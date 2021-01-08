Biden plans an appearance Friday in Wilmington, Del., to introduce several more nominees as he moves to fill out his Cabinet.

He is expected to formally name Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) to be his secretary of commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) to be the next secretary of labor and Isabel Guzman, director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, to head the Small Business Administration.

Biden has nearly finished filling out his Cabinet, although the Senate has been slow to schedule confirmation proceedings for his nominees.

On Wednesday, Biden announced his Justice Department leadership team, including federal appeals court judge Merrick B. Garland as attorney general.

In addition to Garland, his Justice Department team will include Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general, longtime civil rights advocate Vanita Gupta as the department’s No. 3, and Kristen Clarke as head of its civil rights division.

A central goal of his presidency, Biden said Thursday, would be to restore the department’s independence and reputation after four years of politicization under Trump. He noted that he has chosen people with years of experience at the agency.