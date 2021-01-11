Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure,” Biden said in a statement to ” Biden said in a statement to CNN's Jeff Zeleny . “He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect.”

On the Hill

NINE DAYS UNTIL INAUGURATION: In his final days in office, President Trump might make history as the first president to be impeached twice. House Democrats are slated to introduce an article of impeachment today seeking to charge President Trump with “incitement of insurrection” after a violent mob attacked the Capitol, and the chamber could vote to impeach him as early as Wednesday.

The draft impeachment resolution, crafted by Reps. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), accuses Trump of putting the security of the country and government institutions at risk through his efforts to subvert the 2020 results. It has more than 210 co-sponsors.

But first: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) informed lawmakers that the House plans to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Pence to and the Cabinet to remove the president under the 25th Amendment. “Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor,” Pelosi wrote, without specifying a timeline.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will at with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” Pelosi said.

POLITICAL RISKS: The prospects of impeachment are high: It only takes a majority in the House, which Democrats currently hold, and even Democrats in swing seats such as Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) and a handful of Republicans, have come out in support.

But there are concerns the short time frame before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration means a Senate trial could disrupt his first days in office — including his plans to get his Cabinet nominees confirmed and pass more coronavirus relief. A recent memo from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) effectively ensures this.

“Let's give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running, and maybe we will send the articles some time after that.” House Majority Whip Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) said on CNN's ‘State of the Union’ that he and Pelosi shared concerns about whether the impeachment process might stall Biden's agenda:

Some Democrats were displeased with Clyburn's calls for a delay. “Those comments provoked widespread frustration among Democrats, according to multiple aides and lawmakers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to air internal discussions, and they worried that Clyburn’s remarks would undermine the party’s case for Trump’s quick removal: that he is an immediate danger to the nation,” our colleagues Felicia Sonmez, Mike DeBonis and Juliet Eilperin report.

“But Clyburn’s suggestion was not universally spurned. Another House Democrat, Rep. Jason Crow (Colo.), said in an interview Sunday that the House could delay transmitting the articles long enough to allow the Senate to confirm key national security nominees,” per Felicia, Mike and Juliet.

he House could impeach Mr. Trump and hold onto the articles for a few days to wait until Democrats take over control of the Senate, which will occur after Mr. Biden is sworn in. The length of a trial, and the rules governing it, are determined by the members of the Senate.” (Incoming Senate Majority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) would then be faced with leading this charge.) One theory being discussed, according to the New York Times's Nick Fandos: “[T]Majority Leader

Pelosi has said she favors a quick removal of Trump via his own Cabinet, though that scenario appears remote. Pelosi is asking Pence to respond within 24 hours. (Pelosi's office did not respond to request for comment on whether she believed Democrats should delay submitting the articles of impeachment for a trial.)

The Republican politics are only just emerging: Two Republican senators, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), have called for Trump to resign immediately while several others have left the door open. Removing Trump from office would require the backing of 17 Republicans joining with the 50 Democrats that will be seated once Georgia runoff winners Sens.-elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are certified.

“The best way for our country,” Toomey, who is not seeking reelection in 2022, said on NBC News' Meet the Press ,” is “for the president to resign and go away as soon as possible. I acknowledge that may not be likely, but that would be best.”

One Senate Republican aide told Power Up that they believed that holding the articles for an extended period of time may deter Republicans from ultimately holding Trump accountable and voting to convict Trump.

Another GOP Senate aide noted that the potential to delay Biden's confirmations and “make sure that Trump never runs for office again” is a “double whammy” for Republicans. The source, whose boss has yet to stake out his position on removing Trump from office, added that their member is “very embarrassed right now and frustrated with the people who put [them] in this position.”

Democrats and Republicans weighed in on Jan. 10 about whether impeaching President Trump was warranted days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. (The Washington Post)

Pre-clearing the 2024 field?: Yes, if Trump is impeached and convicted, he could also be barred from holding future federal office. “The Constitution specifically provides for the Senate to bar anyone convicted from holding federal office in the future, a secondary penalty that can be approved in a separate vote but requires only a simple majority of 51 senators rather than two-thirds. The Senate has applied this penalty to impeached judges in the past,” the New York Times's Peter Baker reports.

