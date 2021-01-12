Sheldon Adelson, casino magnate and major Trump donor, dies at 87
Sheldon G. Adelson, a billionaire casino tycoon and free-spending political donor who helped bankroll conservative candidates in the United States and Israel, and who pushed the governments of both countries to reject the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, died Jan. 11 at 87.
The cause was complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to a company statement.
Mr. Adelson, who fought his way up from an arduous childhood in Boston, was a vivid and polarizing character, a serial entrepreneur who transformed gambling in Las Vegas and Macao and brought the same bare-knuckled approach to the exercise of political influence.
One of the world’s richest self-made men, he amassed an estimated fortune of $40 billion and used much of it to advance conservative causes and leaders, including a $25 million donation to help elect Trump as president in 2016.
Azar says Trump’s rhetoric was ‘unacceptable’ but won’t discuss removing him under 25th Amendment
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday that Trump’s rhetoric ahead of the attack on the Capitol last week was “unacceptable” but declined to discuss the prospects of the president’s removal from office under the 25th Amendment.
Azar was pressed during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on whether he thinks Trump is able to discharge his duties during his remaining days in office.
“The rhetoric last week was unacceptable," Azar said. “I’m not going to get into or discuss the 25th Amendment here.”
Asked whether he had discussed the idea of removal with colleagues in the Cabinet, Azar demurred.
“It would not be appropriate from me to discuss," he said.
The 25th Amendment gives the vice president, plus a majority of the Cabinet, the ability to remove the president from office if they determine he “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
While a couple of other Cabinet members have resigned in the wake of last week’s events, Azar said he intends to stay through the end of Trump’s term next week.
“I’m committed, I’ve wrestled with this, I’m committed to see this through in my role as health secretary during a pandemic to ensure that vaccines and therapeutics get out to the American people and ensure a smooth handoff to President-elect Biden’s team,” he said.
House expected to pass resolution calling for ouster of Trump under 25th Amendment
The House is poised to pass a measure on Tuesday calling on Vice President Pence and Trump’s Cabinet to remove him under the 25th Amendment.
The vote, expected late Tuesday, will be followed by a vote on impeachment as early as Wednesday, assuming Pence does not follow through with the advice of the Democratic-led House.
The resolution, written by Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), calls on Pence “to immediately use his powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments in the Cabinet to declare what is obvious to a horrified Nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.”
The 25th Amendment gives the vice president, plus a majority of the Cabinet, the ability to remove the president from office if they determine he “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
On Monday, House Republicans temporarily blocked consideration of the measure with a procedural move, but a full House vote is expected by the end of the day Tuesday.
He buried his son a week ago. Now Jamie Raskin is leading the impeachment charge.
He returned home sometime after 4 a.m. on Thursday, after Congress finished certifying the election results in the shadow of a mob invasion, and tried to get some rest.
“I haven’t been sleeping a lot since we’ve been without Tommy,” Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) admitted.
It had been a week since his 25-year-old son, Thomas Bloom Raskin, died by suicide, less than two days since they buried him, and just over 12 hours since Raskin took cover with his daughter and son-in-law at the U.S. Capitol as thousands of Trump supporters ransacked the building and fatally attacked police.
But Raskin still had work to do.
Analysis: Will Republican senators support Trump’s impeachment this time? It will be a tall order.
Now that the House is on track to impeach Trump for a second time, what will the Senate do? That’s the key question now that an article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” has 218 co-sponsors, enough to pass as early as Wednesday.
Yet six Senate GOP aides told The Washington Post that despite Republicans’ fury with the outgoing president for his role in inciting the mob assault on the Capitol, they don’t believe the chamber can muster enough GOP support to ultimately convict Trump.
Aides say more Republicans clearly are considering turning on Trump now than did in the last impeachment process, when only one Republican senator broke ranks. But many say there’s not enough political upside to persuade at least 17 Republican senators to take a step that could hurt their reelection chances with Trump already set to leave office next week.
