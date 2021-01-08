Republican Sen. Sasse says he would consider articles of impeachment passed by House
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said that Trump had “acted shamefully” and that he would “definitely consider” any articles of impeachment approved by the House — but stopped short of calling for Trump’s immediate removal from office in Friday morning media interviews.
The comments from Sasse, who has been far more vocal in his criticism of Trump than most Republicans, come as the Democratic-led House is considering voting on impeachment articles against Trump as early as next week in response to Wednesday’s takeover of the Capitol by his supporters.
“Donald Trump has acted shamefully,” Sasse said on “CBS This Morning.” “He has been in flagrant dereliction of his duty, and he will be remembered for having incited this and for having drawn more division into an already divided people. That is who Donald Trump is. That is what his legacy is going to be.”
Pressed on what should happen procedurally, Sasse said he would “definitely consider whatever articles [the House] might move,” calling what Trump had done “wicked.”
But Sasse said the most important question isn’t what happens to Trump in his remaining days in office.
“The most important question is … how we bring the country back to together,” he said.
In a separate interview, Sasse blamed Trump for the violence at the Capitol.
“It was ransacked by a mob that was incited by the president of the United States,” Sasse told syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt. “The president had a rally hours before this happened where he is telling them to go to the Capitol and go wild. … The guy is addicted to division. This is a deep brokenness in his soul.”
Sasse voted against removing Trump from office at his Senate impeachment trial last year.
Rep. Clarke says House could vote to impeach Trump by middle of next week
Rep. Katherine M. Clarke (D-Mass.), a member of the House leadership, said Friday that the chamber could vote to impeach Trump by the middle of next week if Pence does not initiate proceedings for the Cabinet to remove him from office under the 25th Amendment.
Calling Trump “a traitor” in the wake of Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol by his supporters, Clarke said on CNN that “we can act very quickly when we want to.”
Clarke holds the title of assistant speaker, the No. 4 leadership position in the House caucus.
House Democrats are scheduled to discuss the prospect of moving on impeachment during a conference call on Friday.
“Donald Trump needs to be removed from office,” Clarke said. “And we are going to proceed with every tool that we have to make sure that happens to protect our democracy ... We have a president who incited a seditious mob to storm the Capitol. ... We have a president who has turned on us. He is a traitor.”
If Trump is impeached for a second time by the House, it is unclear whether the Republican-controlled Senate would hold a trial before he leaves office on Jan. 20.
Trump plans no public appearances after acknowledging a new administration will take over
Trump has advertised no public appearances on Friday after releasing a video Thursday night acknowledging a new president will be sworn in on Jan. 20 and saying that “tempers must be cooled and calm restored.”
As it has for several days running, the White House provided no detailed schedule for Trump’s day, instead advising reporters: “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”
Pence, who is being pressured by Democrats to initiate a process to remove Trump from office, has no public events scheduled either.
In his video Thursday, Trump claimed his attempts to overturn the election results had been efforts to “ensure the integrity of the vote.”
“Now, Congress has certified the results,” he said. “A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”
Capitol police officer dies of injuries in pro-Trump takeover of Capitol
Late Thursday, a Capitol Police officer died of injuries he suffered in the attack on the Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob.
Officer Brian D. Sicknick, a 12-year veteran on the force, was “injured while physically engaging with protesters,” the department said in a statement, and collapsed after returning to his division headquarters.
He later died at a hospital.
Members of Congress expressed disgust at the development.
“This is gut-wrenching news. None of this should have happened,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said in a statement. "Lord, have mercy.”
Biden to introduce more nominees as he fills out Cabinet
Biden plans an appearance Friday in Wilmington, Del., to introduce several more nominees as he moves to fill out his Cabinet.
He is expected to formally name Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) to be his secretary of commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) to be the next secretary of labor and Isabel Guzman, director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, to head the Small Business Administration.
[Biden to name Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as commerce secretary, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for labor]
Biden has nearly finished filling out his Cabinet, although the Senate has been slow to schedule confirmation proceedings for his nominees.
On Wednesday, Biden announced his Justice Department leadership team, including federal appeals court judge Merrick B. Garland as attorney general.
In addition to Garland, his Justice Department team will include Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general, longtime civil rights advocate Vanita Gupta as the department’s No. 3, and Kristen Clarke as head of its civil rights division.
A central goal of his presidency, Biden said Thursday, would be to restore the department’s independence and reputation after four years of politicization under Trump. He noted that he has chosen people with years of experience at the agency.
Annie Linskey contributed to this report.
White House finally tells thousands of political appointees they have to step down
The White House on Thursday told thousands of political appointees — from ambassadors to schedulers — to resign on Inauguration Day, a formality the Trump administration had stalled for weeks as Trump disputed the election outcome.
A directive was emailed to agency heads that political appointees must resign effective Jan. 20, the day Biden takes office, a White House spokesman confirmed. The order was issued by Chris Liddell, the deputy White House chief of staff who has been leading transition arrangements with the Biden team, and was first reported by Politico.
The call for resignations came within hours of Trump’s statement early Thursday that there would be an orderly transfer of power and as a wave of senior political appointees quit in protest over Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
Trump’s failures this week open rifts in a Republican Party he has controlled
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Trump and his family started the week asserting indefinite dominance over the Republican Party, threatening primary challenges and verbal lashings to anyone who challenged his delusional effort to overturn the 2020 election result.
“This isn’t their Republican Party anymore,” Donald Trump Jr. told protesters in Washington on Wednesday at a rally adjacent to the White House. “This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”
The backlash since then has been shocking and sudden, as party leaders and senior officials have affirmed their independence from the lame-duck president, whose reputation as a political winner has been tarnished by twin debacles on successive days.
Biden in danger of having no confirmed Cabinet secretaries on first day of presidency
Biden’s incoming administration is in danger of not having a single Cabinet official confirmed on Inauguration Day, upsetting a tradition going back to the Cold War of ensuring the president enters office with at least part of his national security team in place.
Delays in Congress, caused primarily by runoff elections in Georgia for Senate seats that Democrats flipped this week and the arcane procedures needed to get the new chamber up and running, have sparked deep concern among Biden’s top advisers. They are now mapping out contingency plans to install acting secretaries in most, if not all, Cabinet posts, in case Biden’s nominees are unable to secure Senate backing by Jan. 20, according to those familiar with discussions.
“The American people rightfully expect the Senate to confirm his crisis-tested, qualified, history-making cabinet nominees as quickly as possible,” Ned Price, the national security spokesman for the Biden transition team, said in a statement. “With so much at stake, we can’t afford to waste any time when it comes to leading the response to the deadly coronavirus crisis, putting Americans back to work, and protecting our national security.”
Dozens arrested after mob storms Capitol; officials vow that more will be charged
Several dozen people arrested in the violent chaos at the U.S. Capitol made their first appearances in court Thursday as authorities vowed to track down additional suspects and determine why the mob that stormed and vandalized the building was able to easily overwhelm the police officers guarding it.
In D.C. Superior Court, 40 defendants were charged with unlawful entry of public property and were notified that prosecutors are reviewing evidence of an additional charge of curfew violation. Most of the defendants came from outside the Washington region — including Oregon, Florida, Wyoming, Connecticut and Pennsylvania — although some were from the District, Maryland and Virginia.
One person arrested was charged with possessing a “military style automatic weapon” and 11 molotov cocktails, prosecutors said. Another defendant was charged with assaulting a police officer with a hockey stick. Yet another, who needed a Russian interpreter, told a judge, “I don’t know what unlawful entry you are referring to.”