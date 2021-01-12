Below is a running list of which House Republicans plan to vote to impeach Trump on Wednesday.
- Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.): “To allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy. For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this President.”
- Cheney: “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President.”
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.): “There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection … I will vote in favor of impeachment.”