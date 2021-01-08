Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said that Trump had “acted shamefully” and that he would “definitely consider” any articles of impeachment approved by the House — but stopped short of calling for Trump’s immediate removal from office in Friday morning media interviews.

The comments from Sasse, who has been far more vocal in his criticism of Trump than most Republicans, come as the Democratic-led House is considering voting on impeachment articles against Trump as early as next week in response to Wednesday’s takeover of the Capitol by his supporters.

“Donald Trump has acted shamefully,” Sasse said on “CBS This Morning.” “He has been in flagrant dereliction of his duty, and he will be remembered for having incited this and for having drawn more division into an already divided people. That is who Donald Trump is. That is what his legacy is going to be.”

Pressed on what should happen procedurally, Sasse said he would “definitely consider whatever articles [the House] might move,” calling what Trump had done “wicked.”

But Sasse said the most important question isn’t what happens to Trump in his remaining days in office.

“The most important question is … how we bring the country back to together,” he said.

In a separate interview, Sasse blamed Trump for the violence at the Capitol.

“It was ransacked by a mob that was incited by the president of the United States,” Sasse told syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt. “The president had a rally hours before this happened where he is telling them to go to the Capitol and go wild. … The guy is addicted to division. This is a deep brokenness in his soul.”