the death of a woman who was shot by Capitol Police as she tried to enter a secure area. None of it should have been a surprise; agitators announced their plans to occupy the Capitol on Jan. 6 weeks before actually doing so. But the scale clearly caught law enforcement off-guard, with hundreds of people flooding onto federal property illegally.

As it occurred, Trump was mostly silent, later offering tepid denunciations even as he told those involved in the mob that he “loved” them. Before the building was overrun, of course, he had encouraged the audience at a rally outside the White House to go to the Capitol and be heard. They did so.

On Thursday, after hours of silence about the incident, the White House, in the person of press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, finally weighed in on the prior day’s events.

“What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate First Amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard in our nation’s capital,” McEnany said. “Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for.”

That Trump offered his praise for the actions of those doing the besieging was left unaddressed.

But it’s also important to note how quick McEnany was to differentiate between those bad actors and the “many thousands” who came to D.C. to “peacefully have their voices heard.” We must not rush to judge those who came to offer their support for Trump by conflating them with those who smashed through the Capitol’s protective layers. Such rhetorical sloppiness should instead be left to campaign-related efforts to cast Black protesters as dangerous.

It’s important to note, of course, that the issue on which those peaceful protesters hoped to be heard was Trump’s false claim that the election had been stolen from him. He’s been making this same delusional assertion for months making without any credible evidence to substantiate it and had encouraged his allies — in politics and in his base — to express their outrage on his behalf.

In December, he shared a thoroughly ludicrous compilation of nonsensical fraud claims on Twitter, encouraging people specifically to come to D.C. on Jan. 6. He didn’t say there would be peaceful protests that day. He said it would “be wild!”.

It was. It’s true that not everyone in Washington participated in Trump’s protest engaged in the violence and vandalism at the Capitol, but it’s also true that this was a promised and enacted part of the day’s activity. It’s also true that the historical scale of what occurred Wednesday was far beyond anything that took place during the protests over the summer.

At one point, McEnany compared the two directly.

“I stood here at this podium the day after a historic church burned amid then violent riots,” she said, “and I said this: ‘The First Amendment guarantees the right of the people to peaceably assemble. What we saw last night in Washington and across the country was not that,’ end quote. Make no mistake, what we saw yesterday afternoon in the halls of our Capitol likewise was not that.”

She was referring, of course, to a small fire started (and quickly extinguished) at a church across from the White House that itself became a regular symbol of the danger of the Black Lives Matter protests. She was referring to the church that Trump decided to visit to have his photo taken holding a Bible, a trip that was preceded by the forceful clearing of Lafayette Square by federal officers using horses, batons, shields and pepper spray.

The White House press secretary, in other words, equated a small act of arson that was met the following day with a heavy-handed and alarming deployment of federal police against a largely non-White crowd of protesters with the overrunning of the seat of legislative power in the United States by a mostly White group of Trump supporters — most of whom were allowed to casually withdraw from the premises without interference.