Trump plans border wall visit in Texas, his first public event since last week’s violence
Trump is expected to emerge from seclusion Tuesday and travel to Alamo, Tex., where he plans to tour a section of border wall and deliver remarks on immigration, an issue the White House considers a significant part of his legacy.
The event will mark the first time Trump has appeared in public since last Wednesday’s violent takeover of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Aside from a video posted Thursday on Twitter, Trump has remained out of the public eye since the episode.
“President Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday to mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system,” deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere told reporters ahead of the visit.
The White House figure for border wall construction includes fencing that was erected to replace existing barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border. Only a fraction of the construction has been new barriers.
The construction of a border wall, paid for by Mexico, was a cornerstone of Trump’s campaign. U.S. taxpayers have footed the bill for the barriers that have been constructed during the past four years.
Rep. Jayapal tests positive for coronavirus, becoming second Democrat to do so after being caught in lockdown
After a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, forcing Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) to take shelter in a crowded committee room, she began preparing for the worst.
Many of the GOP members of Congress hiding out with her were not wearing masks, she said, and had refused to accept them from a colleague. So, soon after Congress affirmed Biden’s electoral victory later that night, she began to quarantine, fearing she could have contracted the coronavirus.
Her prediction turned to be right. Jayapal announced late Monday that she had tested positive, making her the second Democratic congresswoman to do so this week, after Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey.
Six hours of paralysis: Inside Trump’s failure to act after a mob stormed the Capitol
Hiding from the rioters in a secret location away from the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appealed to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) phoned Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter.
And Kellyanne Conway, a longtime Trump confidante and former White House senior adviser, called an aide who she knew was standing at the president’s side.
But as senators and House members trapped inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday begged for immediate help during the siege, they struggled to get through to the president, who — safely ensconced in the West Wing — was too busy watching fiery TV images of the crisis unfolding around them to act or even bother to hear their pleas.
Bill Belichick says he won’t accept Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump
New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said Monday night he will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.
In a statement, Belichick said he will “not . . . move forward with the award” as planned. He said he had agreed to accept the award before last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.
“Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” Belichick said. “Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy.”
Several Capitol Police officers suspended, more than a dozen under investigation over actions related to rally, riot
Several U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended and more than a dozen others are under investigation for suspected involvement with or inappropriate support for the demonstration last week that turned into a deadly riot at the Capitol, according to members of Congress, police officials and staff members briefed on the developments.
Eight separate investigations have been launched into the actions of Capitol officers, according to one congressional aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the status of the internal review.
In one of the cases, officers had posted what Capitol Police investigators found to be messages showing support for the rally on Wednesday that preceded the attack on the complex, including touting President Trump’s baseless contention that the election had been stolen through voter fraud, the aide said.
Pentagon faces scrutiny over response to Capitol riot
The Defense Department is facing scrutiny over its role in the events at the Capitol last week, after the D.C. government and Capitol Police accused Pentagon officials of slow-walking an emergency call for National Guard reinforcements as rioters threatened to breach the building.
The search for answers about why the security breakdown took place, leaving the Capitol all but defenseless against a marauding group of pro-Trump rioters, has taken on increased urgency as Washington prepares for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Biden and possible new threats from extremists trying to keep Trump in office despite his loss.
State capitals face threat of armed protests, FBI warns
The FBI warned Monday that armed far-right extremist groups are planning to march on state capitals this weekend, triggering a rush to fortify government buildings amid concerns that the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol last week could spread throughout the country.
The memo is something of a raw intelligence product, compiling information gathered by the bureau and several other government agencies, an official said. Some of it is unverified, and the threat is likely to differ significantly from place to place, although the memo said there were plans in all 50 state capitals, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the bulletin is considered a law enforcement document not authorized for wide public release.
But the data points it highlights for law enforcement are nonetheless troubling — including indications that people might storm government offices, or stage an uprising if Trump is removed from office, the official said.