OTHER WAYS FORWARD: Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.'s nonvoting representative in the House, has proposed censuring Trump as an alternative to impeachment — “the only remedy that can pass both chambers immediately and, unlike impeachment, will not delay President-elect Biden’s agenda in the Senate,” our colleague Mike DeBonis reports.

Some House Democrats hope to impeach President Trump for a second time for high crimes and misdemeanors. Here is what that accelerated process might entail. (The Washington Post)

Biden has avoided weighing in on whether he believes Trump should be impeached for a second time — but has signaled he doesn't want it to interfere with his agenda. “What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide,” Biden told reporters on Friday after saying that it was “a good thing” that Trump had decided to skip his inauguration on Jan. 20. “But they’re going to have to be ready to hit the ground running.”

“I think it’s important we get on with the business of getting him out of office,” Biden added. “The quickest way that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th.”

By the numbers: A Reuters-Ipsos survey found that “fifty-seven percent of Americans want Republican President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office after he encouraged a protest this week that escalated into a deadly riot inside the U.S. Capitol.”

“Some 30% said the president should be removed using provisions in the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which allows the vice president and Cabinet to remove the president if he is unable to discharge his official duties,” according to the survey.

The investigations

OUTGOING CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF FINALLY SPEAKS: “Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who has since resigned his post, said his supervisors were reluctant to take formal steps to put the National Guard on call even as police intelligence suggested that the crowd Trump had invited to Washington to protest his defeat probably would be much larger than earlier demonstrations,” Carol D. Leonnig, Aaron C. Davis, Peter Hermann and Karoun Demirjian scooped last night.

During the insurrection, an Army official was also worried about optics: “I don’t like the visual of the National Guard standing a police line with the Capitol in the background,” Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, director of the Army Staff said, according to Sund and others on the call. Sund and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser's staff were flabbergasted by that response.

What the Pentagon has to say: “Pentagon officials have emphasized that the Capitol Police did not ask for D.C. Guard backup ahead of the event or request to put a riot contingency plan in place with guardsmen at the ready, and then made an urgent request as rioters were about to breach the building, even though the Guard isn’t set up to be a quick-reaction force like the police.”

Something to watch: “This is the people’s house. Congress members have always prided themselves on having an open campus,” Sund said. But now, “I’m not sure that will continue to be defensible.”

At the White House

WILL WE REMEMBER ALAMO?: “Trump plans to run out the clock on his four years in office by highlighting what he believes are his biggest accomplishments, including the barrier his administration built on at least part of the U.S. border with Mexico. A trip to Alamo, Texas, near the border is expected on Tuesday,” Bloomberg News's Jennifer Jacobs, Mario Parker, and Josh Wingrove report.

“On Monday, Trump plans to award Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) the highest civilian honor,” Politico's Meridith McGraw reports . “And on Thursday, Trump plans to award New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to a White House official.”

No, not that Alamo:

The people

THE RIOT COULD HAVE BEEN MUCH WORSE: “Across the Capitol that day, as lawmakers and aides were holed up in offices, closets and conference rooms, a terrifying reality was taking hold — the Capitol police had lost control and no one was coming to save Congress, at least not right away," Karoun Demirjian, Carol D. Leonnig, Paul Kane and Aaron C. Davis report.

A top adviser to McConnell ducked into cover at the last second: “ The adviser began walking toward the Rotunda and came face to face with a U.S. Capitol Police officer sprinting in the opposite direction. The two made eye contact and the officer forced out a single word: ‘Run!’”

Later, “t hree senior GOP aides piled furniture against the door and tried to move stealthily, worried that the intruders would discover them inside. In waves, the door to the hall heaved as rioters punched and kicked it. The crowd yelled ‘Stop the steal!’ Some chanted menacingly, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’”

Pelosi's aides were later in a similar situation:

WHO MADE UP THE MOB?: The rioters were “overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals. Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals, such as a Florida man recently released from prison for attempted murder,” the Associated Press's Michael Biesecker, Michael Kunzelman, Gillian Flaccus and Jim Mustian report.

Two men who allegedly held zip ties in Capitol during riots are being investigated and were arrested: “FBI agents are exploring whether some of those who stormed the Capitol intended to do more than disrupt the certification of Biden’s victory, including whether anyone sought to kill or capture lawmakers or their staffers,” “FBI agents are exploring whether some of those who stormed the Capitol intended to do more than disrupt the certification of Biden’s victory, including whether anyone sought to kill or capture lawmakers or their staffers,” Spencer S. Hsu, Meryl Kornfield, Paulina Villegas and Dan Lamothe report

Another Capitol Police officer has died: Howard Liebengood died by suicide while off-duty just days after the violent siege, Allison Klein and Rebecca Tan report. “Liebengood had been with the department since April 2005 and was assigned to the Senate Division. A former co-worker said he often worked at the Delaware entrance of the Russell Senate Office Building — his favorite posting.”

