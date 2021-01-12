In Washington, House Democrats are continuing to angle toward Trump’s second impeachment, with a vote as early as Wednesday. President-elect Joe Biden plans to meet with transition advisers Tuesday in Wilmington, Del., as he prepares to enter the White House next week.
He buried his son a week ago. Now Jamie Raskin is leading the impeachment charge.
He returned home sometime after 4 a.m. on Thursday, after Congress finished certifying the election results in the shadow of a mob invasion, and tried to get some rest.
“I haven’t been sleeping a lot since we’ve been without Tommy,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) admitted.
It had been a week since his 25-year-old son, Thomas Bloom Raskin, died by suicide, less than two days since they buried him, and just over 12 hours since Raskin took cover with his daughter and son-in-law at the U.S. Capitol as thousands of Trump supporters ransacked the building and fatally attacked police.
But Raskin still had work to do.
Analysis: Will Republican senators support Trump’s impeachment this time? It will be a tall order.
Now that the House is on track to impeach Trump for a second time, what will the Senate do? That’s the key question now that an article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” has 218 co-sponsors, enough to pass as early as Wednesday.
Yet six Senate GOP aides told The Washington Post that despite Republicans’ fury with the outgoing president for his role in inciting the mob assault on the Capitol, they don’t believe the chamber can muster enough GOP support to ultimately convict Trump.
Aides say more Republicans clearly are considering turning on Trump now than did in the last impeachment process, when only one Republican senator broke ranks. But many say there’s not enough political upside to persuade at least 17 Republican senators to take a step that could hurt their reelection chances with Trump already set to leave office next week.
Trump plans border wall visit in Texas, his first public event since last week’s violence
Trump is expected to emerge from seclusion Tuesday and travel to Alamo, Tex., where he plans to tour a section of border wall and deliver remarks on immigration, an issue the White House considers a significant part of his legacy.
The event will mark the first time Trump has appeared in public since last Wednesday’s violent takeover of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Aside from a video posted Thursday on Twitter, Trump has remained out of the public eye since the episode.
“President Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday to mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system,” deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere told reporters ahead of the visit.
The White House figure for border wall construction includes fencing that was erected to replace existing barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border. Only a fraction of the construction has been new barriers.
The construction of a border wall, paid for by Mexico, was a cornerstone of Trump’s campaign. U.S. taxpayers have footed the bill for the barriers that have been constructed during the past four years.
Rep. Jayapal tests positive for coronavirus, becoming second Democrat to do so after being caught in lockdown
After a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, forcing Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) to take shelter in a crowded committee room, she began preparing for the worst.
Many of the GOP members of Congress hiding out with her were not wearing masks, she said, and had refused to accept them from a colleague. So, soon after Congress affirmed Biden’s electoral victory later that night, she began to quarantine, fearing she could have contracted the coronavirus.
Her prediction turned to be right. Jayapal announced late Monday that she had tested positive, making her the second Democratic congresswoman to do so this week, after Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey.
Six hours of paralysis: Inside Trump’s failure to act after a mob stormed the Capitol
Hiding from the rioters in a secret location away from the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appealed to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) phoned Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter.
And Kellyanne Conway, a longtime Trump confidante and former White House senior adviser, called an aide who she knew was standing at the president’s side.
But as senators and House members trapped inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday begged for immediate help during the siege, they struggled to get through to the president, who — safely ensconced in the West Wing — was too busy watching fiery TV images of the crisis unfolding around them to act or even bother to hear their pleas.
Bill Belichick says he won’t accept Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump
New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said Monday night he will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.
In a statement, Belichick said he will “not . . . move forward with the award” as planned. He said he had agreed to accept the award before last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.
“Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” Belichick said. “Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy.”
Several Capitol Police officers suspended, more than a dozen under investigation over actions related to rally, riot
Several U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended and more than a dozen others are under investigation for suspected involvement with or inappropriate support for the demonstration last week that turned into a deadly riot at the Capitol, according to members of Congress, police officials and staff members briefed on the developments.
Eight separate investigations have been launched into the actions of Capitol officers, according to one congressional aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the status of the internal review.
In one of the cases, officers had posted what Capitol Police investigators found to be messages showing support for the rally on Wednesday that preceded the attack on the complex, including touting President Trump’s baseless contention that the election had been stolen through voter fraud, the aide said.
Pentagon faces scrutiny over response to Capitol riot
The Defense Department is facing scrutiny over its role in the events at the Capitol last week, after the D.C. government and Capitol Police accused Pentagon officials of slow-walking an emergency call for National Guard reinforcements as rioters threatened to breach the building.
The search for answers about why the security breakdown took place, leaving the Capitol all but defenseless against a marauding group of pro-Trump rioters, has taken on increased urgency as Washington prepares for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Biden and possible new threats from extremists trying to keep Trump in office despite his loss.
State capitals face threat of armed protests, FBI warns
The FBI warned Monday that armed far-right extremist groups are planning to march on state capitals this weekend, triggering a rush to fortify government buildings amid concerns that the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol last week could spread throughout the country.
The memo is something of a raw intelligence product, compiling information gathered by the bureau and several other government agencies, an official said. Some of it is unverified, and the threat is likely to differ significantly from place to place, although the memo said there were plans in all 50 state capitals, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the bulletin is considered a law enforcement document not authorized for wide public release.
But the data points it highlights for law enforcement are nonetheless troubling — including indications that people might storm government offices, or stage an uprising if Trump is removed from office, the official said.