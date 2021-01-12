Trump is expected to emerge from seclusion Tuesday and travel to Alamo, Tex., where he plans to tour a section of border wall and deliver remarks on immigration, an issue the White House considers a significant part of his legacy.

The event will mark the first time Trump has appeared in public since last Wednesday’s violent takeover of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Aside from a video posted Thursday on Twitter, Trump has remained out of the public eye since the episode.

“President Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday to mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system,” deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere told reporters ahead of the visit.

The White House figure for border wall construction includes fencing that was erected to replace existing barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border. Only a fraction of the construction has been new barriers.