Some lawmakers may been exposed to the coronavirus during the raid: “Two House aides confirmed to The Post that Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress,was referring to a room where scores of House members were taken to during the riot. Video first published by Punchbowl News on Friday showed maskless Republicans — including Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Michael Cloud (Tex.), Markwayne Mullin (Okla.) and Scott Perry (Pa.) — refusing masks offered by Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.) while in the room,” Paulina Firozi, Amy B Wang and Mike DeBonis report.

During the weekend after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Apple and Amazon suspended cut off Parler, a platform popular with President Trump's supporters. (Reuters)

Trump was kicked off Twitter on Friday. And at midnight Pacific time, Amazon Web Services pulled its web hosting from the pro-Trump Parler, a move that threatens to kill the site indefinitely.

The backlash is also deeply personal: Chad Sweet, the chairman of Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign, said he could no longer support the senator and called on “all freedom loving Americans must put the survival of our democracy above loyalty to any party or individual.” Three of Rep. Paul A. Gosar's siblings, who previously starred in an ad attacking the Arizona Republican, are calling for his expulsion. (Gosar objected to accepting Biden's victory in his state and tweeted just hours before the riot the false claim that Trump won the election.)

In the media

Hospitals say syringes supplied by the federal government waste vaccine: “Some syringes distributed by Operation Warp Speed, the federal covid-19 vaccine program, aren’t efficient enough to extract a sixth dose, according to hospital lobbyists. They say the issue appears to stem from supply chain problems that have troubled the nation’s pandemic response from the start,” Politico's Susannah Luthi and Rachel Roubein report of the struggle to extract extra doses from vials of Pfizer vaccine that often contain more.

Florida's vaccination program is sputtering: “States across the country, even as they race to finish vaccinating health care employees, nursing home residents and emergency workers, are under pressure from residents to reach a broader section of the public. Florida, which has already prioritized a large swath of its population to receive the vaccine, illustrates the challenges of expanding a vaccination program being developed at record speed and with limited federal assistance,” “States across the country, even as they race to finish vaccinating health care employees, nursing home residents and emergency workers, are under pressure from residents to reach a broader section of the public. Florida, which has already prioritized a large swath of its population to receive the vaccine, illustrates the challenges of expanding a vaccination program being developed at record speed and with limited federal assistance,” the New York Times's Patricia Mazzei, Eric Adelson and Kate Kelly report

Chuck Schumer is realizing his dream of leading the Senate: “He will govern an evenly divided Senate without a single vote to spare, overseeing a caucus that runs the ideological gamut from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.),” Paul Kane writes of what lies ahead.

Food for thought: Author Timothy Snyder wrote the cover story for the New York Times Magazine about the corrosive effects of President Trump.

“Post-truth is pre-fascism, and Trump has been our post-truth president. When we give up on truth, we concede power to those with the wealth and charisma to create spectacle in its place. Without agreement about some basic facts, citizens cannot form the civil society that would allow them to defend themselves. If we lose the institutions that produce facts that are pertinent to us, then we tend to wallow in attractive abstractions and fictions. Truth defends itself particularly poorly when there is not very much of it around, and the era of Trump — like the era of Vladimir Putin in Russia — is one of the decline of local news. Social media is no substitute: It supercharges the mental habits by which we seek emotional stimulation and comfort, which means losing the distinction between what feels true and what actually is true.”

Robin Givhan on the Kamala Harris Vogue cover controversy: “It was overly familiar. It was a cover image that, in effect, called Harris by her first name without invitation … Vogue overstepped. It got too chummy too fast,” Givhan writes. “…And in using the more informal image for the print edition of the magazine, Vogue robbed Harris of her roses… A bit of awe would have served the magazine well in its cover decisions. Nothing about the cover said, ‘Wow.’ And sometimes, that’s all Black women want, an admiring and celebratory ‘wow’ over what they have accomplished.”

For those unfamiliar, Yashar Ali explains: