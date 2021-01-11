But the win only tamped down the party’s right-wing rebellion for a while. The tea party’s emergence overlapped with the expansion of social media and that, combined with an expanded conservative media universe, helped the activist fringe of the party to balloon in size.

The first politician to effectively tap into that fringe at any significant scale was Donald Trump. He would say the things that were on Fox News and Breitbart because that was what he consumed and because he was unencumbered by any sense of political propriety or norms. Even people like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) who built their political identities on rejecting the party establishment were still more bound to that establishment than Trump was. Trump could simply come out and say whatever nonsense he wanted without recrimination. He was not only not beholden to the party in any way, he overtly rejected it and its most famous voices.

AD

AD

This had a great deal of appeal. Trump was not a Republican nominee for president as much as he was an independent candidate for president who hijacked the Republican Party to clear the runway for his presidential bid. Trump would say what the guys on Fox or what Rush Limbaugh was saying because he was unbound by honesty or by a constituency — and that frankness (often itself misattributed to honesty) made him seem more legitimate to many voters.

His win in 2016 was a function, in part, of a surge of support from infrequent voters who saw something different in him and his candidacy. He was somehow one of them, despite his pedigree.

“That’s what they say about him,” CNN’s Elle Reeve told The Washington Post last week: “He’s like us. He talks like us. And you can say, he is an American aristocrat. He grew up in great wealth. He went to private schools. He is an elite. They say, ‘No, no, no, no. Elites are pseudo-intellectuals. He’s not an elite. He’s like us and he’s fighting for us.’”

AD

AD

Indeed: “You feel like he’s fighting for you,” one Trump supporter told me at a rally in Pennsylvania in 2018 — a sentiment that, it’s fair to say, isn’t as commonly attributed to the party with which Trump is associated.

Polling conducted for HuffPost by YouGov last week captured the difference between Trump and the party explicitly. Asked whether they considered themselves more supporters of Trump or supporters of the Republican Party, 37 percent of Republicans said they were mostly Trump, not party, supporters. Among those who voted for Trump, that percentage was 44 percent. About 30 percent of Republicans and 22 percent of Trump voters said they were supporters of both; only 24 percent of Republicans and 21 percent of Trump voters said they were mostly supporters of the Republican Party.

That Trump commands so much support distinct from the party helps inform the moment in a number of ways. One is that he’s managed to leverage — and burn — a great deal of the institutional power that the party had built over the past century. Pitting himself against the party in an increasingly overt way is encouraging Republicans to side either with him or the party, eroding loyalty to an institution that depends on loyalty for its success. That’s the point of a party: to be a clearinghouse for ideals and candidates to make it easier for voters to decide how to cast a ballot. The only candidate Trump cares about is Trump, and he has forced the party to expend its literal and figurative capital on him at the expense of others for more than four years now.

AD

AD

This is also why calls to hold Trump to account for the events at the Capitol last week are so unlikely to meet with approval by his party. The idea that Trump supporters would accept a measure of accountability that took power from Trump simply to hand it over to Vice President Pence, another member of the same party, operates from the assumption that the party is seen as the most important entity. It isn’t.

What’s more, Pence, however unfairly, has been cast as an enemy by Trump after his acknowledgment of the reality of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November. Some of those in the mob that stormed the Capitol were, in part, explicitly seeking out Pence for punishment. Impeachment and removal or an invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power would have almost no significant effect on the last nine days of Trump’s presidency, beyond eliminating the sort of broad-based pardons that seem likely to occur. But asking many Republicans to accept removing power from Trump and giving it to anyone — Biden, Pence, whoever — ignores that the central issue is that Trump is seen as a unique actor directly on their behalf. Everyone else is or risks being looped into the anti-Trump swamp.

That Trump’s power originates with Trump himself is part of the reason the events last week were so toxic. There are often appeals made by elected officials that leverage militaristic language to spur contributions or activism. It’s not uncommon for elected officials to talk about going to war with their opponents or adding volunteers to their “army.” Few of those politicians, though, command the same sort of personal loyalty as does Trump. So when Trump’s campaign declares that he is “in an ALL OUT WAR with the Radical Left,” as it did in September, it has a different resonance. When the campaign asks “allies to step up to the front lines of this nasty battle” — as it did the morning the Capitol was overrun — it can be read differently.

AD

AD

When Trump at his rally that same day again decried the media as the “enemy of the people” and described the House Republicans willing to vote against certification of the electoral results as “warriors,” it has different resonance.

“We fight like hell,” he said at that rally. “And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore.”

What's surprising isn't that Trump explicitly advocated fighting as a response to a political loss, it's that such violence has been rare. Trump is not operating from a position of ignorance about the impulses of some of his supporters. In an interview with Breitbart News in March 2019, he was explicit about the loyalties of some of his supporters.

AD

“I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump,” Trump said. “I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.”

AD

Some of them went to that point last week, out of a misguided sense of loyalty to a politician who had worked hard to foster that loyalty. They were not storming the Capitol because they wanted to see a Republican in the White House. They were storming the Capitol because they wanted to see Trump in the White House.