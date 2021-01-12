Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday that Trump’s rhetoric ahead of the attack on the Capitol last week was “unacceptable” but declined to discuss the prospects of the president’s removal from office under the 25th Amendment.

Azar was pressed during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on whether he thinks Trump is able to discharge his duties during his remaining days in office.

“The rhetoric last week was unacceptable," Azar said. “I’m not going to get into or discuss the 25th Amendment here.”

Asked whether he had discussed the idea of removal with colleagues in the Cabinet, Azar demurred.

“It would not be appropriate from me to discuss," he said.

The 25th Amendment gives the vice president, plus a majority of the Cabinet, the ability to remove the president from office if they determine he “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

While a couple of other Cabinet members have resigned in the wake of last week’s events, Azar said he intends to stay through the end of Trump’s term next week.