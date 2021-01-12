The House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to impeach President Trump, one week after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The article of impeachment has the support of 218 House Democrats, enough to ensure passage in the Democratic-led chamber.

Less clear is how many House Republicans will vote to impeach Trump, one week before he is set to leave office. As of this writing, three, including one member of House leadership, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), have said they would.

Below is a running list of which House Republicans plan to vote to impeach Trump on Wednesday.

  • Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.): “To allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy. For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this President.”
  • Cheney: “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President.”
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.): “There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection … I will vote in favor of impeachment.”