Leading House Democrats are angling to impeach Trump for a second time as early as this week if he does not resign or is not removed by his Cabinet for his role in the takeover of the Capitol last week by a violent pro-Trump mob.
First lady Melania Trump on Monday condemned the violence perpetrated at the Capitol last week by a pro-Trump mob and pushed back on what she characterized as “salacious gossip” and “unwarranted personal attacks” against her.
“It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence,” Trump said in a statement published by the White House. “Our path forward is to come together, find our commonalities, and be the kind and strong people that I know we are.”
The first lady also spoke out against those who had questioned her silence about the episode until this point.
“I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda,” she said. “This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”
Her comments appeared to be directed at least in part at Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former adviser who wrote in a Daily Beast piece at the weekend that Melania Trump has been an enabler of her husband and has “blood on her hands.”
“I wish I could say I was shocked by President Trump’s actions, but sadly I can not, or say I don’t comprehend Melania’s silence and inactions, but pathetically, they are both expected,” Wolkoff wrote. “Melania knows how to ‘Be Best’ at standing up and reading from a teleprompter and not from the heart. She and her husband lack character, and have no moral compass.”
Biden is scheduled Monday to receive a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine as he continues his efforts to reassure the nation of its safety.
Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on live television on Dec. 21 at a hospital in Newark, Del. The shot was administered by a nurse practitioner at ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital.
Biden’s second shot is the only event on his public schedule on Monday. Aides say he will also receive an intelligence briefing and meet with transition advisers.
Biden on Monday announced plans to nominate William J. Burns, a career diplomat who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations, to run the CIA.
“Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure,” Biden said in a statement. “He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect.”
The choice of Burns, who served in the U.S. Foreign Service for 33 years, is the last major personnel decision to be announced by Biden as he prepares to enter the White House on Jan. 20.
As a pro-Trump mob beat down the door to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on Wednesday, her staff ran into a conference room, barricaded the door, switched off the lights and cowered under a long table. Eight of them stayed there for 2½ hours as rioters pounded on the door and ransacked and defaced the speaker’s office, Pelosi told “60 Minutes” on Sunday.
As the California Democrat walked CBS’s Lesley Stahl through her vandalized office, she again urged Vice President Pence to remove President Trump from office under the 25th Amendment — and promised that Congress will pursue impeachment if he does not.
“Sadly, the person that’s running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States,” Pelosi said. “… He has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him.”
As a mob of pro-Trump rioters attacked the Capitol on Wednesday, one man in a white hat and backpack grabbed a police officer by the helmet, dragging the officer down the stairs. Soon, other rioters kicked and punched the officer, and one man even bashed the prone figure repeatedly with a pole flying an American flag.
The shocking violence against an outnumbered officer is shown in a video first aired by CNN on Sunday. It swiftly went viral, garnering more than 1.6 million views on Twitter by early Monday.
The officer seen in the video, as well as in other photos and videos of the moment that later surfaced on social media, has not been officially identified. Also not clear is the extent of the injuries the officer suffered in the attack. D.C. Metropolitan Police and U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the video late Sunday.
The organizers of the PGA Championship canceled plans to hold the event at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., golf club in 2022 in the wake of last week’s Trump-inspired riot at the U.S. Capitol.
In a statement that did not directly address the unrest in the nation’s capital, Jim Richerson, PGA of America’s president, said the group’s board voted Sunday night to “exercise the right to terminate the agreement” with Trump’s course.
“It’s become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission,” Richerson said in a video posted to the organization’s website. “Our board has thus made the decision to exercise our right to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster.
U.S. counterterrorism prosecutors are investigating two men who allegedly wore tactical gear and held plastic restraints or zip ties in the U.S. Senate during the breach of the U.S. Capitol last week, the Justice Department announced. The men were arrested Sunday.
Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was arrested in Texas and charged with one count of knowingly entering a restricted building and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said.
Brock identified himself to the New Yorker last week as the man photographed in the well of the Senate chamber wearing a green combat helmet, tactical vest and black and camouflage jacket. The photo shows the man holding a white flex cuff, used by police by restrain subjects, prosecutors said. The man in the photo was also recorded apparently exiting the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Two days before Congress was set to formalize Biden’s victory, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund was growing increasingly worried about the size of the pro-Trump crowds expected to stream into Washington in protest.
To be on the safe side, Sund asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup.
But they turned him down, Sund said Sunday.
In his first interview since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, Sund, who has since resigned his post, said his supervisors were reluctant to take formal steps to put the Guard on call even as police intelligence suggested that the crowd Trump had invited to Washington to protest his defeat probably would be much larger than earlier demonstrations.
Marriott, the world’s largest hotel chain, said last week’s chaos at the Capitol caused the company to halt campaign donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the electoral college results of Biden’s win — a fresh sign of corporate America’s uneasiness with the violent attacks inspired by President Trump’s words.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said it would do the same. The provider of health insurance to more than 100 million people said in a statement that its political action committee was suspending contributions “to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy.”
Commerce Bank also said in a statement that its PAC has “suspended all support for officials who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power.” It has bank branches in five states, mostly in the Midwest.